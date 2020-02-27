SSC CGL 2019 Previous Year Paper Solved with Answer Key: 100 Questions of 200 Marks

SSC will conduct CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam in online mode from 2nd March till 11th March 2020 across India. To score high marks, candidates must practice SSC CGL Previous Year Papers. So for the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CGL 2019 Question Paper including all the four sections - English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CGL 2019 Question Paper:
Get SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam Updates
|
General Awareness – 25 Questions of 50 Marks
Q.1 Name the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman and Padma Bhushan awardee who created and unleashed a historical moment when Mars Orbiter became the first Indian spacecraft to enter Martian orbit in a maiden attempt.
1. Nandan Nilekani
2. K Radhakrishnan
3. Sundar Pichai
4. Fali Nariman
Answer: K Radhakrishnan
Q.2 Which of the following metals is the most ductile metal?
1. Tin
2. Gold
3. Aluminium
4. Copper
Answer: Gold
Q.3 Who was awarded the Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize 2019 for the Novel 'Solo'?
1. Nayanjyot Mukherjee
2. Amitabh Ghosh
3. Rana Dasgupta
4. Jhumpa Lahiri
Answer: Rana Dasgupta
Q.4 The Badami Chalukyas first had their capital at ____ before they moved it to Badami.
1. Aihole
2. Hubli
3. Bijapur
4. Pattadakal
Answer: Aihole
Q.5 Who founded and named the science of electromagnetism?
1. Michael Faraday
2. James Clerk
3. HChristian Oersted
4. Andre Marie Ampère
Answer: Andre Marie Ampère
Q.6 Which of the following ministries implemented the Midday Meal scheme?
1. Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
2. Ministry of Social Welfare
3. Ministry of Human Resource Development
4. Ministry of Home Affairs
Answer: Ministry of Human Resource Development
Q.7 In February 2019, India won ____gold medal/s and five silver medals at the Makran Cup Boxing in Chabahar, Iran.
1. three
2. four
3. one
4. two
Answer: one
Q.8 _________ was the first Muslim ruler whose empire covered almost the whole of India up to its extreme south.
1. Jalal-ud-din Khilji
2. Ghiyas ud din Balban
3. Alauddin Khilji
4. Feroz Shah Tughlaq
Answer: Alauddin Khilji
Q.9 What is deposited on iron in the process of galvanisation?
1. Tin
2. Zinc
3. Copper
4. Aluminium
Answer: Zinc
Q.10 Who among the following was a slave of Muhammad Ghori? He became the ruler after the death of his master and founded the Slave Dynasty.
1. Qutub-ud-din Aibak
2. Iltutmish
3. Ghiyas ud din Balban
4. Nasir-ud-din Mahmud
Answer: Qutub-ud-din Aibak
Q.11 In February 2019, _____ won a gold medal at the Makran Cup in Chabahar, Iran.
1. Deepak Singh
2. Satish Kumar
3. Rohit Tokas
4. Manish Kaushik
Answer: Deepak Singh
Q.12 Which of the following does NOT come under the Quarternary sector?
1. Manufacturing
2. Mining
3. Fisheries
4. Information Technology
Answer: Information Technology
Q.13 The colourful art named Nandna block print, which uses graceful yet aligned arrangements of motifs on fabric, is practised in Tarapur village of __________________.
1. Madhya Pradesh
2. Maharashtra
3. Uttarakhand
4. Odisha
Answer: Madhya Pradesh
Q.14 Where is the Bandipur National Park located?
1. Sikkim
2. Karnataka
3. Kerala
4. Gujarat
Answer: Karnataka
Q.15 Right to move freely throughout the territory of India' is a fundamental right under _________ of the Constitution of India.
1. Article 24
2. Article 14
3. Article 21
4. Article 19
Answer: Article 19
Check Detailed SSC CGL 2019-20 Syllabus
PRACTICE GENERAL AWARENESS MOCK TEST
|
Mock Test - 1
|
Mock Test - 2
|
Mock Test - 3
|
Mock Test - 4
|
Mock Test - 5
Q.16 Which Indian received the Nobel Peace Prize after Mother Teresa?
1. K Radhakrishnan
2. Kailash Satyarthi
3. P Sathasivam
4. Fali Nariman
Answer: Kailash Satyarthi
Q.17 Which of the following destroys the ozone layer?
1. Carbon
2. Chlorine
3. Silicon
4. Sulphur
Answer: Chlorine
Q.18 International Day of Forests 2019 was observed on 21st March with the theme _______ to raise awareness on how sustainably managed forests provide a wide array of contributions.
1. Pollution-free Forests'
2. Forests Our Saviour'
3. Forests and Environment'
4. Forests and Education’
Answer: Forests and Education’
Q.19 World ___ Day 2019 was observed on 22nd March with the theme ‘Leaving no one behind’ to focus on marginalised groups.
1. Environment
2. Forest
3. Petroleum
4. Water
Answer: Water
Q.20 Which is the longest national highway in India?
1. National Highway 48
2. National Highway 27
3. National Highway 44
4. National Highway 53
Answer: National Highway 44
Q.21 ________ , which connects Sikkim with Tibet, was closed after the Chinese aggression on India in 1962 but was reopened in 2006 as the governments of the two countries decided to enhance their trade through land routes.
1. Lanak La
2. Imis La
3. Pensi La
4. Nathu La
Answer: Nathu La
Q.22 Lok Adalats have been created under ______.
1. Arbitration and Conciliation Act
2. Administration of Justice Act
3. Legal Conciliation Act
4. Legal Services Authority Act
Answer: Legal Services Authority Act
Q.23 Which was the first Muslim dynasty that ruled India?
1. Khilji dynasty
2. Tughlaq dynasty
3. Lodhi dynasty
4. Slave dynasty
Answer: Slave dynasty
Q.24 The popular Bagh cave paintings are found in ______.
1. Sikkim
2. Madhya Pradesh
3. Himachal Pradesh
4. Odisha
Answer: Madhya Pradesh
Q.25 Which of the following metals is the most reactive metal?
1. Zinc
2. Copper
3. Iron
4. Calcium
Answer: Calcium
|
English Language and Comprehension – 25 Questions of 50 Marks
Q.26 Select the most appropriate word to fill in the blank.
There is hope that better forestry management will help in the ______ of the wild life that is constantly facing threat because of increasing human activities.
1. salvation
2. supervision
3. guarding
4. conservation
Answer: conservation
Q.27 Select the antonym of the given word.
AGONY
1. misery
2. distress
3. anxiety
4. comfort
Answer: comfort
Q.28 Select the word which methe same as the group of words given. an enclosure to keep the birds in
1. aviary
2. apiary
3. stable
4. sanctuary
Answer: aviary
Q.29 Select the most appropriate option for blank No. 1.
1. along
2. about
3. against
4. among
Answer: among
Q.30 Select the most appropriate option for blank No. 2.
1. told
2. said
3. advised
4. clarified
Answer: said
Q.31 Select the most appropriate option for blank No. 3.
1. utmost
2. nearby
3. exact
4. almost
Answer: almost
Q.32 Select the most appropriate option for blank No. 4.
1. different
2. differential
3. differed
4. differ
Answer: different
Q.33 Select the most appropriate option for blank No. 5.
1. bird
2. birds
3. animal
4. pigeons
Answer: bird
Q.34 Select the wrongly spelt word.
1. controversial
2. conquer
3. cooperation
4. contamporary
Answer: contamporary
Q.35 Given below are four jumbled sentences. Select the option that gives their correct order.
A. Around 600 million of them live in areas of high to extreme water stress.
B. India is suffering from the worst water crisis, with one billion people living in water scarcity.
C. This is even more than that of China and US combined.
D. The reason is that at 24 per cent, India uses the most groundwater drawn out globally.
1. BADC
2. BDAC
3. ADCB
4. ACBD
Answer: BADC
Q.36 Select the word which methe same as the group of words given.
An inscription on a tombstone written in memory of the deceased
1. pillar
2. epitaph
3. basilica
4. slab
Answer: epitaph
Q.37 Select the most appropriate meaning of the given idiom. pull yourself together
1. go to sleep
2. try to understand
3. do a good job
4. calm down
Answer: calm down
Q.38 Select the wrongly spelt word.
1. expereince
2. explain
3. expire
4. except
Answer: expereince
Q.39 Select the antonym of the given word.
EMINENT
1. distinguished
2. exalted
3. impressive
4. inconspicuous
Answer: inconspicuous
Q.40 In the sentence identify the segment which contains the grammatical error. Cyclone Idai is regarded as one of the worst tropical cyclone on record to affect Africa and the Southern Hemisphere as a whole.
1. Cyclone Idai is regarded
2. as a whole
3. to affect Africa
4. the worst tropical cyclone
Answer: the worst tropical cyclone
Get SSC CGL 2019-20 Study Material for Free
PRACTICE ENGLISH LANGUAGE & COMPREHENSION MOCK TEST
|
Mock Test - 1
|
Mock Test - 2
|
Mock Test - 3
|
Mock Test - 4
|
Mock Test - 5
Q.41 Select the synonym of the given word.
INDELIBLE
1. illegal
2. ineffective
3. inerasable
4. illegible
Answer: inerasable
Q.42 Select the correct active form of the given sentence.
Their children were brought up with great care.
1. They brought up their children with great care.
2. Their children brought them up with great care.
3. They have been bringing up their children with great care.
4. They had brought up their children with great care.
Answer: They brought up their children with great care.
Q.43 Select the most appropriate word to fill in the blank.
The burning of the effigy of Ravana on Dussehra ______ the burning of all evils.
1. epitomizes
2. personifies
3. intensifies
4. symbolizes
Answer: symbolizes
Q.44 Select the most appropriate option to substitute the underlined segment in the given sentence. If no substitution is required, select No improvement.
I try to solve this problem at least for two hours.
1. have been trying to solve
2. tried to be solving
3. am try to solve
4. No improvement
Answer: have been trying to solve
Q.45 Select the correct passive form of the given sentence. At night, lock the outer gate.
1. The outer gate is locked at night.
2. The outer gate be locked at night.
3. The outer gate is requested to be locked at night.
4. Let the outer gate be locked at night.
Answer: Let the outer gate be locked at night
Q.46 Select the most appropriate meaning of the given idiom. give someone the cold shoulder
1. do something pointless
2. ignore someone
3. pamper someone
4. give away a secret
Answer: ignore someone
Q.47 In the sentence identify the segment which contains the grammatical error. Every employee of the company were given a two bedroom flat as Diwali bonus.
1. were given
2. Every employee
3. as Diwali bonus
4. a two bedroom flat
Answer: were given
Q.48 Select the synonym of the given word.
TRIUMPH
1. peace
2. attack
3. fight
4. victory
Answer: victory
Q.49 Given below are four jumbled sentences. Select the option that gives their correct order.
A. Mango, the so-called "king of fruits", is something of a national obsession in India.
B. There was a bumper crop of mangoes in different states.
C. It resulted in prices coming down and sales going up – much to the delight of buyers and sellers alike.
D. 2017 proved to be a very good year for mango lovers.
1. CADB
2. CDAB
3. ADCB
4. ADBC
Answer: ADBC
Q.50 Select the most appropriate option to substitute the underlined segment in the given sentence. If no substitution is required, select No improvement. If you listen to the English news, it improve your English.
1. No improvement
2. it will improve
3. it improved
4. it is improving
Answer: it will improve
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning – 25 Questions of 50 Marks
Q.51 In a code language, VICTORY is written as CIVSYRO. How will TRAITOR be witten as in that language?
1. RTAJORT
2. RATHORT
3. ARTJOTR
4. ARTHROT
Answer: ARTHROT
Q.52 Select the option in which the given figure is embedded.
Q.53 Select the set in which the numbers are related in the same way as are the number of the following set.
(8, 12, 24)
1. (12, 20, 40)
2. (9, 18, 27)
3. (6, 9, 18)
4. (6, 10, 18)
Answer: (6, 9, 18)
Q.54 Three of the following four numbers are a like in a certain way and one is different. Pick the number that is different from the rest.
1. 65
2. 217
3. 28
4. 338
Answer: 338
Q.55 Arrange the following words in a logical and meaningful order.
1. writing
2. Distributing
3. Publishing
4. Printing
5. Editing
1. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
2. 2, 4, 3, 1, 5
3. 1, 5, 4, 3, 2
4. 2, 3, 4, 5, 1
Answer: 1, 5, 4, 3, 2
Q.56 Select the correct mirror image of the given figure when the mirror is placed to the right of the figure.
Q.57 Choose the set of numbers that is similar to the following set.
(6, 9, 18)
1. (14, 21, 42)
2. (8, 14, 24)
3. (10, 15, 35)
4. (18, 27, 56)
Answer: (14, 21, 42)
Q.58 Two rotated positions of a dice are given below. Which number will be at the top if the number 1 is on the bottom of the dice?
1. 3
2. 6
3. 2
4. 5
Answer: 3
Q.59 If
+denotes-
-denotes*
*denotes/
/denotes+
Then what vi11 be the numeric value of 60 * 10/40 + 6 - 5 =
1. 200
2. 16
3. 144
4. 3
Answer: 16
Q.60 Three of the following four words are alike in a certain way and one is different. Pick the odd word out.
1. Ireland
2. Indonesia
3. Nepal
4. Afghanistan
Answer: Ireland
Q.61 A square paper is folded and cut as shown below. How will it appear when unfolded?
Q.62 'China' is related to 'Yuan' in the same way as 'Japan' is related to '_______'.
1. Lira
2. Rand
3. Sushi
4. Yen
Answer: Yen
Q.63 Which two signs should be interchanged in the following equation to make it correct?
8 × 2 + 5 - 16 ÷ 4 = 14
1. ÷ and ×
2. × and -
3. ÷ and +
4. × and +
Answer: × and +
Q.64 Three of the following four number-pairs are like in a certain way and one is different. Pick the odd one out.
1. 56 : 49
2. 104 : 91
3. 32 : 28
4. 64 : 54
Answer: 64 : 54
Q.65 Choose the Venn diagram from the given options which best represents the relationship amongst the following classes:
Wheat, Mustard, Cabbage
Know the preparation tips and strategy for cracking SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam
PRACTICE GENERAL INTELLIGENCE & REASONING MOCK TEST
|
Mock Test - 1
|
Mock Test - 2
|
Mock Test - 3
|
Mock Test - 4
|
Mock Test - 5
Q.66 Three different positions of a dice are shown below. Which number appears on the face opposite the number 6?
1. 4
2. 2
3. 1
4. 5
Answer: 5
Q.67 Select the term that will come next in the following series.
OBE, PDH, QFK, RHN, ?
1. RJQ
2. SJQ
3. SJP
4. SKQ
Answer: SJQ
Q.68 How many triangles are there in the following figure?
1. 34
2. 30
3. 32
4. 28
Answer: 32
Q.69 Find the missing number from the below options.
|
6
|
24
|
96
|
7
|
28
|
112
|
13
|
52
|
?
1. 142
2. 232
3. 116
4. 208
Answer: 208
Q.70 Find the missing number from the below options.
|
4
|
6
|
7
|
5
|
3
|
?
|
41
|
45
|
58
1. 12
2. 9
3. 3
4. 51
Answer: 3
Q.71 Arrange the following words in a logical and meaningful order.
1. Kidney
2. Heart
3. Brain
4. Thyroid gland
5. Liver
1. 3, 4, 2, 5, 1
2. 3, 4, 2, 1, 5
3. 3, 2, 4, 1, 5
4. 3, 2, 4, 5, 1
Answer: 3, 4, 2, 5, 1
Q.72 Select the option that is related to the third number in the way as the second number is related to the first number.
9 : 90 :: 12 : ?
1. 150
2. 160
3. 152
4. 156
Answer: 156
Q.73 Which two signs should be interchanged to make the following equation correct?
4 × 5 - 24 ÷ 12 + 8 = 14
1. + and -
2. × and +
3. + and ÷
4. ÷ and ×
Answer: + and -
Q.74 Select the missing number from the below options.
|
9
|
11
|
8
|
6
|
8
|
3
|
45
|
57
|
?
1. 55
2. 54
3. 52
4. 53
Answer: 55
Q.75 Which letter-cluster will replace the question mark (?) in the following series?
PRT, TVX, ?, BDF, FHJ
1. YZB
2. XZB
3. XAB
4. XZC
Answer: XZB
|
Quantitative Aptitude – 25 Questions of 50 Marks
Q.76 If decreasing 120 by x% gives the same result as increasing 40 by x%, then x% of 210 is what percent less than (x + 20)% of 180?
1. 16(2/3)
2. 33(1/3)
3. 20
4. 18
Answer: 16(2/3)
Q.77 A solid cube of volume 13824 cm3 is cut into 8 cubes of equal volumes. The ratio of the surface area of the original cube to the sum of the surface areas of three of the smaller cubes is:
1. 2 : 1
2. 4 : 3
3. 2 : 3
4. 8 : 3
Answer: 4 : 3
Q.78 ABCD is a cyclic quadrilateral whose diagonals intersect at P. If AB = BC, ∠DBC = 70° and ∠BAC = 30°, then the measure of ∠PCD is:
1. 30°
2. 55°
3. 50°
4. 35°
Answer: 50°
Q.79 If x2 +y2 +z2 = 133, xy + yz + zx = 114 and xyz = 216, then the value of x3 + y3 + z3 is:
1. 942
2. 948
3. 1009
4. 999
Answer: 1009
Q.80 A trader marks his goods at 40% above the cost price. He sells 70% of the good at the marked price and the rest, he sells by allowing a 40% discount on the marked price. His percentage profit is:
1. 23.4
2. 24.4
3. 23.2
4. 24.2
Answer: 23.2
Q.81 The table shows the production of different types of cars (in thousands).
|
Year/Car
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
A
|
54
|
58
|
60
|
63
|
55
|
B
|
40
|
54
|
56
|
61
|
67
|
C
|
46
|
50
|
63
|
73
|
77
|
D
|
3
|
35
|
48
|
45
|
49
|
E
|
47
|
43
|
53
|
48
|
52
The total production of all type of cars, except type B, in 2012 is what percentage less than the total production of all types of cars in 2016?
1. 42
2. 25.8
3. 26.7
4. 40
Answer: 40
Q.82 The Table shows the production of different types of cars (in thousands).
|
Cars\years
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
A
|
48
|
47
|
50
|
61
|
64
|
B
|
47
|
55
|
58
|
54
|
66
|
C
|
52
|
58
|
62
|
66
|
72
|
D
|
60
|
53
|
56
|
65
|
66
|
E
|
43
|
47
|
54
|
64
|
62
The total production of type B cars in 2015 and type C cars in 2013 is what percent more than the total production of type E cars in 2013 and 2014? (Correct to one decimal place)
1. 24.8
2. 25.6
3. 23.4
4. 22.2
Answer: 22.2
Q.83 If tanθ/1 - cotθ + cotθ/1-tanθ = 1 + K, then K = _____________.
1. tanθ + secθ
2. cotθ + secθ
3. cosecθ secθ
4. tanθ cosecθ
Answer: cosecθ secθ
Q.84 If (1/cosecθ – 1) + (1/cosecθ + 1) = 2secθ, 0°<θ<90°, then the value of (cotθ + Cosθ) is:
1. 1 + √2
2. (2 + √2)/2
3. (1 + √2)/2
4. (2 + √3)/√2
Answer: (2 + √2)/2
Q.85 In ∆ABC, AM ⊥ BC and AN is the bisector of ∠A. What is the measure of ∠MAN, if ∠B = 55° and ∠C = 35°?
1. 10°
2. 15°
3. 12°
4. 5°
Answer: 10°
Negative Marking in SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam
PRACTICE QUANTITATIVE APTITUDE MOCK TEST
|
Mock Test - 1
|
Mock Test - 2
|
Mock Test - 3
|
Mock Test - 4
|
Mock Test - 5
Q.86 In ∆ABC, AD is a median and P is point on AD such that AP : PD = 3 : 4. Then ar(∆BPD) : ar(∆ABC) is equal to:
1. 4 : 7
2. 2 : 7
3. 2 : 5
4. 1 : 3
Answer: 2 : 7
Q.87 The difference between the compound interest and simple interest on Rs. X at 7.5% per annum for 2 years is Rs. 45. What is the value of x?
1. 9, 000
2. 8, 000
3. 7, 000
4. 10, 000
Answer: 8, 000
Q.88 If tan4θ = cot(2θ + 30°), then θ is equal to:
1. 20°
2. 25°
3. 10°
4. 15°
Answer: 10°
Q.89 If √x + (1/√x) = √6, then x2 + (1/x2) is equal to:
1. 62
2. 14
3. 36
4. 16
Answer: 14
Q.90 The radii of two circular faces of the frustum of a cone of height 21cm are 3cm and 2cm respectively. What is the volume of the frustum of the cone in cm3 (π= 22/7)?
1. 418
2. 345
3. 154
4. 286
Answer: 418
Q.91 A train without stoppage travels with an average speed of 50Km/h, and with stoppage, it travels with an average speed of 40km/h. For how many minutes does the train stop on an average per hour?
1. 15
2. 14
3. 12
4. 13
Answer: 12
Q.92 The tables below show the number if students enrolled in five colleges over the five year (2010 to 2014).
|
Year\Colleges
|
A
|
B
|
C
|
D
|
E
|
2010
|
400
|
270
|
350
|
430
|
470
|
2011
|
430
|
300
|
330
|
450
|
490
|
2012
|
370
|
250
|
360
|
470
|
410
|
2013
|
410
|
310
|
370
|
420
|
430
|
2014
|
420
|
290
|
340
|
480
|
480
What is the ratio of the total students enrolled in colleges A and B in the year 2012 to the year 2012 to the total students enrolled in colleges D and E in the year 2013?
1. 63 : 86
2. 62 : 85
3. 62 : 88
4. 58 : 63
Answer: 62 : 85
Q.93 If secθ = 13/5, then tanθ – sinθ + cosθ is equal to:
1. 118/65
2. 23/13
3. 124/65
4. 121/65
Answer: 121/65
Q.94 The radii of the two circular faces of the frustum of a cone of height 14cm are 5cm and 2cm. What is its volume in cm3? (π = 22/7)
1. 540
2. 520
3. 572
4. 560
Answer: 572
Q.95 Two articles are sold Rs. 4, 956 each. On one, the seller gains 18% and on the other he loses 16%. What is his overall gain or loss percent to nearest one decimal place?
1. 1.9% loss
2. 1.9% gain
3. 2.1% loss
4. 2.1% gain
Answer: 1.9% loss
Q.96 If tan4θ = cot (40° - 2θ), then θ is equal to:
1. 35°
2. 20°
3. 30°
4. 25°
Answer: 25°
Q.97 If cosθ = 4/5, then sin2θ cosθ + cos2θ sinθ is equal to:
1. 84/125
2. 16/25
3. 14/25
4. 82/125
Answer: 84/125
Q.98 If 3sinθ = 4cosθ, then tan2θ + sinθ – Cosθ is equal to:
1. 89/45
2. 17/9
3. 2
4. 88/45
Answer: 89/45
Q.99 The difference between compound interest and simple interest on Rs. x at 8% per annum for 2 years is Rs. 48. What is the value of x?
1. 8000
2. 7400
3. 7500
4. 7800
Answer: 7500
Q.100 In a class of 60 students, 40% are girls. The average weight of the whole class is 59.2 Kg and the average weight of the girls is 55 Kg. What is the average weight of the boys?
1. 61 Kg
2. 63 Kg
3. 60 Kg
4. 62 Kg
Answer: 62 Kg