SSC CGL 2019 Previous Year Paper Solved with Answer Key: 100 Questions of 200 Marks

SSC will conduct CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam in online mode from 2nd March till 11th March 2020 across India. To score high marks, candidates must practice SSC CGL Previous Year Papers. So for the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CGL 2019 Question Paper including all the four sections - English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CGL 2019 Question Paper:

Get SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam Updates

General Awareness – 25 Questions of 50 Marks

Q.1 Name the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman and Padma Bhushan awardee who created and unleashed a historical moment when Mars Orbiter became the first Indian spacecraft to enter Martian orbit in a maiden attempt.

1. Nandan Nilekani

2. K Radhakrishnan

3. Sundar Pichai

4. Fali Nariman

Answer: K Radhakrishnan

Q.2 Which of the following metals is the most ductile metal?

1. Tin

2. Gold

3. Aluminium

4. Copper

Answer: Gold

Q.3 Who was awarded the Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize 2019 for the Novel 'Solo'?

1. Nayanjyot Mukherjee

2. Amitabh Ghosh

3. Rana Dasgupta

4. Jhumpa Lahiri

Answer: Rana Dasgupta

Q.4 The Badami Chalukyas first had their capital at ____ before they moved it to Badami.

1. Aihole

2. Hubli

3. Bijapur

4. Pattadakal

Answer: Aihole

Q.5 Who founded and named the science of electromagnetism?

1. Michael Faraday

2. James Clerk

3. HChristian Oersted

4. Andre Marie Ampère

Answer: Andre Marie Ampère

Q.6 Which of the following ministries implemented the Midday Meal scheme?

1. Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

2. Ministry of Social Welfare

3. Ministry of Human Resource Development

4. Ministry of Home Affairs

Answer: Ministry of Human Resource Development

Q.7 In February 2019, India won ____gold medal/s and five silver medals at the Makran Cup Boxing in Chabahar, Iran.

1. three

2. four

3. one

4. two

Answer: one

Q.8 _________ was the first Muslim ruler whose empire covered almost the whole of India up to its extreme south.

1. Jalal-ud-din Khilji

2. Ghiyas ud din Balban

3. Alauddin Khilji

4. Feroz Shah Tughlaq

Answer: Alauddin Khilji

Q.9 What is deposited on iron in the process of galvanisation?

1. Tin

2. Zinc

3. Copper

4. Aluminium

Answer: Zinc

Q.10 Who among the following was a slave of Muhammad Ghori? He became the ruler after the death of his master and founded the Slave Dynasty.

1. Qutub-ud-din Aibak

2. Iltutmish

3. Ghiyas ud din Balban

4. Nasir-ud-din Mahmud

Answer: Qutub-ud-din Aibak

Q.11 In February 2019, _____ won a gold medal at the Makran Cup in Chabahar, Iran.

1. Deepak Singh

2. Satish Kumar

3. Rohit Tokas

4. Manish Kaushik

Answer: Deepak Singh

Q.12 Which of the following does NOT come under the Quarternary sector?

1. Manufacturing

2. Mining

3. Fisheries

4. Information Technology

Answer: Information Technology

Q.13 The colourful art named Nandna block print, which uses graceful yet aligned arrangements of motifs on fabric, is practised in Tarapur village of __________________.

1. Madhya Pradesh

2. Maharashtra

3. Uttarakhand

4. Odisha

Answer: Madhya Pradesh

Q.14 Where is the Bandipur National Park located?

1. Sikkim

2. Karnataka

3. Kerala

4. Gujarat

Answer: Karnataka

Q.15 Right to move freely throughout the territory of India' is a fundamental right under _________ of the Constitution of India.

1. Article 24

2. Article 14

3. Article 21

4. Article 19

Answer: Article 19

Check Detailed SSC CGL 2019-20 Syllabus

PRACTICE GENERAL AWARENESS MOCK TEST

General Awareness Mock Test - 1 PRACTICE Mock Test - 2 PRACTICE Mock Test - 3 PRACTICE Mock Test - 4 PRACTICE Mock Test - 5 PRACTICE

Q.16 Which Indian received the Nobel Peace Prize after Mother Teresa?

1. K Radhakrishnan

2. Kailash Satyarthi

3. P Sathasivam

4. Fali Nariman

Answer: Kailash Satyarthi

Q.17 Which of the following destroys the ozone layer?

1. Carbon

2. Chlorine

3. Silicon

4. Sulphur

Answer: Chlorine

Q.18 International Day of Forests 2019 was observed on 21st March with the theme _______ to raise awareness on how sustainably managed forests provide a wide array of contributions.

1. Pollution-free Forests'

2. Forests Our Saviour'

3. Forests and Environment'

4. Forests and Education’

Answer: Forests and Education’

Q.19 World ___ Day 2019 was observed on 22nd March with the theme ‘Leaving no one behind’ to focus on marginalised groups.

1. Environment

2. Forest

3. Petroleum

4. Water

Answer: Water

Q.20 Which is the longest national highway in India?

1. National Highway 48

2. National Highway 27

3. National Highway 44

4. National Highway 53

Answer: National Highway 44

Q.21 ________ , which connects Sikkim with Tibet, was closed after the Chinese aggression on India in 1962 but was reopened in 2006 as the governments of the two countries decided to enhance their trade through land routes.

1. Lanak La

2. Imis La

3. Pensi La

4. Nathu La

Answer: Nathu La

Q.22 Lok Adalats have been created under ______.

1. Arbitration and Conciliation Act

2. Administration of Justice Act

3. Legal Conciliation Act

4. Legal Services Authority Act

Answer: Legal Services Authority Act

Q.23 Which was the first Muslim dynasty that ruled India?

1. Khilji dynasty

2. Tughlaq dynasty

3. Lodhi dynasty

4. Slave dynasty

Answer: Slave dynasty

Q.24 The popular Bagh cave paintings are found in ______.

1. Sikkim

2. Madhya Pradesh

3. Himachal Pradesh

4. Odisha

Answer: Madhya Pradesh

Q.25 Which of the following metals is the most reactive metal?

1. Zinc

2. Copper

3. Iron

4. Calcium

Answer: Calcium

English Language and Comprehension – 25 Questions of 50 Marks

Q.26 Select the most appropriate word to fill in the blank.

There is hope that better forestry management will help in the ______ of the wild life that is constantly facing threat because of increasing human activities.

1. salvation

2. supervision

3. guarding

4. conservation

Answer: conservation

Q.27 Select the antonym of the given word.

AGONY

1. misery

2. distress

3. anxiety

4. comfort

Answer: comfort

Q.28 Select the word which methe same as the group of words given. an enclosure to keep the birds in

1. aviary

2. apiary

3. stable

4. sanctuary

Answer: aviary

Q.29 Select the most appropriate option for blank No. 1.

1. along

2. about

3. against

4. among

Answer: among

Q.30 Select the most appropriate option for blank No. 2.

1. told

2. said

3. advised

4. clarified

Answer: said

Q.31 Select the most appropriate option for blank No. 3.

1. utmost

2. nearby

3. exact

4. almost

Answer: almost

Q.32 Select the most appropriate option for blank No. 4.

1. different

2. differential

3. differed

4. differ

Answer: different

Q.33 Select the most appropriate option for blank No. 5.

1. bird

2. birds

3. animal

4. pigeons

Answer: bird

Q.34 Select the wrongly spelt word.

1. controversial

2. conquer

3. cooperation

4. contamporary

Answer: contamporary

Q.35 Given below are four jumbled sentences. Select the option that gives their correct order.

A. Around 600 million of them live in areas of high to extreme water stress.

B. India is suffering from the worst water crisis, with one billion people living in water scarcity.

C. This is even more than that of China and US combined.

D. The reason is that at 24 per cent, India uses the most groundwater drawn out globally.

1. BADC

2. BDAC

3. ADCB

4. ACBD

Answer: BADC

Q.36 Select the word which methe same as the group of words given.

An inscription on a tombstone written in memory of the deceased

1. pillar

2. epitaph

3. basilica

4. slab

Answer: epitaph

Q.37 Select the most appropriate meaning of the given idiom. pull yourself together

1. go to sleep

2. try to understand

3. do a good job

4. calm down

Answer: calm down

Q.38 Select the wrongly spelt word.

1. expereince

2. explain

3. expire

4. except

Answer: expereince

Q.39 Select the antonym of the given word.

EMINENT

1. distinguished

2. exalted

3. impressive

4. inconspicuous

Answer: inconspicuous

Q.40 In the sentence identify the segment which contains the grammatical error. Cyclone Idai is regarded as one of the worst tropical cyclone on record to affect Africa and the Southern Hemisphere as a whole.

1. Cyclone Idai is regarded

2. as a whole

3. to affect Africa

4. the worst tropical cyclone

Answer: the worst tropical cyclone

Get SSC CGL 2019-20 Study Material for Free

PRACTICE ENGLISH LANGUAGE & COMPREHENSION MOCK TEST

Q.41 Select the synonym of the given word.

INDELIBLE

1. illegal

2. ineffective

3. inerasable

4. illegible

Answer: inerasable

Q.42 Select the correct active form of the given sentence.

Their children were brought up with great care.

1. They brought up their children with great care.

2. Their children brought them up with great care.

3. They have been bringing up their children with great care.

4. They had brought up their children with great care.

Answer: They brought up their children with great care.

Q.43 Select the most appropriate word to fill in the blank.

The burning of the effigy of Ravana on Dussehra ______ the burning of all evils.

1. epitomizes

2. personifies

3. intensifies

4. symbolizes

Answer: symbolizes

Q.44 Select the most appropriate option to substitute the underlined segment in the given sentence. If no substitution is required, select No improvement.

I try to solve this problem at least for two hours.

1. have been trying to solve

2. tried to be solving

3. am try to solve

4. No improvement

Answer: have been trying to solve

Q.45 Select the correct passive form of the given​​​​​​​ sentence. At night, lock the outer gate.

1. The outer gate is locked at night.

2. The outer gate be locked at night.

3. The outer gate is requested to be locked at night.

4. Let the outer gate be locked at night.

Answer: Let the outer gate be locked at night

Q.46 Select the most appropriate meaning of​​​​​​​ the given idiom. give someone the cold shoulder

1. do something pointless

2. ignore someone

3. pamper someone

4. give away a secret

Answer: ignore someone

Q.47 In the sentence identify the segment which contains the grammatical error. Every employee of the company were given a two bedroom flat as Diwali bonus.

1. were given

2. Every employee

3. as Diwali bonus

4. a two bedroom flat

Answer: were given

Q.48 Select the synonym of the given word.

TRIUMPH

1. peace

2. attack

3. fight

4. victory

Answer: victory

Q.49 Given below are four jumbled sentences. Select the option that gives their correct order.

A. Mango, the so-called "king of fruits", is something of a national obsession in India.

B. There was a bumper crop of mangoes in different states.

C. It resulted in prices coming down and sales going up – much to the delight of buyers and sellers alike.

D. 2017 proved to be a very good year for mango lovers.

1. CADB

2. CDAB

3. ADCB

4. ADBC

Answer: ADBC

Q.50 Select the most appropriate option to substitute the underlined segment in the given sentence. If no substitution is required, select No improvement. If you listen to the English news, it improve your English.

1. No improvement

2. it will improve

3. it improved

4. it is improving

Answer: it will improve

General Intelligence & Reasoning – 25 Questions of 50 Marks

Q.51 In a code language, VICTORY is written as CIVSYRO. How will TRAITOR be witten as in that language?

1. RTAJORT

2. RATHORT

3. ARTJOTR

4. ARTHROT

Answer: ARTHROT

Q.52 Select the option in which the given figure is embedded.

Q.53 Select the set in which the numbers are related in the same way as are the number of the following set.

(8, 12, 24)

1. (12, 20, 40)

2. (9, 18, 27)

3. (6, 9, 18)

4. (6, 10, 18)

Answer: (6, 9, 18)

Q.54 Three of the following four numbers are a like in a certain way and one is different. Pick the number that is different from the rest.

1. 65

2. 217

3. 28

4. 338

Answer: 338

Q.55 Arrange the following words in a logical and meaningful order.

1. writing

2. Distributing

3. Publishing

4. Printing

5. Editing

1. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

2. 2, 4, 3, 1, 5

3. 1, 5, 4, 3, 2

4. 2, 3, 4, 5, 1

Answer: 1, 5, 4, 3, 2

Q.56 Select the correct mirror image of the given figure when the mirror is placed to the right of the figure.

Q.57 Choose the set of numbers that is similar to the following set.

(6, 9, 18)

1. (14, 21, 42)

2. (8, 14, 24)

3. (10, 15, 35)

4. (18, 27, 56)

Answer: (14, 21, 42)

Q.58 Two rotated positions of a dice are given below. Which number will be at the top if the number 1 is on the bottom of the dice?

1. 3

2. 6

3. 2

4. 5

Answer: 3

Q.59 If

+denotes-

-denotes*

*denotes/

/denotes+

Then what vi11 be the numeric value of 60 * 10/40 + 6 - 5 =

1. 200

2. 16

3. 144

4. 3

Answer: 16

Q.60 Three of the following four words are alike in a certain way and one is different. Pick the odd word out.

1. Ireland

2. Indonesia

3. Nepal

4. Afghanistan

Answer: Ireland

Q.61 A square paper is folded and cut as shown below. How will it appear when unfolded?

Q.62 'China' is related to 'Yuan' in the same way as 'Japan' is related to '_______'.

1. Lira

2. Rand

3. Sushi

4. Yen

Answer: Yen

Q.63 Which two signs should be interchanged in the following equation to make it correct?

8 × 2 + 5 - 16 ÷ 4 = 14

1. ÷ and ×

2. × and -

3. ÷ and +

4. × and +

Answer: × and +

Q.64 Three of the following four number-pairs are like in a certain way and one is different. Pick the odd one out.

1. 56 : 49

2. 104 : 91

3. 32 : 28

4. 64 : 54

Answer: 64 : 54

Q.65 Choose the Venn diagram from the given options which best represents the relationship amongst the following classes:

Wheat, Mustard, Cabbage

Know the preparation tips and strategy for cracking SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam

PRACTICE GENERAL INTELLIGENCE & REASONING MOCK TEST

Q.66 Three different positions of a dice are shown below. Which number appears on the face opposite the number 6?

1. 4

2. 2

3. 1

4. 5

Answer: 5

Q.67 Select the term that will come next in the following series.

OBE, PDH, QFK, RHN, ?

1. RJQ

2. SJQ

3. SJP

4. SKQ

Answer: SJQ

Q.68 How many triangles are there in the following figure?

1. 34

2. 30

3. 32

4. 28

Answer: 32

Q.69 Find the missing number from the below options.

6 24 96 7 28 112 13 52 ?

1. 142

2. 232

3. 116

4. 208

Answer: 208

Q.70 Find the missing number from the below options.

4 6 7 5 3 ? 41 45 58

1. 12

2. 9

3. 3

4. 51

Answer: 3

Q.71 Arrange the following words in a logical and meaningful order.

1. Kidney

2. Heart

3. Brain

4. Thyroid gland

5. Liver

1. 3, 4, 2, 5, 1

2. 3, 4, 2, 1, 5

3. 3, 2, 4, 1, 5

4. 3, 2, 4, 5, 1

Answer: 3, 4, 2, 5, 1

Q.72 Select the option that is related to the third number in the way as the second number is related to the first number.

9 : 90 :: 12 : ?

1. 150

2. 160

3. 152

4. 156

Answer: 156

Q.73 Which two signs should be interchanged to make the following equation correct?

4 × 5 - 24 ÷ 12 + 8 = 14

1. + and -

2. × and +

3. + and ÷

4. ÷ and ×

Answer: + and -

Q.74 Select the missing number from the below options.

9 11 8 6 8 3 45 57 ?

1. 55

2. 54

3. 52

4. 53

Answer: 55

Q.75 Which letter-cluster will replace the question mark (?) in the following series?

PRT, TVX, ?, BDF, FHJ

1. YZB

2. XZB

3. XAB

4. XZC

Answer: XZB

Quantitative Aptitude – 25 Questions of 50 Marks

Q.76 If decreasing 120 by x% gives the same result as increasing 40 by x%, then x% of 210 is what percent less than (x + 20)% of 180?

1. 16(2/3)

2. 33(1/3)

3. 20

4. 18

Answer: 16(2/3)

Q.77 A solid cube of volume 13824 cm3 is cut into 8 cubes of equal volumes. The ratio of the surface area of the original cube to the sum of the surface areas of three of the smaller cubes is:

1. 2 : 1

2. 4 : 3

3. 2 : 3

4. 8 : 3

Answer: 4 : 3

Q.78 ABCD is a cyclic quadrilateral whose diagonals intersect at P. If AB = BC, ∠DBC = 70° and ∠BAC = 30°, then the measure of ∠PCD is:

1. 30°

2. 55°

3. 50°

4. 35°

Answer: 50°

Q.79 If x2 +y2 +z2 = 133, xy + yz + zx = 114 and xyz = 216, then the value of x3 + y3 + z3 is:

1. 942

2. 948

3. 1009

4. 999

Answer: 1009

Q.80 A trader marks his goods at 40% above the cost price. He sells 70% of the good at the marked price and the rest, he sells by allowing a 40% discount on the marked price. His percentage profit is:

1. 23.4

2. 24.4

3. 23.2

4. 24.2

Answer: 23.2

Q.81 The table shows the production of different types of cars (in thousands).

Year/Car 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 A 54 58 60 63 55 B 40 54 56 61 67 C 46 50 63 73 77 D 3 35 48 45 49 E 47 43 53 48 52

The total production of all type of cars, except type B, in 2012 is what percentage less than the total production of all types of cars in 2016?

1. 42

2. 25.8

3. 26.7

4. 40

Answer: 40

Q.82 The Table shows the production of different types of cars (in thousands).

Cars\years 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 A 48 47 50 61 64 B 47 55 58 54 66 C 52 58 62 66 72 D 60 53 56 65 66 E 43 47 54 64 62

The total production of type B cars in 2015 and type C cars in 2013 is what percent more than the total production of type E cars in 2013 and 2014? (Correct to one decimal place)

1. 24.8

2. 25.6

3. 23.4

4. 22.2

Answer: 22.2

Q.83 If tanθ/1 - cotθ + cotθ/1-tanθ = 1 + K, then K = _____________.

1. tanθ + secθ

2. cotθ + secθ

3. cosecθ secθ

4. tanθ cosecθ

Answer: cosecθ secθ

Q.84 If (1/cosecθ – 1) + (1/cosecθ + 1) = 2secθ, 0°<θ<90°, then the value of (cotθ + Cosθ) is:

1. 1 + √2

2. (2 + √2)/2

3. (1 + √2)/2

4. (2 + √3)/√2

Answer: (2 + √2)/2

Q.85 In ∆ABC, AM ⊥ BC and AN is the bisector of ∠A. What is the measure of ∠MAN, if ∠B = 55° and ∠C = 35°?

1. 10°

2. 15°

3. 12°

4. 5°

Answer: 10°

Negative Marking in SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam

PRACTICE QUANTITATIVE APTITUDE MOCK TEST

Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test - 1 PRACTICE Mock Test - 2 PRACTICE Mock Test - 3 PRACTICE Mock Test - 4 PRACTICE Mock Test - 5 PRACTICE

Q.86 In ∆ABC, AD is a median and P is point on AD such that AP : PD = 3 : 4. Then ar(∆BPD) : ar(∆ABC) is equal to:

1. 4 : 7

2. 2 : 7

3. 2 : 5

4. 1 : 3

Answer: 2 : 7

Q.87 The difference between the compound interest and simple interest on Rs. X at 7.5% per annum for 2 years is Rs. 45. What is the value of x?

1. 9, 000

2. 8, 000

3. 7, 000

4. 10, 000

Answer: 8, 000

Q.88 If tan4θ = cot(2θ + 30°), then θ is equal to:

1. 20°

2. 25°

3. 10°

4. 15°

Answer: 10°

Q.89 If √x + (1/√x) = √6, then x2 + (1/x2) is equal to:

1. 62

2. 14

3. 36

4. 16

Answer: 14

Q.90 The radii of two circular faces of the frustum of a cone of height 21cm are 3cm and 2cm respectively. What is the volume of the frustum of the cone in cm3 (π= 22/7)?

1. 418

2. 345

3. 154

4. 286

Answer: 418

Q.91 A train without stoppage travels with an average speed of 50Km/h, and with stoppage, it travels with an average speed of 40km/h. For how many minutes does the train stop on an average per hour?

1. 15

2. 14

3. 12

4. 13

Answer: 12

Q.92 The tables below show the number if students enrolled in five colleges over the five year (2010 to 2014).

Year\Colleges A B C D E 2010 400 270 350 430 470 2011 430 300 330 450 490 2012 370 250 360 470 410 2013 410 310 370 420 430 2014 420 290 340 480 480

What is the ratio of the total students enrolled in colleges A and B in the year 2012 to the year 2012 to the total students enrolled in colleges D and E in the year 2013?

1. 63 : 86

2. 62 : 85

3. 62 : 88

4. 58 : 63

Answer: 62 : 85

Q.93 If secθ = 13/5, then tanθ – sinθ + cosθ is equal to:

1. 118/65

2. 23/13

3. 124/65

4. 121/65

Answer: 121/65

Q.94 The radii of the two circular faces of the frustum of a cone of height 14cm are 5cm and 2cm. What is its volume in cm3? (π = 22/7)

1. 540

2. 520

3. 572

4. 560

Answer: 572

Q.95 Two articles are sold Rs. 4, 956 each. On one, the seller gains 18% and on the other he loses 16%. What is his overall gain or loss percent to nearest one decimal place?

1. 1.9% loss

2. 1.9% gain

3. 2.1% loss

4. 2.1% gain

Answer: 1.9% loss

Q.96 If tan4θ = cot (40° - 2θ), then θ is equal to:

1. 35°

2. 20°

3. 30°

4. 25°

Answer: 25°

Q.97 If cosθ = 4/5, then sin2θ cosθ + cos2θ sinθ is equal to:

1. 84/125

2. 16/25

3. 14/25

4. 82/125

Answer: 84/125

Q.98 If 3sinθ = 4cosθ, then tan2θ + sinθ – Cosθ is equal to:

1. 89/45

2. 17/9

3. 2

4. 88/45

Answer: 89/45

Q.99 The difference between compound interest and simple interest on Rs. x at 8% per annum for 2 years is Rs. 48. What is the value of x?

1. 8000

2. 7400

3. 7500

4. 7800

Answer: 7500

Q.100 In a class of 60 students, 40% are girls. The average weight of the whole class is 59.2 Kg and the average weight of the girls is 55 Kg. What is the average weight of the boys?

1. 61 Kg

2. 63 Kg

3. 60 Kg

4. 62 Kg

Answer: 62 Kg

SSC CGL 2019-20 Previous Year Paper