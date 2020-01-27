SSC CGL 2019-20 Mock Test-1 Quantitative Aptitude with Answers

Quantitative Aptitude can become one of the high scoring sections in SSC CGL Tier-I Exam if practiced well. Getting a good score in this section demands in-depth knowledge of all the formulas and the pattern of questions asked. Therefore, rigorous practice is required for acing this section. For your practice, we have designed mock papers which will test your mathematical skills.

We have covered the following five major categories of Quantitative Aptitude Section in this mock test:

1. Arithmetic

2. Algebra

3. Geometry and Mensuration

4. Trigonometry

5. Data Interpretation

Know the SSC CGL 2019-20 Quantitative Aptitude Preparation Strategy

So, let’s start the practice with the 1st Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test. You must try to finish all the 25 questions within 25 minutes time duration. After attempting all the questions, you can assess your performance by checking answers alongwith their solutions are given latter in this article.

Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test-1

1. In an organization, it is observed that every two employee share the newspaper “The Hindu” between them. Every three employee shared among them the newspaper “The Economic Times” and every four employee used to share “The Indian Express” from the library. But it is well there are only 182 newspaper came on daily basis. The number of employee in the organization:

a) 162

b) 168

c) 96

d) Cannot be determined.

2. A shopkeeper sold an article at a profit of 20%. If he had bought it at 20% less & sold it at Rs 80 less, then he earns a profit of 25%. Find the cost price of the article.

a) 350

b) 375

c) 450

d) 400

3. A rickshaw dealer buys 30 rickshaws for Rs.4725. Of these, 8 are four seaters and rests are two seaters. At what price must he sell the four seaters so that if he sells the two seaters at 3/4th of this price, he makes a profit of 40% on his outlay?

a) Rs. 180

b) Rs. 270

c) Rs. 360

d) Rs. 450

4. The difference between simple and compound interest on a certain sum of money for 2 years at 4 per cent per annum is Rs. 1. The sum of money is:

a) Rs. 600

b) Rs. 625

c) Rs. 560

d) Rs. 650

a) 120

b) 123

c) 126

d) 130

7. Ram walks 40 km at 5 km/hr; he will be late by 1 hour and 20 minutes. If he walks at 8 km per hr, how early from the fixed time will he reach?

a) 1 hour and 15 minutes

b) 1 hour and 25 minutes

c) 1 hour and 40minutes

d) 1.5 hours

8. A Superfast train starts from Delhi station and reaches Agra 30 minutes late when it moves with 80 km hr and 48 minutes late when it goes 60 km hr. The distance between the two stations is:

a) 32 km

b) 38 km

c) 36 km

d) 42 km

9. 18 women work 9 hour per day to complete 30% of the work in 30 day. The rest work is done by 9 women, working 9 hour per day. Then work did in how many days.

a) 145

b) 154

c) 147

d) 140

10. Out of 11 persons, 10 persons spent Rs. 35 each for their meals. The 11th one spent Rs. 40 more than the average expenditure of all the nine. The total money spent by all of them was:

a) Rs. 492.50

b) Rs. 497.50

c) Rs. 429

d) Rs. 498.50

5 Daily Routine Practices to crack SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam in First Attempt

11. Two friends work in same company and ratio of their salaries is 3 : 5. First friend gets promoted after a year and his salary is increased by one third of the salary of his friend. Find the ratio of their current salaries.

a) 11 : 15

b) 2 : 3

c) 14 : 15

d) None of these

12. Amit got thrice as many marks in Maths as in English. The proportion of his marks in Maths and History is 4:3. If his total marks in Maths, English and History are 250, what are his marks in English?

a) 120

b) 90

c) 40

d) 80

a) -1

b) 0

c) 1

d) 3

14. A and B are the centers of two circles with radius 9 cm and 14 cm respectively, whereas AB = 25 cm. C is the center of another circle with radius ‘X’ cm, which touches each of above circle externally. If ∠ACB=900 then find the value of X.

a) 8

b) 7

c) 6

d) 10

15. Ratio of number of sides of two regular polygons is 5: 6 and ratio of their each interior angle is in the ratio 24: 25. Then the no. of sides of these two polygon are

a) 13, 15

b) 10, 12

c) 14, 16

d) 8, 6

16. In the figure LM || AB || NO. Find the value of ∠ANO?

a) 15°

b) 35°

c) 25°

d) 45°

17. Find the perimeter of an isosceles triangle with ∠P = 90° and area 32 sq. cm.

a) 16+8√2

b) 16+32√2

c) 8+2√2

d) 4+√3

a) 1

b) 4

c) 9

d) 0

a) 1/4

b) 1/3

c) 2/3

d) 3/4

Get all the updates for SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam

Directions (21-25): The below Bar graph shows the enrolment of students in (in thousands) three different colleges A, B, C in a town over a period of six years.

21. The total enrollment of college A in 2010 and 2012 is approximately what percentage of the total enrollment of 2011 and 2015?

a) 90

b) 110

c) 117

d) 125

22. For which college was the average annual enrolment is maximum in the given period?

a) B

b) C

c) A

d) Both A And c

23. What is the difference between the average enrolment of college B in 2011, 2013 and 2015 and the average enrolment of C in 2010, 2012 and 2014?

a) 20

b) 17

c) 34

d) 7

24. What was the approximate decline in enrollment in college A in 2013 as compared to the previous year?

a) 35

b) 18

c) 45

d) 40

25. What is the ratio between average enrollment of students of college A in the years 2011, 2013 and 2015 to the average of college C in the years 2010, 2012 and 2013?

a) 12 : 13

b) 16 : 19

c) 21 : 22

d) None of these

Know the Detailed Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam

Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test-1: Answers with Solutions

1. Answer (b)

Explanation: Let the employee be x, then

x/2 + x/3 +x/4 = 182

On solving, X = 168

2. Answer (d)

Explanation: Here C.P = 100%., S.P = 120%

If he bought at 20% less then C.P = 80%

Required S.P = 80%×125/100=100%

120% - 80 = 100%

20% = 80

C.P is 100%, Then 100% = Rs 400.

3. Answer (b)

Explanation: Total investment = Rs. 4725

Total SP = 1.4 ×4725 = 6615

Now, Let the price of 4 seater be x then price of two seater will be .75x.

8x + 22 ×0.75x = 6615

24.5x= 6615 or x = 270.

4. Answer (b)

Explanation:

5. Answer (a)

Explanation:

6. Answer (b)

Explanation:

7. Answer (c)

Explanation: 1st case time taken = 40/5 = 8 hours

2nd case = 40/8 = 5 hours

Scheduled time = 8 hours – 80 minutes = 6 hours and 40 minutes. If Ram walks at speed of 8 km /hour, then he takes 5 hours to reach the destination and the fixed time is 6 hours and 40 minutes. He reaches early by 1 hour and 40 minutes.

8. Answer (a)

Explanation: Let the right time be t. According to question

80(t + 30) = 60 (t + 48)

T = 24 minutes

9. Answer (d)

Explanation:

10. Answer (c)

Explanation: Let the average expenditure be Rs. x Then,

11x = 10 × 35 + (x + 40) or 11x = x + 390 or 10x = 390 or x = 39

Total money spent = 11x = Rs. (11 × 39) = Rs 429

11. Answer (c)

Explanation:





12. Answer (c)

Explanation:





13. Answer (c)



Explanation:





14. Answer (c)



Explanation: Given ∠ACB=900

∠ACB=900, Then AB2 = AC2 + BC2

252 = (9 + x)2 + (14 + x)2

Here X = 6 cm.

15. Answer (b)

Explanation:



16. Answer (c)

Explanation:





17. Answer (a)

Explanation:





18. Answer (b)

Explanation:





19. Answer (a)

Explanation:





20. Answer (a)

Explanation:





21. Answer (c)

Explanation: Total enrollment of college A in 2010 and 2012 = 50 + 55 = 105

Total enrollment of college A in 2011 and 2015 = 90

% = 105/90 × 100 = 116.6

22. Answer (a)



Explanation:





23. Answer (d)



Explanation:





24. Answer (b)



Explanation: Enrollment of college A in 2013 = 45

Enrollment of college A in 2012 = 55

% decline = 10/55 × 100 = 18.18.

25. Answer (d)

Explanation:

We have covered the following topics in the above Mock Test-1:

Quantitative Aptitude Topics Number of Questions Number systems 1 Percentages, Profit & Loss and Interest 3 Algebra 2 Speed, Time & Distance 2 Time & Work 1 Averages 1 Ratio & Proportion 2 Surds/ Quadratic equation/ Mixture & Alligation 1 Geometry 4 Trigonometry 3 Data Interpretation 5 Total 25

The difficulty level of the above mock test was ranging between easy to difficult level and a good score would lie between 17 to 20 marks. Don’t stop your practice until you achieve efficiency and accuracy. Try another mock test here – Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test.