SSC CGL 2019-20: 5 Daily Routine Practices for cracking SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam in first attempt

Every year lakhs of candidates apply for the SSC CGL Exam with the aspiration of getting a Government Job. Since the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants, therefore, the candidates must focus on some important daily routine practices while preparing for the exam. As per the latest notification, SSC will conduct Tier - I Exam from 2nd March to 11th March 2020 and Tier-II Exam from 22nd June 2020 to 25th June 2020 in online mode. In this article, we have listed down the top 5 daily routine practices that will help you in cracking SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam. So, let’s have a look at those practices in detail:

1. Build and Follow a Study Plan:

For cracking all the phases of SSC CGL 2018-19 Exam students must start the preparation with a Concrete Study Plan. The important ingredients for creating a good study plan are the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of the respective phase of the exam. Follow a proper strategy and a time table for all the sections of the question paper. Remember, a good study plan should be tailored in such a way that it will suit your daily routine. The objective of the study plan should be to make your practice a daily procedure. Try not to flood it with various activities as it will hamper your preparation strategy.

2. Practice Previous Year Question Papers and take Online Mock Tests:



Make a habit Practicing Previous Year Paper and mock test every day to improve your speed and accuracy. Solve previous year papers as there are many questions that are repeated. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam. Also try to take daily 2 to 3 Online Mock Tests which will help you in solving paper quickly online, as SSC CGL Tier-I Exam will be conducted online as a multiple choice objective based exam. Be careful in choosing the right study material for the exam. Take the help of the Best Books only for SSC CGL preparation.

3. Read daily to increase knowledge and improve English:



Developing a daily reading can help you in many ways during the preparation of SSC CGL Exam. It will directly help you in the preparation of two sections which are: General Awareness (GA) & General Knowledge (GK) and English Language & Comprehension. Read Magazines & Newspapers and watch news channels to keep your General Awareness upto date. Reading newspapers is a good option but just reading hard facts that happen every day cannot be up to the mark to develop your reading skills. So it is better to prefer feature stories, opinion pieces in editorials, business magazines, etc., which can help you build your reading and comprehension skills quite faster. As one gets accustomed with reading all of the above material, it is also important to practice reading passages or literature on a computer screen, as most of the exams these days are computer-based online examinations.

4. Create and Revise your Notes:



Instead of rote learning, make notes and mind maps to remember facts and simultaneously revise it frequently. Keep a notebook alongwith you to note down important points for all the four sections. For example, shortcut-methods and formulas for Quantitative Aptitude Section; new words and their meaning for English Language & Comprehension Section; important facts and dates for GA & GK Section. Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefits. You have to memorize these points by revising them frequently.

5. Practice Important Topics and strengthen your weak areas:



Students need to analyse the detailed syllabus of all the four sections and then start preparing the important topics first, i.e., most frequently asked topics in SSC CGL Exam. Prioritising important topics will help you in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner. After listing down the important topics, analyse your strong and weak areas. First, try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas.

Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. Make sure that you follow a proper study plan daily which should comprise of Previous Year Question Papers, Online Mock Tests and the best study material. Daily reading, maintaining notes and revising them on a daily basis should be a part of your preparation strategy. Timely management of all these practices will definitely help you in cracking SSC CGL 2018-19 Exam.