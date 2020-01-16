SSC CGL 2019-20 English Language & Comprehension Preparation Strategy: Chapter-wise Syllabus

English Language & Comprehension Section is considered to be one of the most important and high scoring section of both Tier-I and Tier-II level of SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam. As per the latest notification, SSC will conduct Tier - I CGL Exam from 2nd March to 11th March 2020 and Tier-II CGL Exam from 22nd June 2020 to 25th June 2020 in online mode.

Questions in this section will be designed to test the candidate‘s understanding and knowledge of English Language. Answering questions from English Language and Comprehension Section takes less time as compared to the other sections. So, if you have good command over English Grammar Rules and Vocabulary Usage alongwith good Comprehension Skills, then this section can become your strength area in SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam.

This section is important in both, Tier-I and Tier-II, levels of SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam. So, we have compiled detailed syllabus and analysed it chapter-wise, so that you can score high in this section. But before analysis, let’s go through the SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam Pattern for English Language and Comprehension Section.

Exam Pattern of English Language and Comprehension Section for SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam

Before starting the preparation, it is imperative to study the exam pattern first. This section tests the candidates’ ability to understand correct grammar usage, vocabulary usage, and basic comprehension skills.

So, let’s look at the exam pattern of English Language & Comprehension Section in both Tier-I and Tier-II Phase of SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam:

In SSC CGL Tier-I Exam, English Language and Comprehension section consist of 25 multiple-choice questions and each question carries 2 marks. In this exam, 0.50 marks are deducted as penalty for each wrong answer.

SSC CGL Tier-I Exam (Objective) Questions Marks Time General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50 60 minutes (Total) General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 English Language and Comprehension 25 50 TOTAL 100 200

In SSC CGL Tier-II Exam, Paper-II - English Language and Comprehension consists of 200 multiple-choice questions and each question carries 1 mark. The duration of this exam is 2 hours. In this exam, 0.25 marks are deducted as penalty for each wrong answer.

SSC CGL Tier-II Exam (Objective) No of Questions Max Marks Exam Duration Paper-II: English Language and Comprehension 200 200 2 Hours

Chapter-wise Syllabus of English Language and Comprehension Section for SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam

After going through the exam pattern, the next step is to understand the topic-wise syllabus of the English Language and Comprehension Section. Below are the major categories covered in SSC CGL Tier-I and Tier-II Exams under the English Language and Comprehension Section:

The syllabus is almost the same for both Tier I and Tier-II SSC CGL Exam except the below topics are not part of Tier-I Exam:

Cloze Test

Active-Passive Voice

Direct-Indirect Speech

Parajumbles

Jumbled Sentence

So students can avoid practicing the above topics for SSC CGL Tier-I 2019-20 Exam.

The above table is just a brief of Syllabus for English Language and Comprehension Section of SSC CGL Tier-I and Tier-II Exams. Students must go through the detailed analysis of this section to build a proper strategy for scoring high in this section.

SSC Tier-I and Tier-II Chapter-wise Analysis of English Language and Comprehension Section

Before starting exam preparation, candidates must make a list of important topics from which questions have been asked frequently in the English Language and Comprehension Section of the SSC CGL Tier-I Exam. Also, with the increasing number of students every year, there is a cut-throat competition. Therefore, it is required to analyze previous year papers and compare the break-up of questions to identify the high scoring areas in this section.

Let’s take a look at the analysis of SSC CGL Tier-I and Tier-II Exam for English Language and Comprehension Topics Section:

Category Topics Tier-I (No. Of Questions Asked) Tier-II (No. Of Questions Asked) Vocabulary Synonyms & Antonyms 2-3 0-5 Fill in the blanks 1-2 0-5 Cloze Test 10 Spelling Test 1-2 0-5 Idioms and Phrases 1-2 5 One-word substitution 1-2 5 Sentence or Phrase Improvement 1-2 5-10 Grammar Sentence correction/ Spotting the error 2-3 10 Fill in the blanks 2-3 0-5 Sentence or Phrase Improvement 2-3 5-10 Active-Passive Voice 10 Direct-Indirect Speech 10 Comprehension Reading Comprehension 5 25-30 Sentence Rearrangement Parajumbles 5 Jumbled Sentence 5-10 Total 25 200

Let’s have a look in detail the different categories from which the questions are asked in both SSC CGL Tier-I and Tier-II Exam:

Vocabulary Usage:

Synonyms and Antonyms – Synonyms mean the words which have the same or nearly the same meaning as another word or other words in a language. An Antonym is the opposite of another word. For example, the Antonym of the day is night. Cloze Test – This test consist of a passage with blanks and we have to complete the reading by filling up the blanks. Students should focus on reading the passage very carefully and then you’ll be able to figure out the right or appropriate words to be filled. Fill in the blanks – Under this topic, you are required to find a suitable word to fill in. It constitutes questions which have only blanks. Remember to read the statement carefully and choose the most appropriate option. Spelling Test - Spelling skills can be improved mainly by putting in efforts like looking up a word you're not sure of, keeping the dictionary at hand, keeping a list of words you know you have trouble with. Idioms and Phrases – The common question which was asked in the SSC Exams are Idioms and Phrases. The topic usually has good weightage in the exam, so prepare them well. One-word substitution - One-word substitution means a word that replaces a group of words or sentences without creating or changing the exact meaning of sentences. Sentence or Phrase Improvement – In terms of vocabulary usage, this topic means using appropriate words or phrases to improve the sentence given in the question.

Grammar Usage:

Sentence correction/ Spotting the error – Follow the grammar rules in this section like subject-verb agreement, Verb time Sequences, etc Fill in the blanks - This section is dedicated to target or find a suitable word to fill in. It constitutes questions which have only blanks. Sentence or Phrase Improvement - This topic is just an extension of correct grammatical usage. However, in this section students not only require a good Knowledge of "correct grammatical usage," but they also need to look for answers that are concise and not redundant. Active/ Passive Voice - In this topic, a sentence will be given in Active/ Passive Voice. Out of the four alternatives suggested, you are required to select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/ Active. Direct-Indirect Speech - In this topic, a sentence will be given Indirect/Direct Speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, you are required to select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Indirect/Direct Speech.

Reading Comprehension:



Reading Comprehension is one of the most critical topics of the English Language and Comprehension Section. Therefore, the students should devote ample time to the preparation of this section. For doing this, a proper strategy has to be framed and followed to optimally utilize the limited time available for the preparation.

Learn how to improve your Reading Comprehension Skills

Sentence Rearrangement:



Sentence rearrangement is an important part of the English Language section in various competitive exams. It consists of a group of jumbled up sentences. The goal is to rearrange the sentences in the original sequence. Questions from this section can be asked in the form of various sentences and various paragraphs.

Now, let’s have a look at the percentage distribution of different topics from this section in SSC CGL Tier-I and Tier-II Exam:

If we look at the pie chart, it can be derived that Vocabulary Usage (48%) and Grammar Usage (32%) categories form a major portion and Reading Comprehension (20%) forms a minor portion of the English Language and Comprehension Section in SSC CGL Tier-I Exam. Normally, questions asked in this section are direct and quite easy. Therefore, candidates can score really well in this section.

In SSC CGL Tier-II Phase, English Language and Comprehension is the second paper. In this paper, major portion is covered by Vocabulary Usage (40%) and Grammar Usage (35%). The rest minor portion is covered by the categories – Reading Comprehension (15%) and Sentence Rearrangement (10%). Students can score well in this paper, as questions asked in this paper also are direct and quite easy.

The above analysis will help you in finding out which area needs more practice and time so that you can plan out your study schedule.

How to prepare and score high in English Language and Comprehension Section - SSC CGL Exam 2019-20?

After going through the chapter-wise analysis, students prepare a strategy which will help in strengthening your weak areas. Strategically, you must start practice with the easy topics for building confidence and scoring well in this section. As you move on with your practice, start working on the difficult topics as well.

So, let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the English Language and Comprehension Section of SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam:

Improve your Vocabulary: Let’s look at some ways through which you can improve your vocabulary:

THESAURUS: This is an easy way to study and memorize words. There are a lot of online thesauruses available in which a word and its opposite words can be found in one place. WORD LIST: Keep a pocket note book in which you can jot down a few words every day, say 10-20. The most important thing is you must go through the list frequently. ONLINE FLASHCARDS: If you use a mobile or a tablet you can download free flash cards that may help you in learning or remembering new words.

Improve your English Grammar : A proper understanding of Grammar Usage is required for attempting questions from the section – ‘English Language and Comprehension’. These types of questions are quite common in all competitive exams and mostly come in the form of questions like ‘spotting the errors’. Finding an error in a sentence is a step-by-step process. Students must follow grammar rules while solving such type of questions.

Improve your Reading Comprehension Skills : Reading comprehension skills cannot be build overnight but it could be developed inherently through a course of time. In order to crack the reading comprehension part and to develop reading skills, it is very much required to develop the habit of reading every day. Reading newspaper is a good option but just reading hard facts that happen every day cannot be up to the mark to develop your reading skills. So it is better to prefer feature stories, opinion pieces in editorials, business magazines, etc., can help you build your reading and comprehension skills quite faster.

Practice Previous Year Question Papers : Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.

Build a Proper Structure: Follow a proper strategy and a time table for all the sections of question paper. For English Language and Comprehension Section, try to invest at least 2 hours every day for better output.

Things to keep in mind while preparing for English Language and Comprehension Section - SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam

English Language and Comprehension cannot be mastered in a day. A lot of practice is required alongwith consistency. So, if you want to score high in this section then plan strategically and follow the below tips:

Make reading a habit: Read newspapers and magazines to improve your reading habits. Learn at least 10 new English words and meanings daily.

Regular Practice : Make a habit practicing previous year paper and mock test every day to improve your speed and accuracy. Solve previous year papers as there are many questions which are repeated.

Practice Important Topics: Students can look into the chapter-wise analysis mentioned above and focus on the important topics first.

Focus on your weak areas: First try to focus on you weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas.

Read the complete question first: Students are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at incorrect answer eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.

Rule of Elimination: Use method of elimination in confusing options and try to get answers by it.

Avoid any guess works: Guesswork may lead you to wrong answers and will increase negative marking. Also, don’t waste much time on one question and move onto the next if you are not sure about the correct answer.

So, time has come to start your preparation in a systematic manner as the SSC CGL Tier –I Exam is approaching very soon. Focus on the Chapter-wise Analysis mentioned above and build a study plan keeping in mind the structure of the English Language and Comprehension Section.