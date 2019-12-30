Search

SSC CGL 2019-2020 New Notification: Check 11271 Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern & Syllabus etc

SSC CGL 2019-2020 New Notification: Get all the updates on SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam including Exam Dates, Registration Dates, Recruitment and 11271 Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, Admit Card, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Result Dates, etc.

Dec 30, 2019 12:49 IST
SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam Dates and other updates
SSC CGL 2019-20 New Notification is out @ssc.nic.in declaring 11271 Vacancies for 2018 Recruitment under various ministries. Every year lakhs of candidates apply for the SSC CGL Exam with the aspiration of getting a Government Job. To keep you updated about the latest notifications on SSC CGL 2019-20 Examination, we have compiled all the relevant and the most recent information on SSC CGL 2019-20 Examination like Exam Dates, Registration Dates, Eligibility Criteria,, Recruitment & Vacancies, Cut-Offs, Results, Answer Keys, etc.

Let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

S. No

Table of Content

1

SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam Notification

2

SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam Dates

3

SSC CGL 2019-20 Eligibility Criteria

4

SSC CGL Application Process

5

SSC CGL Admit Card

6

SSC CGL Exam Centres

7

SSC CGL 2019-20 Recruitment and Vacancies

8

SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam Pattern

9

SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam Preparation Strategy

10

SSC CGL Results

11

SSC CGL Cut Off

12

SSC CGL Answer Keys

SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam Notification

As per the latest notification, SSC will conduct Tier - I CGL Exam from 2nd March to 11th March 2020 and Tier-II & Tier-III CGL Exam from 22nd June 2020 to 25th June 2020 in online mode. Final selection through the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 to various posts would be according to the confirmed number of vacancies from the concerned Indenting Ministries/ Departments/ Offices/ Cadres before declaration of result.

SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam Dates

SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam

Important Dates

SSC CGL 2019-20 Online Application

22nd October 2019 to 25th November 2019

Last date for receipt of application

25th November 2019 (5:00 PM)

Last date for making online fee payment

27th November 2019 (5:00 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan

27th November 2019 (5:00 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan

29th November 2019 (during working hours of Bank)

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-I

 2nd March to 11th March 2020 (CBE)

SSC CGL Tier-II

22nd June 2020 to 25th June 2020 (CBE)

SSC CGL Tier-III (Des)

22nd June 2020 to 25th June 2020 (CBE)

SSC CGL Tier-IV Exam

To be notified later

 

SSC CGL 2019-20 Eligibility Criteria

Below are some important eligibility criteria which a candidate must fulfill in order to appear for the SSC CGL 2019-20:

Age Limit as on 1st January 2020:

Let’s take a look at the age limit for different posts under different Government Department/Ministries:

Age group

Name of post

Department / Ministries

Classification

Grade pay

18-27 years

Inspector

Central Bureau of Narcotics

Group “B”

4600

Auditor

Officer under C&AG

Group “C”

2800

Auditor

Officer Under CGDA

Group “C”

2800

Auditor

Other Ministries/Department

Group “C”

2800

Accountant

Officer under C&AG

Group “C”

2800

Accountant / Junior Accountant

Other Ministry/ Department

Group “C”

2800

Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division clerks

Central Govt. offices/ Ministries other than CSCS cadres

Group “C”

2400

Tax Assistant

CBDT

Group “C”

2400

Sub-Inspector

Central Bureau of Narcotics

Group “C”

2400

Upper Division Clerk (UDC)

Dte. General Border Road Organisation (MoD)
Only For Male Candidates

Group “C”

2400

18-30 years

Inspector Posts

Department of Post.

Group “B”

4600

Assistant

Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations

Group “B”

4600

20-27 years

Tax Assistant

CBEC

Group “C”

2400

20-30 years

Assistant Section officer

Central Secretariat Service

Group “B”

4600

Assistant Section officer

Ministry of Railway

Group “B”

4600

Assistant Section officer

Ministry of External Affairs

Group “B”

4600

Assistant Section officer

AFHQ

Group “B”

4600

Assistant

Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations

Group “B”

4600

Sub Inspector

Central Bureau of Investigation

Group “B”

4600

Not Exceeding 30 years

Inspector (Central Excise)

CBEC

Group “B”

4600

Assistant

Other ministries / Departments / Organisations

Group “B”

4200

Inspector (Preventive officer)

CBEC

Group “B”

4600

Inspector (Examiner)

CBEC

Group “B”

4600

Assistant Audit Officer

Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG

Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)

4800

Assistant Accounts Officer

Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG

Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)

4800

Assistant Section Officer

Intelligence Bureau

Group “B”

4600

Assistant Section Officer

Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations

Group “B”

4600

Assistant / Superintendent

Other Ministries / Departments/ Organisations

Group “B”

4200

Inspector of Income Tax

CBDT

Group “C”

4600

Divisional Accountant

Officer under CAG

Group “B”

4200

Up to 30 years

Assistant Enforcement Officer

Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue

Group “B”

4600

Sub Inspector

National Investigation Agency (NIA)

Group “B”

4200

Up to 32 years

Junior Statistical Officer

M/O Statistics & Programme Implementation

Group “B”

4200

Relaxation in the Upper Age Limit as on 1st January 2020:

Permissible relaxation in upper age limit, as well as category-codes for claiming age relaxation as on the date of reckoning, is as follows:

Category

Age Relaxation

OBC

3 years

SC/ST

5 years

PwD + Gen

10 years

PwD + OBC

13 years

PwD + SC/ST

15 years

Ex-Servicemen

3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date

Essential Educational Qualifications as on 1st January 2020:

Below are the essential qualification details according to the post for SSC CGL 2019-20:

SSC CGL Post

Educational Qualification

Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer

Essential Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University 

Desirable Qualification: CA/ CS/ MBA/ Cost & Management Accountant/ Masters in Commerce/ Masters in Business Studies

Note: During the period of probation direct recruits shall have to qualify the “Subordinate Audit Service Examination” in respective branches for confirmation and regular appointment as Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post

Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level
OR 
Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects at degree level.

All Other Posts

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent

Note: The candidates appearing in the final year of their graduation can also apply, however they must possess Essential qualification.

Physical Standards:

For some posts, the physical fitness requirements have to be met for getting final selection. Below are the names of those posts:

  • Inspector (Central Excise/ Examiner/Preventive Officer),
  • Inspector & Sub-Inspector in (Central Bureau of Narcotics),
  • Sub-Inspector in CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and
  • Sub-Inspector in NIA (National Investigation Agency).

SSC CGL Application Process

Let’s look at the procedure of applying for the SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam:

  • Application Fee: The required application fee is Rs. 100/-
  • Exemption: No fee is required to be paid by female, SC, ST, Physically Handicapped, and Ex-Servicemen candidates.
  • Mode of Payment: Applications fee should be pay only through SBI either in the form of Challan or through SBI Net Banking or any other bank Credit/Debit Card. Challan form will be generated online
  • Offline mode of payment: To pay fee in cash, candidate should take print out of Challan generated online after the completion of Part-1 registration. Deposit the requisite fee in any branch of SBI and then continue with the Part-2 registration.
  • Online mode of payment: Those candidates who want to pay online can go directly to part-2 registration after completion of part-1 registration. Candidate must supply registration number and date of birth to continue to Part-2 registration.

SSC CGL Admit Card

All candidates who register for SSC CGL Exam 2018-19 within the stipulated time will be assigned an e-admit card/hall ticket/call letter to appear in the Tier-I Computer Based Examination. Admit Cards for calling candidates to appear in Tier-I as well as all subsequent tiers/ stages of examination will not be sent by post. Admit Cards for all stages of examination will be issued online on the websites of concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Office of the Commission. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the website, i.e., www.ssc.nic.in to get the updated notifications.

SSC CGL Exam Centres

A candidate must indicate the Centre(s) in the online Application Form in which he/she desires to take the examination. Details about the Examination Centres and Regional Offices under whose jurisdiction these Examination Centres are located are as follows:

SSC Region and States/ UTs under the jurisdiction of the Region

Examination Centres and Centre Code

Central Region (CR)/ Bihar and Uttar Pradesh

Agra (3001), Allahabad (3003), Bareilly (3005), Gorakhpur (3007) , Kanpur (3009), Lucknow (3010) Meerut(3011), Varanasi (3013), Bhagalpur (3201), Muzaffarpur (3205), Patna (3206)

Eastern Region (ER)/

Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim and West

Bengal

Gangtok (4001), Ranchi (4205), Barasat (4402), Berhampore (WB) (4403), Chinsurah (4405), Jalpaiguri (4408), Kolkata (4410), Malda (4412),Midnapur (4413), Siliguri (4415), Berhampore (Odisha) (4602), Bhubaneshwar (4604), Cuttack (4605), Keonjhargarh (4606), Sambalpur (4609), Port Blair (4802)

Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR)/ Lakshadweep,

Karnataka and Kerala

Bangalore (9001), Dharwar (9004), Gulbarga (9005), Mangalore (9008), Mysore (9009), Kochi (9204), Kozhikode(Calicut) (9206), Thiruvananthapuram (9211), Thrissur (9212)

Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR)/ Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (6001), Chindwara (6003), Guna (6004), Gwalior (6005), Indore (6006), Jabalpur (6007), Khandwa (6009), Ratlam (6011), Satna (6014), Sagar (6015), Ambikapur (6201), Bilaspur (6202), Jagdalpur (6203), Raipur (6204), Durg (6205)

North Eastern Region (NER)/ Arunachal Pradesh,

Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura

Itanagar (5001), Dibrugarh (5102), Guwahati (Dispur) (5105), Jorhat (5107), Silchar (5111), Kohima (5302), Shillong (5401) ,Imphal (5501), Churachandpur (5502), Agartala (5601), Aizwal (5701)

Northern Region (NR)/ NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand

Almora (2001), Dehradun (2002), Haldwani (2003), Srinagar (Uttarakhand) (2004), Haridwar (2005), Delhi (2201), Ajmer (2401), Alwar (2402), Bharatpur (2403), Bikaner (2404), Jaipur (2405), Jodhpur (2406), Kota (2407), Sriganganagar (2408), Udaipur (2409)

North Western Sub-Region (NWR)/ Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab

Anantnag (1001), Baramula (1002), Jammu (1004), Leh (1005), Rajouri (1006), Srinagar(J&K) (1007), Kargil (1008), Dodda (1009), Hamirpur (1202), Shimla (1203), Bhathinda (1401), Jalandhar (1402), Patiala (1403), Amritsar ( 1404), Chandigarh (1601)

Southern Region (SR)/

Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana

Guntur (8001), Kurnool (8003), Rajahmundry (8004), Tirupati (8006), Vishakhapatnam (8007), Vijaywada (8008), Chennai (8201), Coimbatore (8202), Madurai (8204), Tiruchirapalli (8206), Tirunelveli (8207), Puducherry (8401), Hyderabad (8601), Nizamabad (8602),Warangal (8603)

Western Region (WR)/

Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra

Ahmedabad (7001), Vadodara (7002), Rajkot (7006), Surat (7007), Bhavnagar (7009), Kutch (7010), Amravati (7201), Aurangabad (7202), Kolhapur (7203), Mumbai (7204), Nagpur (7205), Nanded (7206), Nashik (7207), Pune (7208), Thane (7210), Bhandara (7211), Chandrapur (7212), Akola (7213), Jalgaon (7214), Ahmednagar (7215), Alibaug (7216), Panaji (7801)

 

SSC CGL 2019-20 Recruitment and Vacancies

Till now SSC has not officially announced the number of vacancies for the SSC CGL 2019-20 Recruitment Process for different posts. The tentative number of vacancies for the SSC CGL 2017 Recruitment Process was total 9372.

Download 11271 Tentative vacancies for Combined Graduate Level Examination - 2018 (as on dated 27.12.2019)

SSC CGL 2019-19 Exam Pattern

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam conducted annually by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) consists of four phases, where each phase needs to be cleared depending upon the requirement of different posts. SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam will be conducted in four tiers, i.e., Tier – I, Tier – II, Tier – III and Tier – IV as shown below in the table:

Tier

Type of Exam

Mode of Exam

Tier – I

Objective Multiple Choice

Computer Based (Online)

Tier – II

Objective Multiple Choice

Computer Based (Online)

Tier – III

Descriptive Paper in English or Hindi

Pen and Paper mode (Offline)

Tier – IV

Skill Test: Data Entry Speed Test (DEST)/ Computer Proficiency Test (CPT)

Wherever Applicable (Not necessary for all the post)

Document Verification

Applicable for all

In the past few years, SSC has made some changes in the exam pattern. Students must make note of changes in exam pattern and syllabus before beginning the SSC CGL exam preparation. Below are some important points to take note of:

  • Tier –I objective exam will be of 60 minutes duration in online mode.
  • Tier –II objective exam will consist of 4 papers, each paper will be of 60 minutes duration in online mode.
  • Tier – III descriptive exam will be of 60 minutes duration in pen and paper mode.
  • There will be no sectional cut-off.

Know the Complete SSC CGL Syllabus 2019-20: Tier I, II, III and IV with Exam Pattern

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-I Exam Pattern and Syllabus

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-I exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). The time duration of Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes.

Section

Questions

Marks

Time

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

60 minutes (Total)

English Language and Comprehension

25

50

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25

50

General Awareness

25

50

TOTAL

100

200

Points to remember:

  • There is negative marking in SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier 1 Exam. 0.5 marks will be deducted from every question that is attempted wrong by a candidate in all the sections.
  • The exam duration is 80 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped and suffering from Cerebral Palsy.

Know the SSC CGL 2019-20 Quantitative Aptitude Preparation Strategy

After going through the above mentioned exam pattern of SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam, the next step is to analyse the topic-wise syllabus of all the four sections of SSC CGL Tier-I Exam:

General Intelligence and Reasoning

General Awareness

Quantitative Aptitude

English  Language & Comprehension

Classification

Static General Knowledge (Indian History, Culture, etc.)

Simplification

Reading Comprehension

Analogy

Science

Interest

Fill in the Blanks

Coding-Decoding

Current Affairs

Averages

Spellings

Puzzle

Sports

Percentage

Phrases and Idioms

Matrix

Books and Authors

Ratio and Proportion

One word Substitution

Word Formation

Important Schemes

Problem on Ages

Sentence Correction

Venn Diagram

Portfolios

Speed, Distance and Time

Error Spotting

Direction and Distance

People in News

Number System

Synonyms

Blood Relations

Computers

Mensuration

Antonyms

Series

Awards and their importance

Data Interpretation

Idioms & Phrases

Verbal reasoning

Geography

Time and Work

Non-Verbal Reasoning

Economy

Algebra

Critical Thinking

Polity

Trigonometry

Emotional & Social Intelligence

Population Census

Geometry

Know the SSC CGL 2019-20 General Intelligence and Reasoning Preparation Strategy

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier - II Exam Pattern and Syllabus

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-II exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). The time duration for each Paper is 2 HoursThe section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

Paper

Subject

No of Questions

Max Marks

Exam Duration

I

Quantitative Abilities

100

200

2 Hours

II

English Language and Comprehension

200

200

2 Hours

III

Statistics

100

200

2 Hours

IV

General Studies (Finance & Economics)

100

200

2 Hours

Points to remember:

  • Paper-I and Paper-II are compulsory for all posts.
  • Paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper.
  • Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.
  • There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-II (English Language and Comprehension) and of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I, Paper-III and Paper-IV.
  • Questions in Paper-I will be of Matriculation Level, Paper-II of 10+2 Level and in Paper-III and Paper-IV of Graduation Level.
  • The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped.

Know the SSC CGL 2019-20 English Language and Comprehension Preparation Strategy

After going through the above mentioned exam pattern of SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam, the next step is to analyse the topic-wise syllabus of all the four papers of SSC CGL Tier-II Exam:

Quantitative Aptitude

English Language & Comprehension

Statistics

General Studies: Finance and Economics

Simplification

Reading Comprehension

Collection and Representation of Data

Finance and Accounting

Interest

Spelling

Measure of Dispersion

Fundamental Principles

Averages

Fill in the Blanks

Measure of Central Tendency

Financial Accounting

Percentage

Phrases and Idioms

Moments, Skewness and Kurtosis

Basic Concepts of Accounting

Ratio and Proportion

One Word Substitution

Correlation and Regression

Self-Balancing Ledger

Speed, Distance and Time

Sentence Correction

Random Variables

Forms of Market and price determination in different markets

Number System

Error Spotting

Random Variables

Theory of Production and cost

Mensuration

Cloze Test

Sampling Theory

Economics and Governance

Data Interpretation

Para Jumbles

Analysis and Variance

Comptroller and Auditor General of India

Time and Work

Synonyms-Antonyms

Time Series Analysis

Finance Commission

Algebra

Active-Passive Voice

Index Number

Theory of Demand and Supply

Trigonometry

Direct-Indirect Speech

Geometry

Data Sufficiency

SSC CGL Tier - III Exam Pattern and Syllabus

SSC CGL Tier - III Exam is a descriptive paper which will be taken offline via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage and writing skills will be tested in English/Hindi. Candidates are required to write essays, précis, application, letter, etc. in 60 minutes.

Mode of Examination

Subject

Maximum Marks

Time

Pen and Paper Mode

Descriptive Type Paper in English or Hindi

(Writing of Essay/ Précis/ Letter/ Application etc.)

100

60 Minutes

The best way to prepare for this tier is to read lots of articles from various newspapers. Apart from this, you need to be well aware of the pattern of Letter and Application.

SSC CGL Tier - IV Exam Pattern and Syllabus

The SSC CGL Tier - IV Exam comprises of a couple of skill tests which are required for certain government posts and document verification procedure:

  1. DEST (Data Entry Speed Test) for the post of Tax Assistants (Central Excise & Income Tax).
  2. CPT (Computer Proficiency Test) for the post of Assistant Section Officer of Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Assistant Section Officer (MEA), Assistant in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Assistant (GSI) in the Ministry of Mines.
  3. Document Verification: The last step to the final selection would be Document Verification.

SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam Preparation Strategy

After going through the above mentioned detailed syllabus of SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyse your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and high score in the exam.

Let’s now look at the ways to ace and score high in all the four sections of SSC CGL Tier-I Exam:

  • Regular Practice: Make a habit practicing previous year paper and mock test every day to improve your speed and accuracy. Solve previous year papers as there are many questions which are repeated.
  • Build a Proper Study Plan: Follow a proper strategy and a time table for all the sections of question paper.
  • Practice Important Topics: Students can look into the chapter-wise analysis mentioned above and focus on the important topics first.
  • Focus on your weak areas: First try to focus on you weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas.
  • Read the complete question first: Students are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at incorrect answer eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.
  • Rule of Elimination: Use method of elimination in confusing options and try to get answers by it.
  • Avoid any guess works: Guesswork may lead you to wrong answers and will increase negative marking. Also, don’t waste much time on one question and move onto the next if you are not sure about the correct answer.
  • Time Management: Give more time to sections that you are stronger in. This will ensure that you can effectively use the time duration of the exam. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut offs. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.
  • Try different strategy and select the best: Try different order of attempt patterns in your mock tests. Sometimes start with English Comprehension section first or sometime with Quantitative Aptitude section first or may be your toughest section first. See which strategy works best for you.

Know the SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam Preparation Tips and Strategy

SSC CGL Results

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the results in four stages, i.e., after the completion of the each exam tier-wise. The candidates are shortlisted for the next round after clearing the previous round. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to official SSC CGL website as and when the results are announced.

SSC CGL Cut Off

Let’s look at the cut-off of the SSC CGL Tier-I 2017 Exam:

Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I, Paper- II, Paper -III(Statistics) & Tier III)

Category

Initial Cut off

Revised Cut Off

SC

127.50

123.50

ST

117.00

114.50

OBC

140.00

135.50

OH

104.50

102.00

HH

62.00

61.00

VR

116.00

116.00

UR

151.00

146.50

 

Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I, Paper- II, Paper-IV (General Studies (Finance & Accounts) & Tier III)

Category

Initial Cut Off

Revised Cut Off

SC

129.00

125.50

ST

123.00

119.00

OBC

140.50

135.50

OH

113.50

111.50

HH

79.00

75.00

UR

152.50

148.00

 

Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I & Paper-II & Tier III)

Category

Initial Cut off

Revised Cut Off

SC

103.00

98.00

ST

93.00

88.50

OBC

115.00

110.00

Ex-S

73.50

69.00

OH

87.00

84.50

HH

40.00

38.00

VR

89.50

89.50

UR

131.00

126.50

 

SSC CGL Answer Keys

Staff Selection Commission officially releases the answer keys of SSC CGL Tier-I and Tier-II exams on their website after 10 to 15 days of the successful completion of the respective exams. Candidates can calculate their approximate marks and expected rank based on the answer key released by SSC.

