SSC MTS Apply Online 2025: Last Date to Pay Application Fee Today

The Staff Selection Commission is the exam organising body for SSC MTS exam 2025. The SSC has released the SSC MTS notification PDF along with the SSC MTS application form 2025 on its official website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who fill out the application form for SSC MTS by 24th July and pay the fee by 25th July will be able to appear for the online exam to fill up a total of 1075 SSC MTS Havaldar vacancies in various parts of India. Candidates will be allowed to avail the SSC MTS application correction facility from 29th July to 31st July 2025. Read on to gather further details about SSC MTS application form with fee details.
SSC MTS Application Form 2025
The last date to pay SSC MTS application fee 2025 is on 25th July 2025. The candidates who are yet to pay the fee should pay the fee by TODAY. In case any candidate fails to pay the fee, his/her candidature shall be cancelled.
The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC MTS application form 2025 on ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have crossed the age of 18 years and have passed 10th class can apply for SSC MTS exam. The SSC MTS online form filling process is open from 26th June to 24th July 2025. Candidates will also be able to make certain corrections in the online form from 29th to 31st July 2025.
Get complete details regarding the SSC MTS online form filling process, application fee, and other important details related to SSC MTS application form.
SSC MTS Apply Online 2025 Last Date
SSC has released the SSC MTS application form 2025 from 26th June to 24th July 2025. The candidates fulfilling eligibility criteria need to complete the submission of the application form by 24th July, 11 PM. The candidates also have the option to make corrections in the online form from 29th to 31st July 2025. Those who fill out the form successfully will be eligible to appear for Paper 1 exam scheduled for 20th September to 24th October 2025. Check the table below to know about the SSC MTS exam important dates.
|
SSC MTS Form Date 2025
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
SSC MTS Notification 2025
|
26th June 2025
|
SSC MTS Online Registration Starts
|
26th June 2025
|
Last Date to Submit Application
|
24th July 2025 (11 pm)
|
Last Date for Making Online Fee Payment
|
25th July 2025 (11 pm)
|
Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’
and online payment of Correction Charges
|
29th to 31st July 2025
|
SSC MTS Exam Dates (Paper-I)
|
20th September to 24th October 2025
SSC MTS Apply Online 2025 Link at ssc.gov.in
The SSC MTS Apply Online Form 2025 is now available on ssc.gov.in with the release of the notification pdf on 26th June 2025. Candidates can apply for SSC MTS exam only through online mode. The forms must be submitted with all the required documents by 24th July 2025. A direct link to fill out the SSC MTS exam online form has been shared below as well.
SSC MTS Online Form 2025
What is the Process to Fill SSC MTS Havaldar Application Form 2025?
Filling up the SSC MTS application form 2025 requires the following steps to be completed.
- One-time Registration
- Completing the online Application for the Examination
The details regarding SSC MTS apply online is specified below.
Steps for SSC MTS Apply Online 2025
The first step towards filling up the SSC MTS application form 2025 consists of online registration and filling the online form. The steps are as follows:
I. One-time Registration
- Visit the official website of SSC which is ssc.gov.in.
- Click on the "New User? Register Now" link if the registration has not been done.
- Fill in the required details to complete the registration process.
- A registration ID and password will be sent on your mail and registered mobile number.
- Use your registration ID and password to log in to your account.
II. Filling Online Application for the Examination
Once the registration process is completed, candidates need to complete the online form fill up process. This involves filling out their names, selection of exam centre, etc.
- To complete the registration process, click the 'Continue' tab.
- Login again with the registration ID and Password and continue with the process of the SSC MTS Online Application Process.
- After successfully changing the password, you will be redirected to the login page.
- Log in once again using your SSC Registration Number and the newly changed password.
- Upload your recently clicked passport-size photograph and signature in the required format.
- Fill in your education qualifications, and your choice of center and click on the submit button.
- Pay the application fee if required.
- Click on the "SUBMIT APPLICATION" button.
- Take a printout of the online form and save the pdf file of the SSC MTS Application Form for future reference.
What is SSC MTS Application Fee: Check Category Wise Fee
SC/ST/PWBD and female candidates do not have to pay the SSC MTS application fee. Other category of candidates need to pay Rs. 100 as application fee. The fee needs to be paid in online mode.
|
Category
|
Fee
|
SC/ST/PWBD
|
Nil
|
Female Candidates
|
Nil
|
Other Category
|
Rs. 100
What Documents to Upload in SSC MTS Online form 2025: Know Dimensions
The candidates need to upload their recent passport size photograph and signature in the SSC MTS application form. The size of the documents are as follows:
|
Parameters
|
Size
|
Pixels
|
Photograph
|
20 KB to 50 KB
|
100*120
|
Signature
|
1 KB to 12 KB
|
40*60
SSC MTS 2025 Language for CBT
The SSC MTS computer-based exam for Paper 1 will be held in "English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages". One must know the SSC MTS syllabus in detail to ace the exam. Candidates are required to choose their choice of language while filling out their application form.
- English
- Hindi
- Assamese
- Bengali
- Gujarati
- Kannada
- Konkani
- Malayalam
- Manipuri (also Meitei or Meithei)
- Marathi
- Odia (Oriya)
- Punjabi
- Tamil
- Telugu
- Urdu
