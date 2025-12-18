CTET 2026 Application Form
Focus
Quick Links

CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2025 LIVE: Shift 1 Subject-Wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 18, 2025, 13:32 IST

As the first shift has ended, we have provided a detailed subject-wise CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2025 here. The overall difficulty level of Life Sciences was moderate to tough. Check subject-wise CSIR NET Exam Analysis, including difficulty level, good attempts, memory-based questions, and expected cut off. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CSIR NET Analysis
CSIR NET Analysis

CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2025: The CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam is underway today, and Shift 1 has concluded at 12 noon. Aspirants who appeared for Life Sciences and Earth Sciences in the morning shift are now curious to know the section-wise analysis and expected cut-off marks to gauge their chances of qualifying. As per test-takers' feedback, the difficulty level of Life Sciences was moderate to tough, whereas, Earth Sciences was found moderately difficult.

Reviewing the CSIR NET Dec 2025 Analysis will familiarise aspirants with important details such as the types of questions asked, difficulty level of the questions, number of good attempts, etc. Check today’s CSIR NET Analysis for all subjects here.

CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2025

The Shift 1 of CSIR NET Dec 2025 has concluded. Test-takers have now started sharing their reactions, difficulty levels, and topic insights. They found Life Science exam overall difficulty moderate to tough, whereas, Development Biology and Ecology was very easy.  We have provided the detailed paper review for Life Sciences and Earth Sciences here. So, stay tuned!

Also, check:

CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2025 Life Sciences

The CSIR NET 2025 Life Sciences exam was successfully conducted in the first shift. The exam consists of three parts, with a total of 145 questions. The CSIR NET Life Sciences exam consists of a total of 145 objective-type questions, with a maximum of 75 questions to be attempted. The overall difficulty level was moderate to tough with good attempts ranging from 55 to 58. The detailed exam analysis, including section-wise difficulty level and good attempts is provided here.

CSIR NET 2025 Life Sciences Exam Analysis Shift 1

Part Name

Total MCQs

Max Questions to Attempt

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Part A

20

15

10-12

Moderate

Part B

50

35

25-28

Moderate to difficult

Part C

75

25

18-19

Moderate to difficult

Total

145

75

55-58

Moderate to difficult

CSIR NET Questions Asked 2025 Life Sciences

Aspirants shared that a few questions in Part A were based on topics like Eco evolution, Bio Chemistry and more. You can check the memory based questions for CSIR NET 2025 exam below:

  1. Eco evolution
  2. Bio chemistry
  3. Neucloacid

CSIR NET 2025 Earth Sciences Exam Analysis

The CSIR NET 2025 Earth Sciences exam was held on December 18 in the first shift. The exam consists of three parts. Part A had a total of 20 objective-type of questions, out of which 15 questions must be attempted. The difficulty level was easy to moderate.

Parts B and C had a total of 50 and 80 multiple-choice questions, respectively. The detailed CSIR NET Earth Sciences Analysis 2025 Shift 1 is provided here after receiveing feedback from the aspirants.

CSIR NET 2025 Earth Sciences Exam Analysis

Part Name

Total MCQs

Max Questions to Attempt

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Part A

20

15

10-11

Easy to Moderate

Part B

50

35

28-29

Moderate

Part C

80

25

19-20

Moderate

Total

150

75

58-62

Easy to Moderate

Since CSIR NET Shift 2 is ongoing, you can check CSIR NET previous year analysis here. 

CSIR NET Exam Timings

CSIR NET for December 2025 cycle is being conducted in two shifts: morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and evening shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Life Sciences and Earth Sciences are scheduled to be held in the first shift. In the evening shift, Mathematical, Chemical and Physical Sciences will be held. Take a look at the table below to know CSIR NET Shift Timings.

Subject

Exam Timings

Life Sciences

9 am to 12 Noon

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

9 am to 12 Noon

Mathematical Sciences

3 pm to 6 pm

Chemical Sciences

3 pm to 6 pm

Physical Science

3 pm to 6 pm

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News