CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2025 LIVE: Shift 1 Subject-Wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2025: The CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam is underway today, and Shift 1 has concluded at 12 noon. Aspirants who appeared for Life Sciences and Earth Sciences in the morning shift are now curious to know the section-wise analysis and expected cut-off marks to gauge their chances of qualifying. As per test-takers' feedback, the difficulty level of Life Sciences was moderate to tough, whereas, Earth Sciences was found moderately difficult.

Reviewing the CSIR NET Dec 2025 Analysis will familiarise aspirants with important details such as the types of questions asked, difficulty level of the questions, number of good attempts, etc. Check today’s CSIR NET Analysis for all subjects here.

The Shift 1 of CSIR NET Dec 2025 has concluded. Test-takers have now started sharing their reactions, difficulty levels, and topic insights. They found Life Science exam overall difficulty moderate to tough, whereas, Development Biology and Ecology was very easy. We have provided the detailed paper review for Life Sciences and Earth Sciences here. So, stay tuned!