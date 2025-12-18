CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2025 LIVE: Shift 1 Subject-Wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2025: The CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam is underway today, and Shift 1 has concluded at 12 noon. Aspirants who appeared for Life Sciences and Earth Sciences in the morning shift are now curious to know the section-wise analysis and expected cut-off marks to gauge their chances of qualifying. As per test-takers' feedback, the difficulty level of Life Sciences was moderate to tough, whereas, Earth Sciences was found moderately difficult.
Reviewing the CSIR NET Dec 2025 Analysis will familiarise aspirants with important details such as the types of questions asked, difficulty level of the questions, number of good attempts, etc. Check today’s CSIR NET Analysis for all subjects here.
CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2025
The Shift 1 of CSIR NET Dec 2025 has concluded. Test-takers have now started sharing their reactions, difficulty levels, and topic insights. They found Life Science exam overall difficulty moderate to tough, whereas, Development Biology and Ecology was very easy. We have provided the detailed paper review for Life Sciences and Earth Sciences here. So, stay tuned!
CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2025 Life Sciences
The CSIR NET 2025 Life Sciences exam was successfully conducted in the first shift. The exam consists of three parts, with a total of 145 questions. The CSIR NET Life Sciences exam consists of a total of 145 objective-type questions, with a maximum of 75 questions to be attempted. The overall difficulty level was moderate to tough with good attempts ranging from 55 to 58. The detailed exam analysis, including section-wise difficulty level and good attempts is provided here.
CSIR NET 2025 Life Sciences Exam Analysis Shift 1
Part Name
Total MCQs
Max Questions to Attempt
Good Attempts
Difficulty Level
Part A
20
15
10-12
Moderate
Part B
50
35
25-28
Moderate to difficult
Part C
75
25
18-19
Moderate to difficult
Total
145
75
55-58
Moderate to difficult
CSIR NET Questions Asked 2025 Life Sciences
Aspirants shared that a few questions in Part A were based on topics like Eco evolution, Bio Chemistry and more. You can check the memory based questions for CSIR NET 2025 exam below:
- Eco evolution
- Bio chemistry
- Neucloacid
CSIR NET 2025 Earth Sciences Exam Analysis
The CSIR NET 2025 Earth Sciences exam was held on December 18 in the first shift. The exam consists of three parts. Part A had a total of 20 objective-type of questions, out of which 15 questions must be attempted. The difficulty level was easy to moderate.
Parts B and C had a total of 50 and 80 multiple-choice questions, respectively. The detailed CSIR NET Earth Sciences Analysis 2025 Shift 1 is provided here after receiveing feedback from the aspirants.
CSIR NET 2025 Earth Sciences Exam Analysis
Part Name
Total MCQs
Max Questions to Attempt
Good Attempts
Difficulty Level
Part A
20
15
10-11
Easy to Moderate
Part B
50
35
28-29
Moderate
Part C
80
25
19-20
Moderate
Total
150
75
58-62
Easy to Moderate
Since CSIR NET Shift 2 is ongoing, you can check CSIR NET previous year analysis here.
CSIR NET Exam Timings
CSIR NET for December 2025 cycle is being conducted in two shifts: morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and evening shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Life Sciences and Earth Sciences are scheduled to be held in the first shift. In the evening shift, Mathematical, Chemical and Physical Sciences will be held. Take a look at the table below to know CSIR NET Shift Timings.
Subject
Exam Timings
Life Sciences
9 am to 12 Noon
Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences
9 am to 12 Noon
Mathematical Sciences
3 pm to 6 pm
Chemical Sciences
3 pm to 6 pm
Physical Science
3 pm to 6 pm
