CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus 2023: Download Subject-wise Syllabus PDF

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus has been released for the December 2023 cycle. It is classified into 3 categories: Part A, B, and C. Download the subject-wise CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus 2023 PDF to begin your preparation in full swing.

Check out the detailed CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus 2023 here.

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus is prescribed by the Human Resource Development Group (HRDG) in the official notification. It is divided into three sections - Part A, Part B and Part C. Part A is compulsory for all and includes General Science, Quantitative Reasoning & Analysis and Research Aptitude. CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus for Part B and C are subject-specific. Candidates must go through the complete syllabus of each part to escalate their preparations in the right direction. Here, we have discussed the syllabus of CSIR NET Life Science in detail to help you outperform and outrank others in the exam.

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus

Syllabus of CSIR NET Life Science 2023 comprises questions that assess the candidate's knowledge of scientific concepts and their application. It includes topics such as Molecules and their Interaction Relevant to Biology, Developmental Biology, Cellular Organization, Fundamental Processes, Cell Communication and Cell Signaling, System Physiology – Plant, System Physiology – Animal etc.

Aspirants must be well-informed about the syllabus to excel in the exam. Read on to know the detailed CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus.

Download CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus PDF

The direct link to download the CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus for Part A, B and C is provided in this post for your convenience. Downloading it will help you cover the syllabus in a strategic manner.

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus PDF

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus Weightage

Before delving deeper into the CSIR NET syllabus, it is important to know the subject-wise weightage of the CSIR NET exam. It comprises objective-type questions of 200 marks. Take a look at the table below to get better clarity on the subject-wise weightage of CSIR NET 2023 syllabus.

CSIR NET Exam Pattern 2023 Part Detailed Syllabus Total Questions Minimum Question to be Attempted Total Marks A General Science, Quantitative Reasoning and Analysis and Research Aptitude 20 15 30 B Subject Concerned 50 35 70 C Based on scientific concepts and/or application of the scientific concepts 75 25 100

Also, read:

Important Topics in CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus

CSIR NET exam is a national-level examination conducted to select eligible candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor in the universities and colleges of India. It is divided into 5 subjects - Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences. These subjects are further classified into different stages. Listed below are the important topics included in the syllabus of CSIR NET Life Science.

Molecules and their Interaction Relevant to Biology Cellular Organization Fundamental Processes Cell Communication and Cell Signaling Developmental Biology System Physiology – Plant System Physiology – Animal Inheritance Biology Diversity of Life Forms Ecological Principles Evolution and Behavior Applied Biology Methods in Biology

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus for General Aptitude

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus for General Aptitude is the same for all candidates. It includes topics such as reasoning, numerical ability, data interpretation and graphical analysis. Tabulated below is the detailed syllabus for General Aptitude.

Topics Sub-Topics Numerical Ability Number and Simplification, Average, Quadratic Equations, Sequence and Series, Surd and Indices, Logarithms, Percentage, Profit and Loss, Simple Interest & Compound Interest, Partnership, LCM and HCF, Probability, Mensuration. Reasoning Series Formation, Ranking and Arrangement, Puzzles, Coding-Decoding, Distance and Directions, Calendar and Clock. Data Interpretation and Graphical Analysis Mean, Median & Mode, Measures of Dispersion, Graphical Analysis: Bar Graph, Line Graph, Pie-Chart, Tabulation

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus 2023 Cellular Organization

Cellular Organization is a section of the CSIR NET Life Science that comprises topics like Membrane Structure and Function, Cell Wall, Nucleus, Plastids, Mitosis and Meiosis, Transposons, etc. Take a look at the detailed CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus for Cellular Organization in the table below.

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus for Cellular Organization Topics Sub-topics Membrane structure and function Structure of model membrane, lipid bilayer, and membrane protein diffusion, ion channels, osmosis, active transport, mechanism of sorting and regulation of intracellular transport, ion pumps, electrical properties of membranes. Structural organization and function of the intracellular organelles Cell wall, nucleus, Golgi bodies, mitochondria, lysosomes, endoplasmic reticulum, plastids, peroxisomes, vacuoles, chloroplast, structure and function of the cytoskeleton, and its role in motility. Organization of genes and chromosomes Operon, interrupted genes, the structure of chromatin and chromosomes, gene families, unique and repetitive DNA, heterochromatin, transposons, and euchromatin. Cell division and cell cycle Mitosis and meiosis, their regulation, control of the cell cycle, and steps in the cell cycle. Microbial Physiology Growth, yield, characteristics, stress response, strategies of cell division.

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus for Molecules and their Interaction Relevant to Biology

It is another segment included in the CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus 2023. Through this section, candidates’ knowledge and understanding of molecules is tested. Check out the CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus for Molecules and their Interaction Relevant to Biology in the table below.

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus - Molecules and their Interaction Relevant to Biology Principles of biophysical chemistry Principles of catalysis, enzymes and enzyme kinetics, enzyme regulation, mechanism of enzyme catalysis, isozymes Confirmation of proteins (Ramachandran plot, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary structure, motif and folds, domains) Structure of atoms, chemical bonds, and molecules Stabilizing interactions ( hydrogen bonding, Van der Waals, electrostatic, hydrophobic interaction, etc.) Bioenergetics, oxidative phosphorylation, glycolysis, coupled reaction, biological energy transducers, group transfer B Composition, structure, and function of biomolecules Stability of proteins and nucleic acids Conformation of nucleic acids (helix (A, B, Z), micro-RNA, t-RNA) Metabolism of carbohydrates, amino acids, lipids, nucleotides, and vitamins

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus for Fundamental Processes

The detailed syllabus for CSIR NET Life Science for Fundamental Processes is tabulated below. It includes topics like DNA Replication, RNA Synthesis, Extrachromosomal Replicons, Homologous, etc. Check the list of sub-topics of CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus 2023 Fundamental Processes.

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus 2023 Fundamental Processes DNA replication, repair, and recombination Unit of replication, replication origin, replication fork, enzymes involved, extrachromosomal replicons, the fidelity of replication, DNA damage, and repair mechanisms, homologous and site-specific recombination. RNA synthesis and processing Transcription factors and machinery, transcription activator and repressor, formation of initiation complex, RNA polymerases, elongation, capping and termination, RNA processing, RNA editing, splicing, and polyadenylation, structure, and function of different types of RNA, RNA transport. Protein synthesis and processing Ribosome, aminoacylation of tRNA, tRNA-identity, aminoacyl tRNA synthetase, translational proof-reading, translational inhibitors, Post-translational, formation of initiation complex, initiation factors and their regulation, elongation and elongation factors, termination, genetic code, modification of proteins. Control of gene expression at the transcription and translation level Regulating the expression of phages, prokaryotic, viruses, and eukaryotic genes, the role of chromatin in gene expression, and gene silencing.

UGC CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus 2023 Cell Communication and Cell Signaling

Cell Communication and Cell Signaling is an important section in the CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus. The topics included in this section are discussed below.

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus for Cell Communication and Cell Signaling Host-parasite interaction Recognition and entry processes of pathogens like bacteria, and viruses into animal and plant host cells, pathogen-induced diseases in animals and plants, alteration of host cell behavior by pathogens, virus-induced cell transformation, and cell-cell fusion in both normal and abnormal cells. Cell signaling Hormones and their receptors, regulation of signaling pathways, bacterial and plant two-component systems, light signalling in plants, cell surface receptors, signaling through G-protein coupled receptors, signal transduction pathways, second messengers, bacterial chemotaxis, and quorum sensing. Cellular communication Regulation of hematopoiesis, gap junctions, extracellular matrix, integrins, general principles of cell communication, cell adhesion and roles of different adhesion molecules, neurotransmission, and its regulation. Cancer Genetic rearrangements in progenitor cells, virus-induced cancer, metastasis, the interaction of cancer cells with normal cells, apoptosis, oncogenes, tumor suppressor genes, cancer, and the cell cycle, therapeutic interventions of uncontrolled cell growth. The innate and adaptive immune system Cells and molecules are involved in innate and adaptive immunity, antigens, antigenicity, and immunogenicity. B and T cell epitopes, structure, and function of antibody molecules. Generation of antibody diversity, monoclonal antibodies, antibody engineering, antigen-antibody interactions, humoral and cell-mediated immune responses, primary and secondary immune modulation, the complement system, MHC molecules, antigen processing and presentation, activation and differentiation of B and T cells, B and T cell receptors, Toll-like receptors, cell-mediated effector functions, inflammation, hypersensitivity and autoimmunity, immune response during bacterial (tuberculosis), parasitic (malaria) and viral (HIV) infections, congenital and acquired immunodeficiencies, vaccines.

Syllabus of CSIR NET Life Science for Development Biology

This section is included to evaluate the candidates on the basis of their knowledge about Development Biology. It includes topics like Basic concept of development, Gametogenesis, fertilization, and early development, etc. Take a look at the CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus for Development Biology in the table below.

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus – Development Biology Basic concepts of development Potency, commitment, specification, induction, competence, determination, and differentiation, imprinting, morphogenetic gradients, cell fate and cell lineages, stem cells, genomic equivalence and the cytoplasmic determinants, mutants and transgenics in the analysis of development. Gametogenesis, fertilization, and early development Production of gametes, cell surface molecules in sperm-egg recognition in animals, embryogenesis, the establishment of symmetry in plants, seed formation and germination. Embryo sac development and double fertilization in plants, zygote formation, cleavage, blastula formation, embryonic fields, gastrulation, and formation of germ layers in animals. Morphogenesis and Organogenesis in Animals Cell aggregation and differentiation in Dictyostelium, differentiation of neurons, post-embryonic development- larval formation, metamorphosis, axes and pattern formation in Drosophila, amphibia, and chick, organogenesis–vulva formation in Caenorhabditis elegans, eye lens induction, limb development and regeneration in vertebrates, environmental regulation of normal development, sex determination. Morphogenesis and organogenesis in plants Organization of shoot and root apical meristem, leaf development and phyllotaxy, shoot and root development, transition to flowering, floral meristems, and floral development in Arabidopsis and Antirrhinum. Programmed cell death, senescence, and aging

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus for System Physiology – Plant

It is one of the most important sections of the CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus. It comprises topics like Photosynthesis, Respiration, and photorespiration, Plant Hormones, Nitrate and Ammonium Assimilation, etc.

Photosynthesis: Light-harvesting complexes, photoprotective mechanisms, mechanisms of electron transport, CO2 fixation-C3, C4, and CAM pathways.

Light-harvesting complexes, photoprotective mechanisms, mechanisms of electron transport, CO2 fixation-C3, C4, and CAM pathways. Respiration and photorespiration: Citric acid cycle, alternate oxidase, plant mitochondrial electron transport and ATP synthesis, photorespiratory pathway.

Citric acid cycle, alternate oxidase, plant mitochondrial electron transport and ATP synthesis, photorespiratory pathway. Nitrogen metabolism: Nitrate and ammonium assimilation, amino acid biosynthesis.

Nitrate and ammonium assimilation, amino acid biosynthesis. Plant hormones: Biosynthesis, storage, breakdown, and transport, physiological effects and mechanisms of action.

Biosynthesis, storage, breakdown, and transport, physiological effects and mechanisms of action. Sensory photobiology: Structure, function, and mechanisms of action of phytochromes, cryptochromes, and phototropin, photoperiodism and biological clocks, stomatal movement.

Structure, function, and mechanisms of action of phytochromes, cryptochromes, and phototropin, photoperiodism and biological clocks, stomatal movement. Solute transport and photoassimilate translocation: Uptake, transport, and translocation of water, across membranes, ions, solutes, and macromolecules from soil, cells, xylem, and phloem, transpiration, mechanisms of loading and unloading of photoassimilates

Uptake, transport, and translocation of water, across membranes, ions, solutes, and macromolecules from soil, cells, xylem, and phloem, transpiration, mechanisms of loading and unloading of photoassimilates Secondary metabolites: Biosynthesis of terpenes, phenols, and nitrogenous compounds and their roles

Biosynthesis of terpenes, phenols, and nitrogenous compounds and their roles Stress physiology: Responses of plants to biotic (pathogen and insects) and abiotic (water, temperature, and salt) stresses

CSIR NET Syllabus Life Science 2023 System Physiology – Animal

The topics included in CSIR NET Life Science Science 2023 for System Physiology- Animal are Respiratory system, Thermoregulation, Nervous system, Blood and circulation, Digestive system etc.

CSIR NET Syllabus Life Science for System Physiology – Animal Blood and circulation Cardiovascular System Respiratory system Nervous system Sense organs Excretory system Thermoregulation Digestive system Endocrinology and reproduction Stress and adaptation

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus 2023 Inheritance Biology

The CSIR NET Syllabus for Inheritance Biology consists of essential topics like Mendelian Principles, Gene Mapping Methods, Pleiotropy, Allege, etc. Candidates can refer to the table below to know the CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus for Inheritance Biology in detail.

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus for Inheritance Biology Mendelian principles Dominance, independent assortment, segregation. Concept of a gene Pseudo allele, Allele, multiple alleles, complementation tests. Extensions of Mendelian principles Codominance, incomplete dominance, gene interactions, pleiotropy, genomic imprinting, penetrance and expressivity, phenocopy, linkage and crossing over, sex linkage, sex-limited, and sex-influenced characters. Gene mapping methods Linkage maps, tetrad analysis, mapping with molecular markers, mapping by using somatic cell hybrids, and development of mapping population in plants. Extrachromosomal inheritance Inheritance of Mitochondrial and chloroplast genes, maternal inheritance. Microbial genetics Methods of genetic transfer transformation, mapping genes by interrupted mating, conjugation, transduction, and sex-duction, fine structure analysis of genes. Human genetics Pedigree analysis, lod score for linkage testing, karyotypes, genetic disorders. Quantitative genetics Polygenic inheritance, heritability, and its measurements, QTL mapping. Mutation Types, causes, and detection, mutant types – lethal, conditional, biochemical, loss of function, the gain of function, germinal vs somatic mutants, insertional mutagenesis. Structural and numerical alterations of chromosomes Deletion, duplication, ploidy, inversion, translocation, and their genetic implications. Recombination Homologous and non-homologous recombination, including transposition.

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus: Diversity of Life Forms

The knowledge of Diversity of Life Forms is tested through this section. Listed below is the detailed CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus 2023 for Diversity of Life Forms.

Principles and Methods of Taxonomy: Biological nomenclature, Concepts of species and hierarchical taxa, classical and quantitative methods of the taxonomy of plants, animals, and microorganisms

Biological nomenclature, Concepts of species and hierarchical taxa, classical and quantitative methods of the taxonomy of plants, animals, and microorganisms Levels of a structural organization: Unicellular, colonial, and multicellular forms, Comparative anatomy, adaptive radiation, adaptive modifications, levels of organization of tissues, organs, and systems.

Unicellular, colonial, and multicellular forms, Comparative anatomy, adaptive radiation, adaptive modifications, levels of organization of tissues, organs, and systems. Natural history of the Indian subcontinent: Major habitat types of the subcontinent, geographic origins and migrations of species, Common Indian mammals, birds, Seasonality and phenology of the subcontinent.

Major habitat types of the subcontinent, geographic origins and migrations of species, Common Indian mammals, birds, Seasonality and phenology of the subcontinent. Outline classification of plants, animals, and microorganisms: Important criteria used for classification in each taxon, Classification of plants, animals and microorganisms, Evolutionary relationships among taxa.

Important criteria used for classification in each taxon, Classification of plants, animals and microorganisms, Evolutionary relationships among taxa. Organisms of Health and agricultural importance: Common parasites and pathogens of humans, domestic animals, and crops.

Common parasites and pathogens of humans, domestic animals, and crops. Organisms of conservation concern: Conservation strategies, Rare, endangered species.

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus for Ecological Principles

The syllabus of Ecological Principles comprises topics like Resource Partitioning, Physical Environment, Biotic and Abiotic Interactions, Niche Width, Biotic Environment etc. Go through the detailed CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus for Ecological Principles mentioned in the table below.

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus 2023 Ecological Principles The Environment Physical environment, biotic environment, biotic and abiotic interactions. Habitat and Niche Concept of habitat and niche, niche width and overlap, fundamental and realized niche, resource partitioning, character displacement. Population Ecology Characteristics of a population, population growth curves, population regulation, life history strategies, the concept of metapopulation – demes, and dispersal, age-structured populations, intergenic extinctions. Species Interactions Types of interactions, interspecific competition, carnivory, pollination, herbivory, symbiosis Community Ecology Nature of communities, levels of species diversity and its measurement, community structure and attributes, edges and ecotones Conservation Biology Principles of conservation, major approaches to management, Indian case studies on conservation/management strategy Applied Ecology Environmental pollution, global environmental change, biodiversity: major drivers of biodiversity change, status, monitoring, and documentation, biodiversity management approaches. Ecological Succession Types, changes involved in succession, mechanisms, the concept of climax. Biogeography Major terrestrial biomes, biogeographical zones of India, theory of island biogeography. Ecosystem Ecology Ecosystem structure, energy flow and mineral cycling, ecosystem function, primary production & decomposition, and structure & function of some Indian ecosystems: terrestrial and aquatic.

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus 2023 Evolution and Behavior

This section is included in the CSIR NET 2023 exam to evaluate the aspirants on the basis of their understanding of molecular evolution and behaviour. It includes topics such as,

Paleontology and Evolutionary History The emergence of evolutionary thoughts The Mechanisms Origin of cells and unicellular evolution Brain, Behavior, and Evolution Molecular Evolution

CSIR NET Life Science Applied Biology Syllabus

The syllabus of Applied Biology is not as vast as compared to other topics. Have a look at the table below to know the detailed syllabus of CSIR NET Life Science for Applied Biology.

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus 2023 Applied Biology Applied Biology Microbial fermentation and production of small and macromolecules. Biosensors. Bioremediation and phytoremediation. Breeding in plants and animals, including marker-assisted selection. Transgenic animals and plants, molecular approaches to diagnosis and strain identification. Genomics and its application to health and agriculture, including gene therapy. Bioresource and uses of biodiversity.

CSIR NET Syllabus Life Science for Methods in Biology

Methods in Biology is the most scoring section in the CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus 2023. Check out the important topics of CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus 2023 in the table below.