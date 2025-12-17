CSIR NET 2025: Check Dress Code, Shift Timings, Exam Day Guidelines

CSIR NET 2025 Exam: CSIR NET 2025 is all set to take place on December 18 in two shifts. Shift 1 will be held from 09:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Shift 2 will be organised from 03:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m. This computer-based test will be conducted in five subjects: Life Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. All the candidates should download their admit card and read the CSIR NET exam day guidelines carefully. This will help them maintain the decorum and avoid any last-minute hassles/disqualifications.
CSIR NET Shift Timing 2025
The CSIR NET Dec 2025 exam will be conducted in two shifts. You should carefully check your exam slot and centre in the admit card to avoid last-minute confusion. The duration of this computer-based test will be 180 Minutes. You should reach the test centre at least 60 minutes before the reporting time. Check the CSIR NET shift timing and reporting time below:
|
Shift
|
Reporting Time
|
CSIR NET Shift Timings
|
Shift 1 (Morning)
|
07:00 a.m.
|
09:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon
|
Shift 2 (Evening)
|
01:00 p.m.
|
03:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m.
CSIR NET Dress Code
You should carefully check the dress code guidelines before appearing in the CSIR NET exam. This will help you avoid any restrictions during entry to the exam hall. The CSIR NET dress code guidelines are:
-
Choose simple outfits that do not have metal pieces. Avoid heavy embroidery or big buttons.
-
It’s better to avoid footwear with thick soles or bulky designs.
-
You can also avoid wearing jewellery or watches.
CSIR NET Exam Day Guidelines
National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Dec 2025 exam to determine your eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges. It is scheduled for December 18, 2025, in two sessions. Candidates should follow all the guidelines to be allowed to appear in the CSIR NET exam. They should bring their admit card and photo ID proof to complete verification formalities. It is advised to wear simple clothes and avoid carrying any prohibited items to the exam centre. Read on to know the CSIR NET Exam Day Guidelines, dress code, and shift timings.
CSIR NET 2025: Do’s & Dont’s
You should follow the CSIR NET exam day guidelines strictly. This will help you maintain discipline. Some of the exam-related instructions are:
-
Reach the exam centre at least 60-70 minutes before the reporting time. Late entry to the exam premises is not allowed under any circumstances.
-
Bring documents like a valid admit card, a passport-size photo, and a photo ID. You can carry any one ID: PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhar Card (With photograph)/ Aadhar Enrolment No/ Ration Card.
-
Do not carry any baggage inside the exam premises.
-
Biometric information of all the test-takers shall be captured. Identity checks will be made at the exam centre. You should cooperate with the security personnel to ensure smooth security checks.
-
Candidates should take their allotted seats immediately after entering the exam hall.
-
You are not allowed to carry textual material, calculators, DocuPen, slide rules, Log tables, electronic watches, printed or written material, bits of paper, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, pagers or any other electronic gadget/ device, etc.
-
If you are found indulging in any unfair means practices, your candidature shall be cancelled immediately.
