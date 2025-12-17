CSIR NET 2025: Check Dress Code, Shift Timings, Exam Day Guidelines

CSIR NET 2025 Exam: CSIR NET 2025 is all set to take place on December 18 in two shifts. Shift 1 will be held from 09:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Shift 2 will be organised from 03:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m. This computer-based test will be conducted in five subjects: Life Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. All the candidates should download their admit card and read the CSIR NET exam day guidelines carefully. This will help them maintain the decorum and avoid any last-minute hassles/disqualifications.

CSIR NET Shift Timing 2025

The CSIR NET Dec 2025 exam will be conducted in two shifts. You should carefully check your exam slot and centre in the admit card to avoid last-minute confusion. The duration of this computer-based test will be 180 Minutes. You should reach the test centre at least 60 minutes before the reporting time. Check the CSIR NET shift timing and reporting time below: