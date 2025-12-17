Who discovered America: For many years, schoolbooks and popular history credited Christopher Columbus with the discovery of America in 1492. This idea became widely accepted because his voyage marked the beginning of lasting contact between Europe and the Americas. However, modern historical and archaeological research shows that the story is not that simple. Long before Columbus crossed the Atlantic, the American continents were already inhabited by millions of people and had been reached by explorers from other parts of the world. So, the question of who “discovered” America depends on how discovery is defined. If discovery means the first humans to arrive and settle the land, then the answer lies thousands of years before European exploration. If it refers to advanced societies that developed agriculture, cities, and trade networks, then Indigenous civilisations deserve that recognition.

If discovery is seen as the first European contact, then evidence points to Viking explorers centuries before Columbus. Check out: Who Designed the Statue of Liberty? Check Out These Interesting Facts The First Humans in America Scientists agree that the earliest humans originated in Africa and gradually spread across the world. The exact time when humans first entered North America is still debated, but it clearly occurred tens of thousands of years ago. For much of the 20th century, scholars believed in the “Clovis-first” theory, which suggested that humans arrived around 11,500 to 13,000 years ago by crossing a land bridge called Beringia that once connected Siberia and Alaska during the Ice Age. Recent discoveries have challenged this view. Archaeological evidence, including ancient footprints found in present-day New Mexico, suggests that humans may have been in North America as early as 21,000 to 23,000 years ago. Some researchers even propose that early humans arrived by coastal sea routes rather than only by land. These findings show that America was inhabited far earlier than once believed.

Indigenous Civilisations of North America By the time Europeans arrived, North America was home to millions of Indigenous people belonging to thousands of distinct cultures. These societies were not primitive or isolated. Many developed complex political systems, advanced farming methods, and wide trade networks. Cultures such as the Ancestral Pueblo people in the Southwest and the Mississippian civilization in the central and eastern regions built large settlements and ceremonial structures. Indigenous peoples knew the land deeply, adapted to its environments, and created rich cultural and spiritual traditions. In this sense, they were the true discoverers of America, as they lived on and shaped the continent for generations. Their presence long predates any European exploration. Viking Exploration of North America

Christopher Columbus was not the first European to reach America. Historical records and archaeological evidence show that Viking explorers from Scandinavia arrived in North America around the year 1021 CE, nearly 500 years before Columbus. The clearest proof comes from the site of L’Anse aux Meadows in Newfoundland, Canada, where Norse-style buildings and artifacts have been found. This settlement appears to have been a temporary base used by Vikings exploring the region they called Vinland. Although their presence was short-lived and did not lead to permanent settlement, the Vikings are widely recognised as the first known Europeans to reach North America. Over the centuries, stories have emerged about other groups reaching America before Columbus, including Irish, Welsh, and Scottish explorers. However, these accounts are largely based on legend and lack solid historical or archaeological evidence.