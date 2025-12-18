Delhi Police Constable Shift Timings 2025: Check Reporting Time, Dress Code, Exam Day Guidelines

Delhi Police Constable 2025 Exam: The Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Examination has begun today December 18. This national-level exam will continue till January 6, 2026 to fill 7565 vacancies. Candidates planning to appear in this test should check the exam day guidelines. This helps them carry only the required documents and maintain discipline. Additionally, they must also review the Delhi Police Constable dress code, shift timing, and pattern. They should arrive at the exam centre on time in appropriate attire. This computer-based test will contain 100 objective-type questions from subjects like General Knowledge, Reasoning, Numerical Ability, and Computer. Read ahead to know the Delhi Police Constable exam day guidelines, dress code and more.
Delhi Police Constable 2025 Exam
Staff Selection Commission aims to fill 7565 vacancies for the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in the Delhi Police. The examination is scheduled from December 18, 2025, to January 6, 2026. Candidates must check the Delhi Police Constable exam day guidelines to avoid any hassles. It is mandatory to carry your admit card and a valid Photo ID. Wear simple outfits and do not bring any prohibited items inside the exam premises.
Delhi Police Constable Shift Timing 2025
The commission conducts Delhi Police Constable 2025 exam in multiple shifts per day - usually morning (9 am to 10:30 am) and evening (3 pm to 4:30 pm). But the exact shift timings are yet to be disclosed. Candidates must check their admit card to know their Delhi Police Constable exam timings. They must report to their centre at least 60 minutes before their shift timings to complete the frisking and biometric verification process.
Delhi Police Constable Dress Code
You should check the dress code guidelines in advance. This helps you avoid last-minute confusion at the exam centre. It lets you enter the exam hall without any restrictions. Check out the Delhi Police Constable dress code guidelines below:
-
Choose simple attire without any metal pieces.
-
You can avoid clothing with excessive embroidery or large buttons.
-
You can avoid wearing shoes with thick soles or heavy designs.
-
Avoid wearing any kind of jewellery or advanced watches.
Delhi Police Constable Exam Day Guidelines 2025: Do’s and Dont’s
Read the Delhi Police Constable exam day guidelines carefully before appearing in the exam. It will help you behave appropriately and maintain decorum. Some of the exam-day instructions are:
-
Reach the exam centre at least 45 minutes before the reporting time. Those who have not undergone an Aadhaar-Based Authentication must reach the test centre at least two hours before the scheduled time.
-
Bring your admit card, two passport-size recent colour photographs, and a valid Photo ID proof to the exam centre. The ID proofs can be Voter’s ID Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, etc.
-
Do not carry a Mobile Phone, Bluetooth devices, Wireless devices, Spy Cameras, etc in the exam hall. If you are found with any such items, your candidature shall be cancelled immediately.
-
Using unfair means like copying from an unauthorised source, written material on any paper is strictly prohibited.
-
You cannot leave the examination hall without permission.
What is Delhi Police Constable Exam Pattern?
As per the latest Delhi Police Constable syllabus and exam pattern, this exam is conducted in online mode. It contains 100 objective-type questions carrying 100 marks. The exam duration shall be 90 minutes. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. Take a look at the Delhi Police Constable exam pattern below:
|
Part
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Part A
|
General Knowledge/ Current Affairs
|
50
|
50
|
90 minutes
|
Part B
|
Reasoning
|
25
|
25
|
Part C
|
Numerical Ability
|
15
|
15
|
Part D
|
Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers, etc.
|
10
|
10
