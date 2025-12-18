Delhi Police Constable Shift Timings 2025: Check Reporting Time, Dress Code, Exam Day Guidelines

Delhi Police Constable 2025 Exam: The Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Examination has begun today December 18. This national-level exam will continue till January 6, 2026 to fill 7565 vacancies. Candidates planning to appear in this test should check the exam day guidelines. This helps them carry only the required documents and maintain discipline. Additionally, they must also review the Delhi Police Constable dress code, shift timing, and pattern. They should arrive at the exam centre on time in appropriate attire. This computer-based test will contain 100 objective-type questions from subjects like General Knowledge, Reasoning, Numerical Ability, and Computer. Read ahead to know the Delhi Police Constable exam day guidelines, dress code and more.

Delhi Police Constable 2025 Exam

Staff Selection Commission aims to fill 7565 vacancies for the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in the Delhi Police. The examination is scheduled from December 18, 2025, to January 6, 2026. Candidates must check the Delhi Police Constable exam day guidelines to avoid any hassles. It is mandatory to carry your admit card and a valid Photo ID. Wear simple outfits and do not bring any prohibited items inside the exam premises.