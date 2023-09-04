Delhi Police Constable Salary 2023: In Hand Salary, Pay Scale, Allowance

Delhi Police Constable Salary 2023: Knowing Delhi Police Constable Salary acts as a motivation factor for aspirants. While applying for the exam candidates often wonder ‘what is the Delhi Police Constable inhand salary’. If you are also one of them, you have landed on the right page as here we have mentioned the complete salary structure of Delhi Police Constable. As per the 7th pay commission, the Delhi Police Constable salary is Rs. 40,842 per month. Besides it, they will be entitled to numerous perks and benefits. Read on to get the complete information about Delhi Police Constable Salary & Job profile 2023, including per month salary, career growth, promotions, salary slip and much more.
Delhi Police Constable Salary 2023
The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification on 01 September 2023. The commission issued the notification in PDF format, mentioning all the key information like salary breakdown, vacancies, important dates, syllabus, Delhi Police Constable eligibility etc. Interested candidates can apply online till 30 September by visiting the official website of SSC. Those who will submit their application form successfully will be asked to appear for the exam. Candidates who will sail through all the stages of the examination will be recruited as Delhi Police Constable and get a salary of Rs. 40,842 per month.
Delhi Police Constable Salary 2023 Overview
Take a look at the key details of Delhi Police Constable Salary below.
|
Delhi Police Constable Salary 2023 Highlights
|
Conducting Authority
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Delhi Police Constable 2023
|
Post Name
|
Delhi Police Constable
|
Pay Level
|
Level 3
|
Delhi Police Constable Salary
|
Rs. 40,842
Delhi Police Constable Salary Structure
According to the 7th pay commission, the monthly Delhi Police Constable salary is Rs. 40,842 with a grade pay of Rs. 2000. The basic pay of SSC Delhi Police Constable is Rs. 21, 700 and pay level is 3. Tabulated below is the complete salary breakdown of Delhi Police Constable 2023.
|
Delhi Police Constable Salary Structure 2023
|
Pay Level
|
Level 3
|
Pay commission
|
7th Pay Commission
|
SSC Delhi Police Constable grade pay
|
Rs 2000
|
Basic Pay
|
Rs. 21,700
|
House Rent Allowance
|
Rs. 5208
|
Dearness Allowance
|
Rs. 6076
|
Ration pay
|
Rs. 3636
|
Traveling Allowance
|
Rs. 4212
|
Delhi Police Constable Salary Per Month
|
Rs. 40,842
Delhi Police Constable In Hand Salary
The initial Delhi Police in hand salary ranges between Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 43,000 with a basic pay of Rs. 21,700. The initial annual salary lies between Rs. 4.80 lakhs to Rs. 5.16 lakhs per annum. The Delhi Police Constable Salary in hand also constitutes components like for HRA, DA, Medical etc.
Delhi Police Constable Salary Slip
The Delhi Police Constable Salary Slip shows everything from net deductions to gross salary. Check out the Delhi Police Constable Salary Slip below to get a better clarity on salary structure.
Delhi Police Constable Salary 2023 Allowances
The monthly salary of Delhi Police Constable includes various allowances like House Rent allowances, Travel Allowance, Dearness Allowance etc.
|
Allowance
|
Amount
|
House Rent Allowance (HRA)
|
This allowance is 24% of the basic pay.
|
Dearness Allowance (DA)
|
DA is revised every year and currently it is 28% of the basic salary.
|
Travel Allowance (TA)
|
Expenses incurred on official trips shall be reimbursed.
|
Dress Allowance
|
A certain amount is paid twice a year for Delhi Police Constable uniform.
|
Medical Insurance
|
100 percent of medical coverage is provided to Delhi Police Constable
Delhi Police Constable Job Profile 2023
Before applying for Delhi Police Constable post, aspirants must be cognizant with the roles and responsibilities of a Constable. It will help them understand what the future has in store for them. Here we have shared Delhi Police Constable Job Profile in detail:
- The first and foremost duty is to lodge an FIR
- Conducting regular patrols within their designated areas to deter criminal activities and respond to emergencies timely
- Controlling crowd during events or protests, and ensuring public safety
- Assisting seniors in solving and investigating cases
- Maintaining records and preparing reports related to crimes
- Giving testimonies in the court as witnesses
Delhi Police Constable Promotions
After a certain period of time the Delhi Police Constables may get promoted on the basis of their career record, behavioral conduct and performance. They will not only get a higher designation but will also get around a 20% salary increment.
- Commissioner
- Special Commissioner
- Joint CP
- Additional CP
- DCP
- ACP
- Inspector
- Sub-Inspector
- Assistant Sub Inspector
- Head Constable
- Constable
Delhi Police Constable Career Growth
In terms of career growth, Delhi Police Constable is one of the most sought after jobs. The career trajectory after becoming Delhi Police Constable is very high. One can think of a great career once they join the Delhi Police force. Listed below is the career path of Police Constable.
- DCP
- ACP
- Inspector
- Sub Inspector
- Assistant Sub Inspector
- Head Constable
- Constable