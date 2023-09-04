Delhi Police Constable Salary 2023: In Hand Salary, Pay Scale, Allowance

Delhi Police Constable Salary 2023: SSC offers lucrative salary packages to the shortlisted candidates which is the main reason every year lakhs of candidates appear for Delhi Police Constable exam. As per the 7th pay commission, the Delhi Police Constable Salary is Rs. 40,842 per month. Get all the details on Delhi Police Constable Salary & Job Profile 2023 here.

Get all the details of Delhi Police Constable Salary here.

Delhi Police Constable Salary 2023: Knowing Delhi Police Constable Salary acts as a motivation factor for aspirants. While applying for the exam candidates often wonder ‘what is the Delhi Police Constable inhand salary’. If you are also one of them, you have landed on the right page as here we have mentioned the complete salary structure of Delhi Police Constable. As per the 7th pay commission, the Delhi Police Constable salary is Rs. 40,842 per month. Besides it, they will be entitled to numerous perks and benefits. Read on to get the complete information about Delhi Police Constable Salary & Job profile 2023, including per month salary, career growth, promotions, salary slip and much more.

Delhi Police Constable Salary 2023

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification on 01 September 2023. The commission issued the notification in PDF format, mentioning all the key information like salary breakdown, vacancies, important dates, syllabus, Delhi Police Constable eligibility etc. Interested candidates can apply online till 30 September by visiting the official website of SSC. Those who will submit their application form successfully will be asked to appear for the exam. Candidates who will sail through all the stages of the examination will be recruited as Delhi Police Constable and get a salary of Rs. 40,842 per month.

Delhi Police Constable Salary 2023 Overview

Take a look at the key details of Delhi Police Constable Salary below.

Delhi Police Constable Salary 2023 Highlights Conducting Authority Staff Selection Commission Exam Name SSC Delhi Police Constable 2023 Post Name Delhi Police Constable Pay Level Level 3 Delhi Police Constable Salary Rs. 40,842

Delhi Police Constable Salary Structure

According to the 7th pay commission, the monthly Delhi Police Constable salary is Rs. 40,842 with a grade pay of Rs. 2000. The basic pay of SSC Delhi Police Constable is Rs. 21, 700 and pay level is 3. Tabulated below is the complete salary breakdown of Delhi Police Constable 2023.

Delhi Police Constable Salary Structure 2023 Pay Level Level 3 Pay commission 7th Pay Commission SSC Delhi Police Constable grade pay Rs 2000 Basic Pay Rs. 21,700 House Rent Allowance Rs. 5208 Dearness Allowance Rs. 6076 Ration pay Rs. 3636 Traveling Allowance Rs. 4212 Delhi Police Constable Salary Per Month Rs. 40,842

Delhi Police Constable In Hand Salary

The initial Delhi Police in hand salary ranges between Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 43,000 with a basic pay of Rs. 21,700. The initial annual salary lies between Rs. 4.80 lakhs to Rs. 5.16 lakhs per annum. The Delhi Police Constable Salary in hand also constitutes components like for HRA, DA, Medical etc.

Delhi Police Constable Salary Slip

The Delhi Police Constable Salary Slip shows everything from net deductions to gross salary. Check out the Delhi Police Constable Salary Slip below to get a better clarity on salary structure.

Delhi Police Constable Salary 2023 Allowances

The monthly salary of Delhi Police Constable includes various allowances like House Rent allowances, Travel Allowance, Dearness Allowance etc.

Allowance Amount House Rent Allowance (HRA) This allowance is 24% of the basic pay. Dearness Allowance (DA) DA is revised every year and currently it is 28% of the basic salary. Travel Allowance (TA) Expenses incurred on official trips shall be reimbursed. Dress Allowance A certain amount is paid twice a year for Delhi Police Constable uniform. Medical Insurance 100 percent of medical coverage is provided to Delhi Police Constable

Delhi Police Constable Job Profile 2023

Before applying for Delhi Police Constable post, aspirants must be cognizant with the roles and responsibilities of a Constable. It will help them understand what the future has in store for them. Here we have shared Delhi Police Constable Job Profile in detail:

The first and foremost duty is to lodge an FIR

Conducting regular patrols within their designated areas to deter criminal activities and respond to emergencies timely

Controlling crowd during events or protests, and ensuring public safety

Assisting seniors in solving and investigating cases

Maintaining records and preparing reports related to crimes

Giving testimonies in the court as witnesses

Delhi Police Constable Promotions

After a certain period of time the Delhi Police Constables may get promoted on the basis of their career record, behavioral conduct and performance. They will not only get a higher designation but will also get around a 20% salary increment.

Commissioner Special Commissioner Joint CP Additional CP DCP ACP Inspector Sub-Inspector Assistant Sub Inspector Head Constable Constable

Delhi Police Constable Career Growth

In terms of career growth, Delhi Police Constable is one of the most sought after jobs. The career trajectory after becoming Delhi Police Constable is very high. One can think of a great career once they join the Delhi Police force. Listed below is the career path of Police Constable.