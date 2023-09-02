Delhi Police Constable Eligibility 2023: Age Limit, Physical Test, Qualification

Delhi Police Constable Eligibility 2023 is released by the Staff Selection Commission to recruit eligible candidates for Constable (Executive) posts in Delhi Police. Candidates must cognizant themselves with the SSC Delhi Police Constable eligibility criteria as not adhering to it may lead to disqualification at any stage of the selection process.
Delhi Police Constable Eligibility is divided into various parameters such as age limit, qualification, nationality, physical fitness and medical standards. Get all the information pertaining to eligibility criteria, including Delhi Police Constable age limit, educational qualification, pet and much more.
Delhi Police Constable Eligibility 2023
The Staff Selection Commission has rolled out the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification on 1 September on its official website, ssc.nic.in. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and submit their application forms till 30 September 2023. Those who fail to meet any of the conditions of SSC Delhi Police Constable eligibility will be disqualified at any stage of the selection process. Check out all the relevant information concerning eligibility criteria, including details like Delhi Police Constable age limit, educational qualification.
Delhi Police Constable Eligibility: Nationality
As per the Delhi Police Eligibility Criteria 2023 mentioned in the official recruitment notification, candidates must be citizens of India. Additionally, they must fulfill under any of the following categories:
- A Citizen of India or
- A Citizen of Nepal or
- A Citizen of Bhutan or
- Tibetan refugees who came to India before 1st January 1962 to be settled permanently in India or
- A person of Indian origin migrated from Sri Lanka, East African Pakistan, Burma, S countries of Kenya, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Uganda, Zambia, and Vietnam to permanently settle in India.
Delhi Police Constable Age Limit 2023
Age limit is an important aspect of the eligibility criteria for Delhi Police Constable exam that candidates need to fulfil. They must fall within the age bracket of 18 to 25 years. However, the age limit for candidates belonging to the reserved category will differ as per the relaxation norms.
Delhi Police Constable Age Relaxation
Aspirants belonging to the reserved categories are eligible for age relaxation. For further details regarding the extent of age relaxation applicable to each category, refer to the table below.
|
Category
|
Age Relaxation
|
Candidates working in Delhi Police Department (General)
|
Up to 40 years
|
Candidates working in Delhi Police Department (OBC)
|
Up to 43 years
|
Candidates working in Delhi Police Department (SC/ST)
|
Up to 45 years
|
Children of serving and ex-Delhi Police Constables
|
Up to 29 years
|
OBC candidates
|
3 years
|
SC/ST candidates
|
5 years
|
Sportsperson (State level players)
|
5 years
|
Widowed women or Divorced women
|
5 years
Delhi Police Constable Physical Eligibility
The Delhi Police Constable Physical Test comprises a set of tasks that candidates should accomplish to see their names in the final merit list. Tabulated below are the Delhi Police PET Eligibility for male and female candidates.
Delhi Police Constable Physical Test Eligibility for Male Candidates
|
Physical Endurance Test Eligibility: Male Candidates
|
Age
|
High Jump
|
Long Jump
|
Race (1600 Mtrs)
|
Up to 30 years
|
3’9″
|
14 Feet
|
Within 6 minutes
|
Above 30 to 40 years
|
3’6″
|
13 Feet
|
Within 7 minutes
|
Above 40 years
|
3’3″
|
12 Feet
|
Within 8 minutes
Delhi Police Constable PET Eligibility for Female Candidates
|
Physical Endurance Test Eligibility: Female Candidates
|
Age
|
High Jump
|
Long Jump
|
Race (1600 Mtrs)
|
Up to 30 years
|
3 Feet
|
10 Feet
|
Within 8 minutes
|
Above 30 to 40 years
|
2’9″
|
9 Feet
|
Within 9 minutes
|
Above 40 years
|
2’6″
|
8 Feet
|
Within 10 minutes
Delhi Police Constable PST Eligibility
Delhi Police Constable Physical Standard Test Eligibility includes a distinct height criterion for both male and female applicants, as tabulated below. It is mandatory for candidates to verify the height, chest, and weight requirement before applying online.
|
Delhi Police Constable PST Eligibility Requirements for Male
|
Physical Standards
|
Requirements
|
Height
|
Minimum 170 cm (with relaxation for certain categories)
|
Chest
|
Minimum 81-85 cm [ 81cm – unexpanded with a minimum expansion of 4 cm (with relaxation for certain categories]
|
Weight
|
Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards
Delhi Police Constable PST Eligibility Requirements for Female
|
Physical Standards
|
Female Candidates
|
Height
|
Minimum 157 cm (with relaxation for certain categories)
|
Chest
|
N/A
|
Weight
|
Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards
Delhi Police Constable 2023 Qualification
Candidates must have completed their class 12th (senior secondary) as of or before 01.08.2023, per the official Delhi Police Constable Notification 2023. Additionally, class 11th passed sons and daughters of deceased, serving, or retired police personnel of Delhi Police, and Multi-tasking staff can apply for it.
Delhi Police Constable Number of Attempts
There is no upper limit on the number of attempts for the Delhi Police Constable exam. Candidates can appear for the exam as long as they fulfil the age limit criteria.