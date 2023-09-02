Delhi Police Constable Eligibility 2023: Age Limit, Physical Test, Qualification

Delhi Police Constable Eligibility 2023: SSC has opened the registration window for SSC Delhi Police Constable 2023 exam. Candidates who have completed their class 12th and fall within the age bracket of 18 to 25 years are eligible to apply for it. Those who fail to meet any of the criteria will be disqualified from the recruitment process.

Delhi Police Constable Eligibility 2023

The Staff Selection Commission has rolled out the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification on 1 September on its official website, ssc.nic.in. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and submit their application forms till 30 September 2023. Those who fail to meet any of the conditions of SSC Delhi Police Constable eligibility will be disqualified at any stage of the selection process. Check out all the relevant information concerning eligibility criteria, including details like Delhi Police Constable age limit, educational qualification.

Delhi Police Constable Eligibility: Nationality

As per the Delhi Police Eligibility Criteria 2023 mentioned in the official recruitment notification, candidates must be citizens of India. Additionally, they must fulfill under any of the following categories:

A Citizen of India or

A Citizen of Nepal or

A Citizen of Bhutan or

Tibetan refugees who came to India before 1st January 1962 to be settled permanently in India or

A person of Indian origin migrated from Sri Lanka, East African Pakistan, Burma, S countries of Kenya, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Uganda, Zambia, and Vietnam to permanently settle in India.

Delhi Police Constable Age Limit 2023

Age limit is an important aspect of the eligibility criteria for Delhi Police Constable exam that candidates need to fulfil. They must fall within the age bracket of 18 to 25 years. However, the age limit for candidates belonging to the reserved category will differ as per the relaxation norms.

Delhi Police Constable Age Relaxation

Aspirants belonging to the reserved categories are eligible for age relaxation. For further details regarding the extent of age relaxation applicable to each category, refer to the table below.

Category Age Relaxation Candidates working in Delhi Police Department (General) Up to 40 years Candidates working in Delhi Police Department (OBC) Up to 43 years Candidates working in Delhi Police Department (SC/ST) Up to 45 years Children of serving and ex-Delhi Police Constables Up to 29 years OBC candidates 3 years SC/ST candidates 5 years Sportsperson (State level players) 5 years Widowed women or Divorced women 5 years

Delhi Police Constable Physical Eligibility

The Delhi Police Constable Physical Test comprises a set of tasks that candidates should accomplish to see their names in the final merit list. Tabulated below are the Delhi Police PET Eligibility for male and female candidates.

Delhi Police Constable Physical Test Eligibility for Male Candidates

Physical Endurance Test Eligibility: Male Candidates Age High Jump Long Jump Race (1600 Mtrs) Up to 30 years 3’9″ 14 Feet Within 6 minutes Above 30 to 40 years 3’6″ 13 Feet Within 7 minutes Above 40 years 3’3″ 12 Feet Within 8 minutes

Delhi Police Constable PET Eligibility for Female Candidates

Physical Endurance Test Eligibility: Female Candidates Age High Jump Long Jump Race (1600 Mtrs) Up to 30 years 3 Feet 10 Feet Within 8 minutes Above 30 to 40 years 2’9″ 9 Feet Within 9 minutes Above 40 years 2’6″ 8 Feet Within 10 minutes

Delhi Police Constable PST Eligibility

Delhi Police Constable Physical Standard Test Eligibility includes a distinct height criterion for both male and female applicants, as tabulated below. It is mandatory for candidates to verify the height, chest, and weight requirement before applying online.

Delhi Police Constable PST Eligibility Requirements for Male Physical Standards Requirements Height Minimum 170 cm (with relaxation for certain categories) Chest Minimum 81-85 cm [ 81cm – unexpanded with a minimum expansion of 4 cm (with relaxation for certain categories] Weight Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards

Delhi Police Constable PST Eligibility Requirements for Female

Physical Standards Female Candidates Height Minimum 157 cm (with relaxation for certain categories) Chest N/A Weight Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards

Delhi Police Constable 2023 Qualification

Candidates must have completed their class 12th (senior secondary) as of or before 01.08.2023, per the official Delhi Police Constable Notification 2023. Additionally, class 11th passed sons and daughters of deceased, serving, or retired police personnel of Delhi Police, and Multi-tasking staff can apply for it.

Delhi Police Constable Number of Attempts

There is no upper limit on the number of attempts for the Delhi Police Constable exam. Candidates can appear for the exam as long as they fulfil the age limit criteria.