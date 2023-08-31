SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification: Check Vacancies, Exam Date, Eligibility

Delhi Police Constable Notification 2023: SSC will release the notification for 7547 constable vacancies on the official website ssc.nic.in. Direct Link to Apply Online. Check vacancies, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process, How to Apply and Other Details.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Notification 2023: Staff Selection Commission is releasing the notification for recruitment to the post of Constable in Delhi Police. The online registration will start once the notification is available. According to the SSC Calendar, candidates interested for Delhi Police Constable can submit their application for the exam from 01 September to 30 September 2023. Those who are interested in applying for the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Recruitment 2023, keep an eye on the official website of the SSC for the latest updates.

Delhi Police Constable Exam 2023

Candidates who will successfully apply for Delhi Police Recruitment 2023 will be called for an online exam which is scheduled to be held 14, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 November 2023 and 01, 04, 05 December 2023.

Those who qualify for the online exam will be called for a Physical Exam. Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) will be conducted by the Delhi Police in Delhi and is qualifying in nature.

Delhi Police Constable Vacancy Details

This year, SSC is planning to fill 7547 vacancies. This has been confirmed by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in response to a question in Parliament. The distribution of the vacancies will be notified in the detailed notification.

Delhi Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023

The eligibility criteria for the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Recruitment 2023 are as follows:

Age: 18 to 25 years as of 01.01.2023

Education: 12th passed from a recognized Board

Height: 168 cm for male and 157 cm for female

Chest: 80 cm for male and 75 cm for female

Weight: 50 kg for male and 45 kg for female

Other - Male candidates must possess a valid driving license for LMV (Motor Cycle or Car) as on the date of PE&MT. Learner License is not acceptable.

The application process for the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Posts wil be online. The application form will be available on the official website of the Delhi Police. The application fee is likely to be Rs. 100 for General Category candidates and Rs. 50 for SC/ST/PwD candidates.

The Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Recruitment 2023 is a great opportunity for those who want to join the police force. The job profile of a Delhi Police Constable (Executive) is challenging but rewarding. Constables are responsible for maintaining law and order, preventing crime, and protecting the citizens of Delhi. They also play a vital role in disaster management and traffic control.