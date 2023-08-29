CTET Answer Key 2023: Download Paper 1 and 2 Sheet PDF at ctet.nic.in

CTET Answer Key 2023 will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education for Paper 1 and Paper at ctet.nic.in. Candidates can check the answer key date, objection details and other details below.

CTET Answer Key 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to upload the answer key of CTET Exam 2023 conducted on 20 August 2023. It is expected to be released in the first week of September 2023 on the official website which is https://ctet.nic.in. Around 29 lakh candidates registered for the exam of which 80% have participated. Out of the total registered candidates, 15,01,719 are in Paper 1 and 14,02,184 are in paper 2.

Once the answer key is released, the candidates can download it from the website and check the answers. To calculate the tentative score, the candidates need to compare their responses/answers with the correct answers provided in the answer key. The number of correct answers will give them their tentative score.

CTET August 2023 results will be released after the objections are examined. The result is expected in the last date of September 2023.

CTET Answer Key Link 2023

The candidates are required to login into the official website. They are required to use their Application Form and Application Number.

CTET Answer Key ctet.nic.in

CTET Answer Key Live Updates

CTET Paper 1 2 Answer Key 2023: How many marks will be allotted for a correct answer ? 1 mark will be given for each correct answer. CTET Paper 1 2 Answer Key 2023: Will there be any negative marking ? No, there will be no negative marking. CTET Paper 1 2 Answer Key 2023: What are CTET Cutoff Marks ? The candidate are required to score atleast 90 out of 150. There is relaxation of marks for OBC/SC/ST candidates as they need to score 82 out of 150 CTET Paper 1 2 Answer Key 2023: Is there any objection fee ? The candidates will be charged Rs. 1000 per objection. CTET Paper 1 2 Answer Key 2023: What is the answer key link date ? Last time, CBSE uploaded the answer key in seven days on the official website. Hence, we can expect the answer key this week. CTET Paper 1 2 Answer Key 2023: Can I submit objections against the answer key ? Yes, the candidates can also raise objections to the provisional answer key if they find any errors. The objections can be raised online on the CBSE website. The last date to raise objections is usually 10 days after the release of the provisional answer key. CTET Paper 1 2 Answer Key 2023: Is Answer Key Released ? As of today, August 29, 2023, the CTET July Answer Key is not released, yet.

The answer key will be divided into two sections: Paper-I for candidates aspiring to teach classes I to V, and Paper-II for those aspiring to teach classes VI to VIII.