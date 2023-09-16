CTET Answer Key 2023 Released on ctet.nic.in; Direct Link to Download PDF

CTET Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for Papers 1 and 2 on the official website ctet.nic.in and ctet.nic.in/submit-key-challenge-ctet-aug-2023. Candidates can check the dect Link to download the answer key sheet shared in this article.

CTET Answer Key 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education published the answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test for the July Session conducted on 20 August 2023. Both the papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2 ) were conducted on the same day. Aspiring teachers who took part in the exam can check the answer key on the official website i.e. ctet.nic.in and ctet.nic.in/submit-key-challenge-ctet-aug-2023.

CTET Answer Key Download Link 2023

The direct link is provided here for the candidates. The candidates can download the answer key and calculate their estimated scores by comparing their responses with the official answers. CTET Answer Key Link is available till 18 September 2023

CTET Answer Key and Objection Link Download Link CTET Answer Key PDF Download Here

CTET Answer Key: Check Objection Last Date and Fee

The CTET examination authorities provided a window for candidates to challenge specific answers if they believe that any discrepancies or errors exist in the answer key. The window is available till 18 September 2023.

Candidates are required to submit a payment of Rs. 1000/- per challenged question through Credit/Debit Card by up until 12:00 noon. If applicable, any refunds will be processed online and credited back to the respective credit/debit card account. As a result, candidates are advised to make the payment using their personal credit/debit cards.

If the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified and the fee shall be refunded. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card. The decision of Board on the challenges shall be final and nofurther communication will be entertained.

CTET Answer Key 2023: How to Download CBSE CTET Answer Key ?

The answer key is published the CBSE on 16 September. The steps to download the answer key from the website are given below:

Step 1: Go to the website of the CTET - ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link given on the homepage ‘Submit Key Challenge for CTET

Step 3: A login page will be opened where you are required Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Download CTET 2023 Answer Key and then take the printout of the admit card

CTET Answer Key 2023: Check Steps to Challenge the Answer Key 2023 ?

To raise objections, simply log in to your account at ctet.nic.in with roll number and DOB. On the dashboard, candidates will be able to view their recorded responses as well as CTET answer keys.

Select the question through the dropdown which then you to challenge and click on Select for Challenge, select the answer option which they think is correct. In case, you think that more than one option is correct, then select the desired options.

In case, you have opted wrong answer option challenge, Click to Update your Answer. In case, you want to challenge more answer key(s), follow the same procedure.

Exam Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam Name Central Teacher Eligibility Test CTET- August 2023 CTET Answer Key 2023 16 September 2023 CTET Exam Date 20th August 2023 (Sunday) CTET Result Date September 2023 Marking Scheme 1 mark for each correct answer Negative Marking No negative marking Official Website www.ctet.nic.in

CTET Minimum Qualifying Marks for July/August Exam 2023

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) sets minimum qualifying marks for all categories. The CTET exam is a two-paper exam, with Paper 1 being for primary school teachers and Paper 2 being for upper primary school teachers. The minimum qualifying marks are the same for both papers.

The minimum qualifying marks for CTET 2023 are 60% for the General category and 55% for the Reserved categories (SC, ST, OBC). This means that candidates belonging to the General category must score at least 90 marks out of 150 to qualify, while candidates belonging to the Reserved categories must score at least 82 marks out of 150.

CTET Result and Final Answer Key 2023

The final answer key will be released after the objections are resolved. The results of CTET 2023 are expected to be announced by September end. The mark sheets and qualifying certificates will also be uploaded on DigiLocker shortly, and candidates can download them using the mobile number provided in their online CTET July-2023 application form.