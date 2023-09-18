UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika Admit Card 2023 Out on upsssc.gov.in: Download Link for Head Servant Hall Ticket Here

UP Mukhya Sevika 2023 Admit Card was released, on 18 September, on the official website upsssc.gov.in. Check Direct Download for Head Servant Hall Ticket, Steps to Download the Admit Card, Details on Admit Card Here.

UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika Admit Card 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the admit cards to the candidates who are going to appear for the Head Servant Exam, for a total of 2693 vacancies, on 24 September 2023. The admit card has been released on 18 September 2023 on the official website of the commission i.e. upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika Admit Card Download Link

The admit card is released on 18 September on the website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission. The candidates can download the admit card using their Registration No, Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY) and Gender. Candidates must carry their admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam center. The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the exam.

UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika Admit Card Click Here

UPSSSC Head Servant Admit Card: Check How to Download the Call Letter ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission - upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘विज्ञापन संख्या-05-परीक्षा/2022, मुख्य सेविका मुख्य परीक्षा (प्रा0अ0प0-2021)/05 की मुख्य परीक्षा के प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने हेतु यहां क्लिक करें।’

Step 3: Login into the website using your registration detail

Step 4: Download UP Mukhya Sevak Admit Card 2023

Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card

Details on UPSSSC Admit Card for Mukhya Sevak Posts

The admit card will contain the following information: