Get Discounted Railway Tickets if Booked Within these Dates…

The Indian Railways has introduced an experimental Round Trip Package concept that offers a 20% refund on the basic cost of the return trip in an effort to reduce festival rush and guarantee improved train utilization during peak travel months. By spreading out passenger traffic, this program hopes to ease last-minute booking pressure and improve travel convenience throughout the holiday season.

The program will begin accepting reservations on August 14, 2025, for subsequent trips from October 13 to October 26, 2025, and return trips from November 17 to December 1, 2025.

Key Features of this Scheme

As per the information provided by the railway officials, this scheme is only valid for the same passengers in both directions. Bookings for the return trip must be made for the same group of travelers as the original trip.