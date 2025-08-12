Get Discounted Railway Tickets if Booked Within these Dates…

The Indian Railways has introduced an experimental Round Trip Package concept that offers a 20% refund on the basic cost of the return trip in an effort to reduce festival rush and guarantee improved train utilization during peak travel months. By spreading out passenger traffic, this program hopes to ease last-minute booking pressure and improve travel convenience throughout the holiday season.
The program will begin accepting reservations on August 14, 2025, for subsequent trips from October 13 to October 26, 2025, and return trips from November 17 to December 1, 2025.
Key Features of this Scheme
As per the information provided by the railway officials, this scheme is only valid for the same passengers in both directions. Bookings for the return trip must be made for the same group of travelers as the original trip.
Keep in mind the following points before booking your tickets:
-
Both directions' tickets must be confirmed.
-
The origin-destination (O-D) pair and class for subsequent and return trips should be the same.
-
Valid for all trains (including special trains) and all classes, with the exception of trains with flexi fares.
-
The tickets purchased under this scheme are not refundable.
-
One can not make any more changes once the booking is done.
ALSO READ: Which Countries are Biggest Buyers of Russian Oil? You can Never Guess the Third Name
When to Book Tickets?
Onward Journey: Trains run between October 13 and October 26, 2025.
Return Journey: Trains run between November 17 and December 1, 2025.
The return trip under this plan is not subject to the Advance Reservation Period (ARP).
Where to Book these Tickets?
Tickets for the journey and the return must be purchased using the same method.
-
Online (IRCTC app/website)
-
Reservation desks
Things to keep in mind…
The following extra charges won’t be included while booking these train tickets:
-
Concession passes, tickets, travel discounts, vouchers, and paid time off are not permitted.
-
When charting these PNRs, no extra fee will be collected.
ALSO READ: Top 10 Countries With the Largest Desert Areas in the World
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation