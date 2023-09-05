CCSU Result 2023 OUT: M.Sc, M.A 4th sem Result Download Link at ccsuniversity.ac.in

CCSU Result 2023: Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) declared the results for B.Sc Home Science 6th Sem, MIB, M.Sc, M.A 4th sem, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

CCSU Result 2023: Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) has recently declared the result for B.Sc Home Science 6th Sem, MIB, M.Sc, M.A 4th sem, BALLB 10th sem, and other exams. CCS University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- ccsuniversity.ac.in

CCSU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) released the results for various courses like B.Sc Home Science 6th Sem, MIB, M.Sc, M.A 4th sem, BALLB 10th sem, and other exams.

Steps to Check CCSU Results 2023

Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - www.ccsuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the “Examination” segment.

Step 3: Click on the “Result” section available there.

Step 4: Click on the “Odd/Even Semester Result 2021 & 2022” option available there.

Step 5: Enter the Roll Number and click on “Result View”

Step 6: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

CCSU Results 2023 2023: Direct Links

Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) recently declared the result various UG and PG courses like B.Sc Home Science, M.Sc, M.A, and BALLB. Check here the direct link for Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), Result 2023 for various semester examinations.

Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), formerly, Meerut University is located in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 1965 to cater to the needs of higher education in western Uttar Pradesh. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The University Presently offers a large number of new and innovative post-graduate, under-graduate, diploma, advanced diploma and postgraduate diploma courses under self-financed scheme in areas of Agricultural Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences, Journalism, Mass Communication and Multimedia Techniques, Earth Sciences, Teacher and Physical Education, Fine Arts, Legal Studies, Applied Sciences, Home Science, Business Studies, Geographical Information System (GIS) and Remote Censoring.

252 professional colleges/institutions 109 colleges and one constituent college are affiliated with Chaudhary Charan Singh University.