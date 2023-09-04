IGNOU TEE December 2023: Online Registration Begins at ignou.ac.in, Direct Link to Apply

IGNOU TEE December 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the online registration for IGNOU TEE December 2023. The last to submit the application form is September 30, 2023. The exams are scheduled from December 1 to January 6, 2024.

IGNOU TEE December 2023 Online Registration Begins at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU TEE December 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the registration window for the Term End Examination (TEE) for the December 2023 examination. As per the official notice, the candidates will be able to submit applications till September 30, 2023, till 6 pm. without any late fees i.e. Rs 200 for theory courses and practical/lab courses.

As per the official notice, the student will be able to submit their applications (TEE, Project Submission and Practical Examination) for December 2023 using the online link provided at ignou.ac.in. Students can submit the applications with the schedule and necessary instructions/guidelines thereof.

The candidates who miss the deadline will be able to submit the application with the late fees. The candidates need to pay Rs 500 if they fill out the form from October 1 and October 20 till 6 pm. The late fee will increase to Rs 1100 if the candidates fill out the form from October 21 till October 31, till 6 pm. The candidates also need to pay examination fees in addition to late fees.

How to Fill Application for IGNOU TEE December 2023?

Below we have listed the steps for the convenience of students to fill out the application form

Step 1: Visit the official website— exam.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Read all the information provided on the page

Step 3: Check the declaration box and click on the “Proceed to Fill Online Examination Form” Button.

Step 4: Fill out your “Enrollment Number”, select your program and select your examination centre region.

Step 5: Fill out the examination Form

Step 6: Pay the required fees and submit the application form

Step 7: Print the print application for future reference

The Exam Centre will be allotted to candidates on a first come first serve basis. In case the sitting capacity at the chosen exam centre is full, you can choose to opt for the nearest/alternate exam centre. 

Candidates need to ensure that the exam form for all the courses needs to be filled in one attempt as adding the courses later on may result in a change of the examination centre.  

In case the validity of the registration shown as INVALID or course(s) for which you are eligible for appearing in the December 2023 Term-end Examination is/are not reflected in the drop-down box, you have to contact Registrar SRD by email at registrarsrd@ignou.ac.in or over phone no. 011-29571301.

 

How to fill out the application form for IGNOU TEE December 2023?

The detailed step by step guide is provided in the above article to fill the IGNOU TEE December 2023 application.

What is the last to fill out the application form for IGNOU TEE December 2023?

The last date to fill out the application form IGNOU TE December 2023 is September 30, 2023 upto 6 pm.

What if I missed the deadline to fill out the application form for IGNOU TEE December 2023?

In case students were not able to fill out the form within the prescribed time they can fill the application form later on after paying the late fees.

