IGNOU Grade Card 2023: Status, June, December Percentage Calculator, Practical Submission

IGNOU Grade Card 2023: Grade Card is a system by IGNOU which provides detailed information about their performance. The Grade Card contains marks obtained by the student in assignments, practicals and term-end examinations marks, it also provides the overall grades scored by the candidate

The IGNOU started updating the Grade Card for June 2023 from July 11, 2023. Students are requested to frequently visit the website to check the grade card of your program. According to the university's credit-based system, each course is given a specific number of credits based on its level of difficulty and duration. The grade card includes your overall grade point average (GPA), credits earned, and course-specific grades.

Earlier IGNOU released the Term End Examination results on its official for BA, B.Com, BBA, MBA, MCA and other programs. Candidates can check the results directly from https://termendresult.ignou.ac.in/TermEndJune23/TermEndJune23.asp

Steps to Check the Grade Card

Below we have listed the steps to check and download the grade card of ignou

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Result, then click on Grade Card

Step 3: On the Grade Card Page Enter your Program Name and Enrollment Number

Step 4: Details of Grade Card Come up

Step 5: Save the download the PDF for future reference

Understanding the IGNOU Grading System

IGNOU uses a credit-based system and grades students according to their performance. The grading system operates as follows

Earned Grade Points Percentage Qualitative Level A+ 5 80% - 100% Excellent A 4 60% - 79.9% Very Good B 3 50% - 59.9% Good C 2 40% - 49.9% Satisfactory D 1 35% - 39.9% Pass F 0 Below 35% Fail

What is the Difference Between IGNOU Grade Card and Result?

Compared to an IGNOU result, an IGNOU grade card provides the completion status along with the assignment, theoretical, and practical score. Division and Grade are included in the IGNOU results in addition to results from term-end exams. The mark sheet is therefore utilised as a future reference.

While IGNOU Result shows a student's growth over the course of a particular semester, IGNOU Grade Card shows a student's overall improvement. Grade cards can be used for employment or higher education. It will be helpful in the future to demonstrate your academic background and achievements.