IGNOU Admission 2023 July Session Last Date to Apply on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, Check Details Here

IGNOU Admission 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conclude admission on July 31, 2023, for various programmes for UG, PG, and Diploma for fresh and re-registrations, check here the steps to apply for admission and the documents required

Candidates can apply for ODL (Open and Distance Learning) Programmes July 2023 Admission Cycle by registering on the official website. Under July 2023 program IGNOU will offer a wide range of programs for Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG), Diplomas and certification courses. Right University offers more than 40 programs under its umbrella

IGNOU Admission 2023 July Session

Admission to IGNOU courses for the session commencing in July 2023 is now open. Candidates who fulfil the criteria can register online by going to the university's official website. The following table contains the eligibility, selection, and fees for some of the most renowned undergraduate, graduate, and diploma programmes offered by IGNOU in 2023.

Popular Courses Eligibility Criteria Selection Criteria B.Ed Any UG/PG degree with 50% OR BE/BTech with 55% IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Test BCom Class 12 Merit scores of Class 12 BSc Class 12 with Science subjects Merit scores of Class 12 BA Class 12 Merit scores of Class 12 MA Any UG degree Merit scores at the UG PG Diploma Any UG degree Merit scores at the UG MSc UG degree in Science stream Merit scores at the MCA Any UG degree with 50% + Maths in Class 12 Merit scores at the MBA Any UG degree with 50% aggregate Merit scores at the UG level

Step to Apply for IGNOU Admission July 2023

Below we have listed down the steps to apply for IGNOU admissions in July 2023 cycle

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

Step 2: Click on the “Click Here for New Registration” or Login with details if you are user

Step 3: Fill in the required information

Step 4: Pay the required fees

Step 5: Download the receipt for future reference

Documents Required for IGNOU Admission July 2023

Below we have listed the documents required for applying to IGNOU