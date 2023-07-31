IGNOU Admission 2023 July Session Last Date to Apply on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, Check Details Here

IGNOU Admission 2023 July Session: Ignou conducts admission in two cycles i.e. January and July. As per the latest update, The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conclude the July cycle admission process on July 31, 2023, on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
Candidates can apply for ODL (Open and Distance Learning) Programmes July 2023 Admission Cycle by registering on the official website. Under July 2023 program IGNOU will offer a wide range of programs for Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG), Diplomas and certification courses. Right University offers more than 40 programs under its umbrella
IGNOU Admission 2023 July Session
Admission to IGNOU courses for the session commencing in July 2023 is now open. Candidates who fulfil the criteria can register online by going to the university's official website. The following table contains the eligibility, selection, and fees for some of the most renowned undergraduate, graduate, and diploma programmes offered by IGNOU in 2023.
|
Popular Courses
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Selection Criteria
|
B.Ed
|
Any UG/PG degree with 50% OR BE/BTech with 55%
|
IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Test
|
BCom
|
Class 12
|
Merit scores of Class 12
|
BSc
|
Class 12 with Science subjects
|
Merit scores of Class 12
|
BA
|
Class 12
|
Merit scores of Class 12
|
MA
|
Any UG degree
|
Merit scores at the UG
|
PG Diploma
|
Any UG degree
|
Merit scores at the UG
|
MSc
|
UG degree in Science stream
|
Merit scores at the
|
MCA
|
Any UG degree with 50% + Maths in Class 12
|
Merit scores at the
|
MBA
|
Any UG degree with 50% aggregate
|
Merit scores at the UG level
Step to Apply for IGNOU Admission July 2023
Below we have listed down the steps to apply for IGNOU admissions in July 2023 cycle
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/
Step 2: Click on the “Click Here for New Registration” or Login with details if you are user
Step 3: Fill in the required information
Step 4: Pay the required fees
Step 5: Download the receipt for future reference
Documents Required for IGNOU Admission July 2023
Below we have listed the documents required for applying to IGNOU
- Active Email ID and Phone Number of the candidate
- Choose a unique UserName it must be between 8 to 16 characters
- Choose a password it must be alphanumeric and between 8 to 16 characters long
- Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)
- Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)
- Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)
- Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)
- Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)
- Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking Details for payment
- Once Submit the application form
- Download the form for future reference