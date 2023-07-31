IGNOU Admission 2023 July Session Last Date to Apply on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, Check Details Here

 IGNOU Admission 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conclude admission on July 31, 2023, for various programmes for UG, PG, and Diploma for fresh and re-registrations, check here the steps to apply for admission and the documents required

IGNOU Admission 2023 July Session: Ignou conducts admission in two cycles i.e. January and July. As per the latest update, The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conclude the July cycle admission process on July 31, 2023, on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Candidates can apply for ODL (Open and Distance Learning) Programmes July 2023 Admission Cycle by registering on the official website. Under July 2023 program IGNOU will offer a wide range of programs for Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG), Diplomas and certification courses. Right University offers more than 40 programs under its umbrella

IGNOU Admission 2023 July Session

Admission to IGNOU courses for the session commencing in July 2023 is now open. Candidates who fulfil the criteria can register online by going to the university's official website. The following table contains the eligibility, selection, and fees for some of the most renowned undergraduate, graduate, and diploma programmes offered by IGNOU in 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Selection Criteria

B.Ed

Any UG/PG degree with 50% OR BE/BTech with 55%

IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Test

BCom

Class 12

Merit scores of Class 12

BSc

Class 12 with Science subjects

Merit scores of Class 12

BA

Class 12

Merit scores of Class 12

MA

Any UG degree

Merit scores at the UG

PG Diploma

Any UG degree

Merit scores at the UG

MSc

UG degree in Science stream

Merit scores at the

MCA

Any UG degree with 50% + Maths in Class 12

Merit scores at the

MBA

Any UG degree with 50% aggregate

Merit scores at the UG level

Step to Apply for IGNOU Admission July 2023

Below we have listed down the steps to apply for IGNOU admissions in July 2023 cycle

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

Step 2: Click on the “Click Here for New Registration” or Login with details if you are user

Step 3: Fill in the required information

Step 4: Pay the required fees

Step 5: Download the receipt for future reference

Documents Required for IGNOU Admission July 2023

Below we have listed the documents required for applying to IGNOU

  • Active Email ID and Phone Number of the candidate
  • Choose a unique UserName it must be between 8 to 16 characters
  • Choose a password it must be alphanumeric and between 8 to 16 characters long
  • Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)
  • Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)
  • Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)
  • Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)
  • Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)
  • Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking Details for payment
  • Once Submit the application form
  • Download the form for future reference

FAQ

What is IGNOU?

IGNOU is an open national university which provides numerous programs for UG, PG, Diploma etc.

What are the documents required to apply for the IGNOU?

Detailed information is provided in the article for the required documents for admission.

What is the last date to apply for IGNOU July 2023 cycle?

The last to apply for IGBOU in July 2023 is July 31, 2023.

