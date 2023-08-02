IGNOU Study Material 2023: Free PDF Download, Status

GNOU Study Material 2023: eGyancosh provides study material in PDF to all ignou learners. Get here the link to the study material. Check your program from the list and get the learning started.

IGNOU Study Material 2023: For exam preparation, Indira Gandhi National Open University students can access IGNOU's online study materials, using the IGNOU e-content app, which is available in the Google Play Store.

The study materials are available for download on the e-Gyankosh website for candidates for all UG, PG, and diploma programmes. All study materials are available in PDF format. The study resources will help the students score well on the exam. Read the article to know more about the study material of IGNOU.

IGNOU Study Material 2023

eGyanKosh is a national digital repository that preserves all learning sources, with all the rights reserved by IGNOU. The officials provide the study material for the preparation of the exam. Students can download the study material available for their course online. Check below the links to download the IGNOU study material

IGNOU Study Material 2023: Download Link

Below we have provided the download link for certain courses that are available under the IGNOU umbrella

How to Download IGNOU Study Material 2023?

The aspirants can download the study material online. The free-of-cost study material is easily accessible to the aspirants and helps them to prepare for the test. Find below the steps to download the IGNOU study material-

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘e-Gyankosh’ tab

Step 3: Click on the link to download the study material

Step 4: Download the study material

Benefits of Digital IGNOU Study Material 2023

Learners get a lot of benefits when they choose digital study materials. We have listed down some of the benefits