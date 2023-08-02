IGNOU Study Material 2023: Free PDF Download, Status

GNOU Study Material 2023: eGyancosh provides study material in PDF to all ignou learners. Get here the link to the study material. Check your program from the list and get the learning started.

IGNOU Study Material 2023: For exam preparation, Indira Gandhi National Open University students can access IGNOU's online study materials, using the IGNOU e-content app, which is available in the Google Play Store.

The study materials are available for download on the e-Gyankosh website for candidates for all UG, PG, and diploma programmes. All study materials are available in PDF format. The study resources will help the students score well on the exam. Read the article to know more about the study material of IGNOU. 

IGNOU Study Material 2023

eGyanKosh is a national digital repository that preserves all learning sources, with all the rights reserved by IGNOU. The officials provide the study material for the preparation of the exam. Students can download the study material available for their course online. Check below the links to download the IGNOU study material

IGNOU Study Material 2023: Download Link

Below we have provided the download link for certain courses that are available under the IGNOU umbrella

Course Name

Course Link

BAG (Hindi)

Click Here

BAG (English)

Click Here

BAG (Urdu)

Click Here

BAH (Sanskrit)

Click Here

BAG (History)

Click Here

BAG (Economics)

Click Here

BAG (Political Science)

Click Here

BAG (Public Administration)

Click Here

BAG (Sociology)

Click Here

BAG (Anthropology)

Click Here

BA (H) English

Click Here

BA (H) Hindi

Click Here

BA (H) History

Click Here

BA (H) Economics

Click Here

BA (H) Political Science

Click Here

BA (H) Public Administration

Click Here

BA (H) Sociology

Click Here

BA (H) Anthropology

Click Here

BA (H) Psychology

Click Here

BSC

Click Here

BCOMG

Click Here

BA(Voc)TM

Click Here

How to Download IGNOU Study Material 2023?

The aspirants can download the study material online. The free-of-cost study material is easily accessible to the aspirants and helps them to prepare for the test. Find below the steps to download the IGNOU study material-

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in
  • Step 2: Click on the ‘e-Gyankosh’ tab
  • Step 3: Click on the link to download the study material 
  • Step 4: Download the study material

Benefits of Digital IGNOU Study Material 2023

Learners get a lot of benefits when they choose digital study materials. We have listed down some of the benefits

  • The students who select soft or digital books as a preferred study material will get a 15% fee discount.
  • The study material is accessible to all the aspirants irrespective of their location.
  • The students can use digital books to prepare for the exam. 
  • The study material is available free of cost.

FAQ

What is IGNOU e-Gyankosh?

IGNOU e-Gyankosh is a digital repository that provides learning sources to the students for the preparation of the exam.

I am not a student of IGNOU, Can I download the IGNOU study material?

Yes, non-IGNOU students can also download the study material.

Do officials provide books for preparation?

Yes, the officials provide IGNOU books for preparation of the exam.

How can I get my IGNOU study material?

The students can check the e-Gyankosh tab of the university to get the link to download the study material of IGNOU.

In which format IGNOU books are available?

The officials provide IGNOU books in PDF format.

Do I need to register to download the IGNOU study material?

No, the aspirants are not required to download the study material of IGNOU.

