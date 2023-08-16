IGNOU B.Ed Admission 2023: Entrance, Eligibility, Application Dates, and Fee

IGNOU B.Ed Admission 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University offer a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) program to all candidates who want to pursue their career as a teacher. Candidates can get admission to the IGNOU B.Ed program by completing the entrance exam conducted by IGNOU University.

IGNOU B.Ed 2023 - If you want to become a teacher and pursue a career in education, IGNOU offers a B.ED programme. Candidates must meet the eligibility criteria set by the authorities in order to apply for IGNOU B.Ed. Candidates will be shortlisted for the final selection process based on how well they performed on the IGNOU B.Ed test. After that, based on their merit and the number of seats available, they will be assigned their preferred entry seat. The IGNOU B.Ed test is only offered once a year in January. To get more about IGNOU B.Ed 2023, read the article that is provided below.

IGNOU B.Ed 2023: Overview

The table given below gives an overview of the IGNOU B.Ed exam and important dates

Events Details Course Name Indira Gandhi National Open University(IGNOU) B.Ed Examination Mode Online Medium English and Hindi Application Commencement Yet to be announced Last date to apply Yet to be announced Examination Date Yet to be announced Answer Key Release Yet to be announced Result Declaration Yet to be announced Counselling Process Yet to be announced Commencement of the new session Yet to be announced Official Website https://eportal.ignou.ac.in/entrancebed Marking for the correct response +1 Marking for the incorrect response 0 Names of the sections in Part A Language, Logical Reasoning, Education, General Awareness,Teaching related questions Names of the sections in Part B Anyone of these option as per one’s preference:- Science, Mathematics Hindi, Social Science or English

IGNOU B.Ed Eligibility 2023

Candidates must first fulfil the criteria set by the authorities in order to be eligible to apply for the IGNOU B.Ed entrance test. Graduates and NCTE teachers are eligible to apply. Candidates with details mentioned below will be eligible to apply:

a) at least 50% marks either in the Bachelor's Degree and/or in the Master's Degree in Sciences/ Social Sciences/ Commerce/ Humanity. Bachelor's in Engineering or Technology with specialization in Science and Mathematics with 55% marks or any other qualification equivalent thereto, and b) The following categories are eligible to be students of B.Ed. (ODL):

(i) Trained in-service teachers in elementary education.

(ii) Candidates who have completed an NCTE-recognized teacher education programme through face-to-face mode.

(iii) The reservation and relaxation of 5% marks in minimum eligibility will be provided to SC/ST/OBC (Non creamy layer)/PWD candidates as per the rules of the Central Government.

(iv) Reservation to Kashmiri Migrants and war widow candidates will be provided as per the University Rules.

(v) Master's degree awarded without a first degree is not accepted for the purpose of Academic Studies in IGNOU.

IGNOU B.Ed Application Process 2023

Candidates fulfilling the visit the official website to fill out the application form

Step 1. Visit the official website - eportal.ignou.ac.in/entrancebed

Step 2. Click on the “Register Yourself” Button or log in with Login details.

Step 3. In Registration: Candidates will be required to register themselves by providing basic information, such as their contact number, email ID, etc.

Step 4. An application number will be sent on the registered ID of the candidate, Kindly save it for future reference. Also, a login password will be generated. Save it for the later sign-in purpose.

Step 5. Now login to the students’ dashboard and fill out the application form. In this step, candidates are supposed to fill out the form by adding necessary details such as personal information, education details, etc.

Step 6. Upload the required documents as per instructions (photo and sign within permissible limit).

Step 7. Pay the required fee via credit card, debit card, net banking UPI, etc.

Step 8. A confirmation email along with the fee receipt will be sent to the registered email ID. Take the printout for future reference

IGNOU B.Ed Fee

As per the reports, the application fee for IGNOU B.Ed exam is Rs 1000. Candidates can pay the amount via credit card, debit card, net banking UPI, etc. while filling out the application form.

IGNOU B.Ed 2023 - Hall Ticket

Successful applicants will be issued an IGNOU B.Ed admit card. It will be available in online mode itself. So candidates will be able to download it by simply visiting the official website. The admit card is a mandatory document and applicants are supposed to carry it during the examination day, otherwise they will not be allowed to enter the hall. It mentions important details such as Examination Centre, Schedule, and Shift of the Examination Here is the stepwise procedure to download the IGNOU B.Ed admit card:-

Step 1: Visit the official website - IGNOU BED ENTRANCE HALL TICKET

Step 2: Now click on the ‘Hall Ticket’ option. (The link will be activated once it is released)

Step 3: Enter the name/ application number.

Step 4: The hall ticket will appear on the screen.

5th Step: Download it and take print it for future reference.

IGNOU B.Ed Exam Pattern

The IGNOU examination for the B.Ed programme is divided into two parts, Part A and Part B, and will be conducted online. In addition to Hindi, it will also be available in English. The examination will take two hours to complete. The Examination is divided into two Paper A and Paper B. There are 4 sections in Paper A. In Paper B, candidates are supposed to choose any one of the choices provided to them. There are a total of 100 questions in both Paper A and Paper B. The section-wise examination pattern is described in detail below:-

IGNOU B.Ed Paper A

Subjects Number of Questions Total Marks (+1 for each correct response) Verbal Section 10 10 Analytical and Logical Reasoning 20 20 Educational Awareness 25 25 Teaching Awareness Section 25 25

IGNOU B.Ed Paper B