IGNOU TEE Result 2023 (Out): June and December Term End Results at ignou.ac.in, Grade Card

IGNOU TEE June Result 2023 announced soon www.ignou.ac.in for BA, BSC, BCOM, MA, MSC, MCOM. Check here the latest update on IGNOU Result Date, steps to download, official links, reevaluation process and more.

IGNOU Result 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will announce the June term-end result. The IGNOU result 2023 was declared on July 18. According to the information mentioned in the notification, the IGNOU result 2023 is declared in online mode and candidates can check it from the official website - http://ignou.ac.in/ignou/studentzone/results/1 or http://www.ignou.ac.in/ignou/studentzone/results/2.

Candidates can check and download IGNOU TEE result 2023 by entering the nine-digit enrollment number in the login portal. The IGNOU 2023 result and scorecard carry several important details of the candidate's enrollment number, maximum marks, marks obtained, grades, course name, course coder, etc. Moreover, the result and scorecard also contain assignment marks, TEE theory marks, practical, projects, fieldwork, viva, and the status of the course.

IGNOU term-end exams are held in June and July month and the result of the exams is announced within two months on the official website. Generally, IGNOU announces results after 45 days of the examinations. IGNOU Early Declaration result provides a provision for candidates to get their scorecard within 30 days of examination but to be eligible for the early declaration of IGNOU Results June 2023 students will have to fill a request form and send it to IGNOU’s regional study centre.

Latest Update on IGNOU Result 2023

Below we tabulated all the important links for IGNOU Results

Exam Result Direct Link IGNOU June 2023 Term End Exam Result Click Here PHD Entrance Examination 2022 Click Here BSCN Entrance Examination 2023 Click Here B.Ed Entrance Examination for 2023 Click Here DACE Common Entrance Test July 2022(New) || 2nd Merit List || 3rd Merit List Click Here

Direct Link to Check IGNOU TEE Result 2023

Candidates can check the table below for the official website to check IGNOU results 2023.

How to Download IGNOU TEE June Result 2023?

Candidates can check below the stepwise procedure to check result of IGNOU TEE June 2023.

Step 1: Official Website: Visit the official IGNOU website at www.ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Result Section: Look for the "Results" or "Student Zone" section on the website's homepage.

Step 3: Select Program and Exam: In the results section, you may need to choose your specific program (e.g., B.A., B.Com, B.Sc, M.A., M.Com, etc.) and the examination for which you appeared.

Step 4: Enter Enrollment Number: After selecting the program and exam, you will be prompted to enter your Enrollment Number. Make sure to enter it correctly.

Step 5: View and Download Result: Once you submit your Enrollment Number, your result will be displayed on the screen. You can view it and download the result for future reference.

Step 6: Print the Result: It is advisable to take a printout of the result for documentation purposes.

IGNOU TEE December Result 2023 Grades System

The grades in an IGNOU result indicate the performance of a student in a particular course. The grading system used by IGNOU is as follows:

IGNOU Grade Explanation O (Outstanding) score above 90% marks A+ (Excellent) score between 80% and 89% marks A (Very Good) score between 70% and 79% marks B (Good) score between 60% and 69% C (Average) score between 50% and 59% D (Pass Class) score between 40% and 49% E (Unsatisfactory) score less than 40%

Details Available on IGNOU TEE June Scorecard 2023

The IGNOU result contains the following information.