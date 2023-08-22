SSC JHT Notification 2023: Direct Link to Apply Online on ssc.nic.in; Check Exam Date, Eligibility

SSC JHT 2023 Notification PDF: Staff Selection Commission is releasing the notification for recruitment to the post of JHT Exam 2023. Candidates can check the online application link, notification, exam date, eligibility and other details.

SSC JHT Recruitment 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the official notification for the SSC JHT Recruitment 2023 on 22nd August 2023. The online application process will begin on the same day and will continue till 12 September 2023.

SSC JHT Exam Date 2023

According to the exam notice released by the commission, SSC JHT Paper 1 Exam will be conducted on 16 October 2023. Those who will successfully submit their application before the last date can appear for the exam. Such candidates will be issued admit cards seven days before the exam. The Paper 1 Examination will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) of 100 questions. The questions will be of objective type and will be based on General Intelligence, Reasoning, General Awareness, and Hindi Language.

Those who qualify the Paper 1 will be called for Paper 2. Paper 2 will be a descriptive paper on General Studies. The Interview will be conducted for the shortlisted candidates.

SSC JHT 2023 Eligibility

The candidate should be a citizen of India and possess a bachelor’s degree in Hindi (Hons.) or Post Graduate in Hindi from a recognized University. His/Her age should be between 18 and 30 years. The detailed eligibility criteria and selection process will be given in the official notification.

How to Apply SSC JHT 2023 ?

The candidates can follow the given steps in order to apply online for SSC JHT Recruitment 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website: ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: In the 'Login' section, find and click on the 'Register Now' link for One-Time Registration.

Step 3: Now, Log in to the online system using your 'Registration Number' and password.

Step 4: You will find the 'Latest Notifications' tab, click on 'Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023' section, and click on the 'Apply' link.

Step 4: Fill in all details

Step 5: Upload your recent photograph and signature.

Step 6: Carefully review the declaration again and click the "I agree" checkbox if you accept the terms. Fill in the captcha code.

Step 7: Preview and verify all the provided information.

Step 8: Proceed to make the fee payment if applicable (not exempted from fee