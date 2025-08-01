Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Salary 2025: Check In-hand Salary, Basic Pay and Allowances

BTSC Staff Nurse Salary: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) aims to fill 11,389 vacancies for the Staff Nurse post in the Bihar Health Department. The selection of the candidates will be made based on their performance in the written test and work experience. It is a promising opportunity for nursing aspirants seeking a rewarding and stable career in the Bihar health sector. The starting basic pay for the Staff Nurse post will be Rs 44900 per month. It is categorised under Pay Level 7, with the pay band ranging from INR 9300 to INR 34,800 and a grade pay of Rs 4600. The selected candidates will receive allowances like DA, HRA, TA, etc, every month. Those who are eyeing this post should also review the BTSC Staff Nurse job profile to determine whether it aligns with their career goals. Further information about the BTSC Staff Nurse Salary and Job Profile is discussed on this page.

Bihar Staff Nurse Salary Structure Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) ensures fair compensation for all the candidates appointed for the Staff Nurse post. The remuneration for the said post is aligned with the pay structure outlined by the 7th Pay Commission. It typically comprises various components, including basic pay, allowances, deductions, and other crucial information. The comprehensive breakdown of the BTSC Staff Nurse salary structure is shared below for reference purposes. Particular Details Pay Band INR 9300 to INR 34,800 Pay Level Level 7 Grade Pay INR 4600 Basic Pay INR 44900 DA Rs 20,000 (approx) HRA Rs 3000 (approx) Medical Allowances Rs 1000 (approx) Other Allowances Rs 6600 (approx) Gross Pay Rs 80,000 (approx) Deductions (Income Tax, NPS) Rs 10,000 (approx) Net Pay INR 70,000 (approx)

Bihar Staff Nurse Salary In Hand The BTSC Staff Nurse in hand salary is computed after subtracting a combination of basic pay and allowances from admissible deductions like income tax, NPS, etc. Initially, the candidates will receive basic pay of Rs 44900 per month under pay level 7. They will be placed in the pay band ranging from INR 9300 to INR 34,800 and a grade pay of Rs 4600. The actual monthly salary also depends on the job location of the employees. The in-hand salary of the Staff Nurse post is expected to be around INR 70,000 per month. BTSC Staff Nurse Salary: Perks & Allowances In addition to the basic pay, the appointed candidates will be entitled to several perks and allowances as per the Government guidelines. These attractive allowances enhance the monthly package, which eventually improves the employee’s standard of living. The list of perks and allowances included in the BTSC Staff Nurse salary is as follows:

Dearness Allowances

House Rent Allowances

Medical Allowances

Travel Allowances

Other Relevant Allowances BTSC Staff Nurse Job Profile The BTSC Staff Nurse aims to offer quality healthcare services in the Bihar Health Department. They are primarily responsible for patient care and providing medical assistance to doctors. The list of roles and responsibilities included in the BTSC Staff Nurse Job Profile is as follows: Monitor the health of patients, give medicines, and help in recovery. Assist doctors during medical tests and surgeries. Handle records of patient history, treatment, and progress. Perform all the tasks delegated by the seniors. BTSC Staff Nurse Career Growth & Promotion There is enormous career growth scope for candidates appointed for the BTSC Staff Nurse post. Based on their work performance, seniority, and other qualifications, they may get the chance to appear in departmental exams for promotion to higher posts. The promotion hierarchy for the Staff Nurse post is as follows: