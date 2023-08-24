DDA Admit Card 2023 Released, Download Hall Ticket at dda.gov.in

DDA Admit Card 2023 is released for the post of Surveyor, Naib Tehsildar, Legal Assistant, Architectural Assistant, and Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO). Candidates who have applied for the DDA Recruitment 2023 can download their hall ticket via the direct link shared below or from the official website at dda.gov.in.

Get the direct link to download DDA ASO Admit Card 2023 here.

DDA Admit Card 2023: The Delhi Development Authority has released the DDA Admit Card 2023 on August 23 for the post of Surveyor, Naib Tehsildar, Legal Assistant, Architectural Assistant, and Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO). Earlier, the officials issued the hall ticket for Patwari post on August 16. Successfully registered candidates can download their hall tickets on the official website dda.gov.in or the direct link mentioned in the post.

To access the DDA Admit card, candidates need to provide their registration ID/ roll number and password. For detailed information about the DDA Admit Card 2023, please refer to the article below.

DDA Admit Card 2023 Out

The exam conducting authority has started rolling out the DDA admit card post-wise for the CBT exam, scheduled to be held from 19 to 28 August. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 687 various vacancies like Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, etc in the Delhi Development Authority will be filled. All the candidates who have successfully registered themselves can download their DDA admit card 2023 by clicking on their respective post link provided below.

DDA Admit Card 2023 Overview

The Delhi Development Authority is responsible for conducting DDA Exam 2023. It is a remarkable opportunity for the candidates who want to begin their career journey in the government sector. Stay tuned with us to get all the latest updates on DDA Admit Card 2023.

DDA Recruitment 2023 Highlights Organization Delhi Development Authority Exam Name DDA Recruitment 2023 DDA Exam Date 19 to 28 August 2023 Selection Process Post code 01: Single stage computer-based exam and interview. Post code 02: Two stages computer-based exam followed by a computer test and DEST. Post code 03,04,05,06,07: Single stage computer-based exam Vacancies 687 Official website www.dda.gov.in

Candidates who are planning to appear for the DDA ASO exam, must attempt DDA Important Questions with Answers to boost their performance exponentially.

DDA Admit Card Download Link

Delhi Development Authority has started releasing the admit card link for each post separately. Till now, the officials have released the admit card for Surveyor, Naib Tehsildar, Legal Assistant, Architectural Assistant, Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO), and Patwari post. It will soon release the hall ticket for the remaining posts as well. We will update the DDA Admit Card download link for all the posts here.

DDA Admit Card Release Date

The exam conducting authority will release the admit card soon on its website. Usually, the officials release admit card 4-5 days prior to the exam date. The DDA Admit Card will be made available on the official website.

DDA Admit Card 2023 Date Posts Exam Date Admit Card Patwari 19, 20, 26 August 2023 August 16 Surveyor 26 August 2023 August 23 Naib Tehsildar 27 August 2023 August 23 Legal Assistant 28 August 2023 August 23 Architectural Assistant 28 August 2023 August 23 Assistant Accounts Officer 28 August 2023 August 23 Junior Secretariat Assistant 20, 21, 22, 24 September 2023 September 2023 Assistant Section Officer To be notified To be notified

Attempt DDA Most Important Questions to revise the syllabus and excel in the exam.

DDA Admit Card 2023 Post-wise

Delhi Development Authority has announced a total of 627 vacancies for . The direct link to download DDA Admit Card 2023 post-wise will be updated here for your convenience. You can download the DDA Admit Card by entering your registration ID and password.

DDA Admit Card 2023 Date Post Vacancy Admit Card Status Patwari 40 Released Assistant Account Officer 51 To be announced Assistant Section Officer 125 To be announced Architectural Assistant 09 To be announced Legal Assistant 15 To be announced Naib Tehsildar 04 To be announced Junior Engineer(Civil) 236 To be announced Surveyor 13 To be announced Junior Secretariat Assistant 194 To be announced

DDA Patwari Admit Card 2023

Delhi Development Authority released the DDA Patwari Admit Card on August 16, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the Patwari post can download their hall ticket from the direct link shared below.

DDA Admit Card Patwari 2023

DDA ASO Admit Card

The release date for DDA ASO Admit Card 2023 is yet to be disclosed. The officials will roll out the hall ticket 4-5 days prior to the exam date.

DDA ASO Admit Card 2023

DDA Naib Tehsildar Admit Card

DDA Naib Tehsildar is scheduled to be held on August 27, 2023. Candidates who have applied for this post can download their DDA Naib Tehsildar Admit Card 2023 via the direct link shared below.

DDA Admit Card Link for Naib Tehsildar

How to Download DDA Admit Card

Visit the official website at dda.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the DDA admit card link

Log in using your registration ID and password

DDA exam 2023 hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Documents to Carry Along with DDA Admit Card

Candidates must carry one photo identity proof along with a hard copy of admit card. They can carry their Aadhar card/Pan Card/ Driving Licence/ Voter ID Card or any other ID Proof issued by the government. Entry will be prohibited if aspirants fail to carry the required documents.

DDA Exam Pattern 2023

Along with the official notification, the officials disclosed the details about DDA Exam pattern and syllabus. Check out the exam pattern for all the posts below.

DDA ASO Exam Pattern 2023 Subject Total No. of Questions Maximum Marks General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 General Awareness 25 50 English Comprehension 25 50 Total 100 200

Tabulated below is the exam pattern for Architectural Assistant, Legal Assistant, Naib Tehsildar, Junior Engineer and Surveyor posts.