News

DDA Admit Card 2023 Released, Download Hall Ticket at dda.gov.in

DDA Admit Card 2023 is released for the post of Surveyor, Naib Tehsildar, Legal Assistant, Architectural Assistant, and Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO). Candidates who have applied for the DDA Recruitment 2023 can download their hall ticket via the direct link shared below or from the official website at dda.gov.in. 

Get the direct link to download DDA ASO Admit Card 2023 here.
Get the direct link to download DDA ASO Admit Card 2023 here.

DDA Admit Card 2023: The Delhi Development Authority has released the DDA Admit Card 2023 on August 23 for the post of Surveyor, Naib Tehsildar, Legal Assistant, Architectural Assistant, and Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO). Earlier, the officials issued the hall ticket for Patwari post on August 16. Successfully registered candidates can download their hall tickets on the official website dda.gov.in or the direct link mentioned in the post.

To access the DDA Admit card, candidates need to provide their registration ID/ roll number and password. For detailed information about the DDA Admit Card 2023, please refer to the article below. 

DDA Admit Card 2023 Out

The exam conducting authority has started rolling out the DDA admit card post-wise for the CBT exam, scheduled to be held from 19 to 28 August. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 687 various vacancies like Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, etc in the Delhi Development Authority will be filled.  All the candidates who have successfully registered themselves can download their DDA admit card 2023 by clicking on their respective post link provided below.

Career Counseling

DDA Admit Card 2023 Overview

The Delhi Development Authority is responsible for conducting DDA Exam 2023. It is a remarkable opportunity for the candidates who want to begin their career journey in the government sector. Stay tuned with us to get all the latest updates on DDA Admit Card 2023.

DDA Recruitment 2023 Highlights

Organization

Delhi Development Authority

Exam Name

DDA Recruitment 2023

DDA Exam Date

19 to 28 August 2023

Selection Process

Post code 01: Single stage computer-based exam and interview.

Post code 02: Two stages computer-based exam followed by a computer test and DEST.

Post code 03,04,05,06,07: Single stage computer-based exam

Vacancies

687

Official website

www.dda.gov.in

Candidates who are planning to appear for the DDA ASO exam, must attempt DDA Important Questions with Answers to boost their performance exponentially. 

DDA Admit Card Download Link

Delhi Development Authority has started releasing the admit card link for each post separately. Till now, the officials have released the admit card for Surveyor, Naib Tehsildar, Legal Assistant, Architectural Assistant, Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO), and Patwari post. It will soon release the hall ticket for the remaining posts as well. We will update the DDA Admit Card download link for all the posts here.

DDA Admit Card Release Date

The exam conducting authority will release the admit card soon on its website. Usually, the officials release admit card 4-5 days prior to the exam date. The DDA Admit Card will be made available on the official website. 

DDA Admit Card 2023 Date

Posts

Exam Date

Admit Card

Patwari

19, 20, 26 August 2023

August 16

Surveyor

26 August 2023

August 23

Naib Tehsildar

27 August 2023

August 23

Legal Assistant

28 August 2023

August 23

Architectural Assistant

28 August 2023

August 23

Assistant Accounts Officer

28 August 2023

August 23

Junior Secretariat Assistant

20, 21, 22, 24 September 2023

September 2023

Assistant Section Officer

To be notified

To be notified

Attempt DDA Most Important Questions to revise the syllabus and excel in the exam.

DDA Admit Card 2023 Post-wise

Delhi Development Authority has announced a total of 627 vacancies for . The direct link to download DDA Admit Card 2023 post-wise will be updated here for your convenience. You can download the DDA Admit Card by entering your registration ID and password.

DDA Admit Card 2023 Date

Post

Vacancy

Admit Card Status

Patwari

40

Released

Assistant Account Officer

51

To be announced

Assistant Section Officer

125

To be announced

Architectural Assistant

09

To be announced

Legal Assistant

15

To be announced

Naib Tehsildar

04

To be announced

Junior Engineer(Civil)

236

To be announced

Surveyor

13

To be announced

Junior Secretariat Assistant

194

To be announced

DDA Patwari Admit Card 2023

Delhi Development Authority released the DDA Patwari Admit Card on August 16, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the Patwari post can download their hall ticket from the direct link shared below.

DDA Admit Card Patwari 2023

DDA ASO Admit Card

The release date for DDA ASO Admit Card 2023 is yet to be disclosed. The officials will roll out the hall ticket 4-5 days prior to the exam date. 

DDA ASO Admit Card 2023

DDA Naib Tehsildar Admit Card

DDA Naib Tehsildar is scheduled to be held on August 27, 2023. Candidates who have applied for this post can download their DDA Naib Tehsildar Admit Card 2023 via the direct link shared below.

DDA Admit Card Link for Naib Tehsildar

How to Download DDA Admit Card

  • Visit the official website at dda.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the DDA admit card link
  • Log in using your registration ID and password
  • DDA exam 2023 hall ticket will appear on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future reference

Documents to Carry Along with DDA Admit Card

Candidates must carry one photo identity proof along with a hard copy of admit card. They can carry their Aadhar card/Pan Card/ Driving Licence/ Voter ID Card or any other ID Proof issued by the government. Entry will be prohibited if aspirants fail to carry the required documents.

DDA Exam Pattern 2023

Along with the official notification, the officials disclosed the details about DDA Exam pattern and syllabus. Check out the exam pattern for all the posts below.

DDA ASO Exam Pattern 2023
Subject Total No. of Questions Maximum Marks
General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 50
Quantitative Aptitude 25 50
General Awareness 25 50
English Comprehension 25 50
Total 100 200

Tabulated below is the exam pattern for Architectural Assistant, Legal Assistant, Naib Tehsildar, Junior Engineer and Surveyor posts.

DDA Exam Pattern 2023 for Other Posts
Subject Total No. of Questions Maximum Marks
General Intelligence and Reasoning 120 Questions 120 Marks
Quantitative Aptitude
General Awareness
English Comprehension
Respective Discipline
Total 120 120

FAQ

What is DDA Admit Card 2023 release date?

The Delhi Development Authority is releasing DDA Admit Card 2023 for each post separately. The DDA Admit card for Patwari post was released on August 16, 2023.

Who conducts the DDA exam?

DDA exam 2023 is conducted by Delhi Development Authority. It is a state level exam which is being conducted to fill 627 vacancies.

How to download DDA Admit Card?

In order to download the DDA Admit Card, you can either visit the official website at dda.gov.in or click on the direct link provided in the article. Enter the login credentials and save the DDA admit card 2023.

What is DDA Admit Card 2023?

DDA admit card is an official document that must be carried to the exam center by the candidates to enter the examination hall. It comprises candidate’s personal information including his/her name, roll number, exam center address, date of birth, exam time, etc.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next