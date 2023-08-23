UPPSC Staff Nurse Syllabus 2023: PDF Download for Prelims, Mains, Important Topics

UPPSC Staff Nurse Syllabus 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released an official notice regarding Staff Nurse examination on their official website – uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can submit the application forms from August 21 to September 21, 2023. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2240 Staff Nurses (Group-B) posts under the Medical Education and Training Department and Medical and Health Services Department. If you are planning to appear for the exam, it is essential that you get familiar with the UPPSC Staff Nurse syllabus and exam pattern.
In order to save you from the trouble of searching the internet, we have mentioned the subject-wise UPPSC Staff Nurse Syllabus 2023 below. It will cover the syllabus for both Prelims and Mains, along with the direct link to download the UPPSC Staff Nurse Syllabus PDF.
UPPSC Staff Nurse Syllabus 2023
The commission has designed the UPPSC Staff Nurse syllabus to evaluate candidates on the basis of their intellect, persona and grammatical knowledge. To crack this exam, candidates are advised to have a thorough knowledge of the paper pattern and syllabus. Being well-versed with all the parameters of the Staff Nurse Syllabus will aid you in formulating an effective preparation strategy and excel in the exam easily,
Going by the official notification, UPPSC Staff Nurse 2023 is divided into three stages - Prelims, Mains and Interview. While Prelims is a computer based test, Mains is a descriptive exam. Candidates need to clear each stage to proceed to the next level of the recruitment process.
UPPSC Staff Nurse Syllabus PDF
Aspirants can refer to UPPSC Staff Nurse Syllabus PDF to begin their preparation. Simply, click on the link provided below to download the PDF.
UPPSC Staff Nurse Syllabus 2023 - Download PDF
This PDF contains topics for all three subjects- Hindi, Nursing and General Knowledge. You can review the detailed Staff Nurse syllabus 2023 to outperform and outrank peers in the exam.
UPPSC Staff Nurse Exam Pattern 2023
Before jumping onto the Staff Nurse Syllabus 2023, it is necessary to understand the paper pattern. As per the UPPSC Staff Nurse Exam Pattern, this exam will be held in three phases: Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam and Interview Process. Check out the Staff Nurse exam pattern below.
UPPSC Staff Nurse Prelims Exam Pattern
The UPPSC Staff Nurse preliminary exam will be conducted online and candidates are allocated a total duration of 2 hours to complete it. It consists of 3 sections with a total of 170 objective type questions and a maximum score of 85 marks. There is a negative marking of 0.33 marks for every incorrect answer.
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Hindi
|
20
|
10
|
2 hours or 120 minutes
|
General Knowledge
|
30
|
15
|
Nursing
|
120
|
60
UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Exam Pattern
The UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains exam is a descriptive exam which is divided into two parts- A and B. There will be 5 questions in Part A, carrying a weightage of 5 marks each, and 6 questions in Part B.
|
Sections
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Word Count
|
Duration
|
Part A
|
5
|
25
|
125 words
|
3 hours
|
Part B
|
6 (Attempt any 4)
|
60
|
300 words
UPPSC Staff Nurse Syllabus Subject-wise
Candidates preparing for the UPPSC Staff Nurse 2023 exam must go through the subject-wise UPPSC Staff Nurse Syllabus. Getting acquainted with the detailed subject-wise UPPSC Staff Nurse Syllabus is the first and pivotal step in preparing for the exam and clearing it with flying colours.
UPPSC Staff Nurse Prelims Syllabus 2023
This is the first stage of the selection process. The UPPSC Staff Nurse Prelims exam comprises three sections: General Hindi, GK and Nursing. Check the detailed syllabus of all the subjects in the table below.
|
UPPSC Staff Nurse Syllabus Prelims
|
General Hindi
|
|
General Knowledge
|
|
Nursing
|
UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Syllabus
Aspirants shortlisted in the Prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam. The UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains examination comprises two parts, each requiring a comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the Nursing subject. Through this section, candidates' knowledge about their main subject will be tested.
As per the UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Syllabus, the applicants will have to attempt 9 descriptive questions in 3 hours. Part A comprises 5 questions of 25 marks, while part B consists of 6 questions, of which candidates need to attempt any 4.
Tips to Prepare Staff Nurse Syllabus 2023
It is pivotal for the candidates to prepare for the exam in the right manner. They need to formulate an accurate plan for completing the UPPSC Staff Nurse Syllabus within the stipulated time. Listed below are a few tips that every aspirant must follow to prepare UPPSC Syllabus for Staff Nurse exam.
- They must have an in-depth knowledge of UPPSC Nurse syllabus and exam pattern.
- Make an effective study plan to practice all the topics covered in the curriculum and allocate equal time to all the subjects.
- Attempt previous year question papers and mock tests to analyze your strong and weak areas.
- Revise already-learnt concepts regularly.
- Solve sample papers to improve your time management skills.