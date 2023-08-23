UPPSC Staff Nurse Syllabus 2023: PDF Download for Prelims, Mains, Important Topics

UPPSC Staff Nurse Syllabus 2023: The detailed syllabus is released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. It is divided into 2 stages and includes 3 subjects, which are, General Hindi, General Knowledge and Nurse. Download the UPPSC Nurse syllabus 2023 PDF for the Prelims and Mains exam.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Syllabus 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released an official notice regarding Staff Nurse examination on their official website – uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can submit the application forms from August 21 to September 21, 2023. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2240 Staff Nurses (Group-B) posts under the Medical Education and Training Department and Medical and Health Services Department. If you are planning to appear for the exam, it is essential that you get familiar with the UPPSC Staff Nurse syllabus and exam pattern.

In order to save you from the trouble of searching the internet, we have mentioned the subject-wise UPPSC Staff Nurse Syllabus 2023 below. It will cover the syllabus for both Prelims and Mains, along with the direct link to download the UPPSC Staff Nurse Syllabus PDF.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Syllabus 2023

The commission has designed the UPPSC Staff Nurse syllabus to evaluate candidates on the basis of their intellect, persona and grammatical knowledge. To crack this exam, candidates are advised to have a thorough knowledge of the paper pattern and syllabus. Being well-versed with all the parameters of the Staff Nurse Syllabus will aid you in formulating an effective preparation strategy and excel in the exam easily,

Going by the official notification, UPPSC Staff Nurse 2023 is divided into three stages - Prelims, Mains and Interview. While Prelims is a computer based test, Mains is a descriptive exam. Candidates need to clear each stage to proceed to the next level of the recruitment process.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Syllabus PDF

Aspirants can refer to UPPSC Staff Nurse Syllabus PDF to begin their preparation. Simply, click on the link provided below to download the PDF.

This PDF contains topics for all three subjects- Hindi, Nursing and General Knowledge. You can review the detailed Staff Nurse syllabus 2023 to outperform and outrank peers in the exam.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Exam Pattern 2023

Before jumping onto the Staff Nurse Syllabus 2023, it is necessary to understand the paper pattern. As per the UPPSC Staff Nurse Exam Pattern, this exam will be held in three phases: Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam and Interview Process. Check out the Staff Nurse exam pattern below.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Prelims Exam Pattern

The UPPSC Staff Nurse preliminary exam will be conducted online and candidates are allocated a total duration of 2 hours to complete it. It consists of 3 sections with a total of 170 objective type questions and a maximum score of 85 marks. There is a negative marking of 0.33 marks for every incorrect answer.

Subject Questions Marks Duration General Hindi 20 10 2 hours or 120 minutes General Knowledge 30 15 Nursing 120 60

UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Exam Pattern

The UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains exam is a descriptive exam which is divided into two parts- A and B. There will be 5 questions in Part A, carrying a weightage of 5 marks each, and 6 questions in Part B.

Sections Questions Marks Word Count Duration Part A 5 25 125 words 3 hours Part B 6 (Attempt any 4) 60 300 words

UPPSC Staff Nurse Syllabus Subject-wise

Candidates preparing for the UPPSC Staff Nurse 2023 exam must go through the subject-wise UPPSC Staff Nurse Syllabus. Getting acquainted with the detailed subject-wise UPPSC Staff Nurse Syllabus is the first and pivotal step in preparing for the exam and clearing it with flying colours.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Prelims Syllabus 2023

This is the first stage of the selection process. The UPPSC Staff Nurse Prelims exam comprises three sections: General Hindi, GK and Nursing. Check the detailed syllabus of all the subjects in the table below.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Syllabus Prelims General Hindi विलोम शब्द

पर्यायवाची शब्द

तत्सम और तद्भव शब्द

अनेक शब्दों के लिए एक शब्द

विशेष्य और विशेषण

वाक्य एवं वर्तनी शुद्धि General Knowledge History of India and Indian National Movement

Indian and World Geography

Indian Polity and Governance, Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj & Public Policy, Rights issues, etc

Indian Economy and Social Development

Current Events of National and International Importance

Indian Agriculture

General Science

Elementary Mathematics up to class 10th level Nursing Anatomy & Physiology: Skeletal System, Muscular System, Cardio-Vascular System, Respiratory System, Digestive System, Excretory System, Nervous System, Endocrine System, Reproductive System, and Sense Organs.

Skeletal System, Muscular System, Cardio-Vascular System, Respiratory System, Digestive System, Excretory System, Nervous System, Endocrine System, Reproductive System, and Sense Organs. Fundamentals of Nursing: Nursing as a profession, Maintenance of therapeutic Environment, Nursing Process and Nursing Care Plan, Admission and Discharging of a Patient, The Dying Patient, Hygienic needs and Physical needs, Activity and Exercises, Safety needs, Elimination needs, Care and special condition, Meeting nutritional needs, Observation of Patient, Care of Equipment, Barrier Nursing, administration of drugs, Recording, and Reporting

Nursing as a profession, Maintenance of therapeutic Environment, Nursing Process and Nursing Care Plan, Admission and Discharging of a Patient, The Dying Patient, Hygienic needs and Physical needs, Activity and Exercises, Safety needs, Elimination needs, Care and special condition, Meeting nutritional needs, Observation of Patient, Care of Equipment, Barrier Nursing, administration of drugs, Recording, and Reporting First Aid: Meaning and Rules of First Aid Emergency such as Fire; Earthquakes; Famines; Fractures; Accident; Poisoning; Drowning; Haemorrhage; Insects bites; Foreign bodies Transportation of the injured, Bandaging and splinting, Immediate and later role of nurse

Meaning and Rules of First Aid Emergency such as Fire; Earthquakes; Famines; Fractures; Accident; Poisoning; Drowning; Haemorrhage; Insects bites; Foreign bodies Transportation of the injured, Bandaging and splinting, Immediate and later role of nurse Medical-Surgical Nursing: Role and Responsibilities of Nurse in Medical and Surgical Setting. Care of Surgical patient, Anesthesia. Diseases of the Cardiovascular System, Gastro-Intestinal System, Genito Urinary System, and Nervous System. Disorder and Diseases of the Respiratory System, Musculo-Skeletal System. Blood Disorder and Blood Transfusion.

Role and Responsibilities of Nurse in Medical and Surgical Setting. Care of Surgical patient, Anesthesia. Diseases of the Cardiovascular System, Gastro-Intestinal System, Genito Urinary System, and Nervous System. Disorder and Diseases of the Respiratory System, Musculo-Skeletal System. Blood Disorder and Blood Transfusion. Microbiology: Scope and usefulness of knowledge of microbiology in Nursing, Classification of Micro-organisms and factors influencing growth, Sources of Infection, Portals of Entry and Exit of microbes, Transmission of infection, Collection of Specimens and Principles to keep in mind while collecting specimen, Immunity, Control and destruction of micro-organisms

Scope and usefulness of knowledge of microbiology in Nursing, Classification of Micro-organisms and factors influencing growth, Sources of Infection, Portals of Entry and Exit of microbes, Transmission of infection, Collection of Specimens and Principles to keep in mind while collecting specimen, Immunity, Control and destruction of micro-organisms Psychology: Definition, Scope, and Importance for Nurses, Psychology of human behavior: Emotions, Attitudes, Frustration and Defense mechanisms, Personality, Intelligence, and Related Factors, Learning and Observation.

Definition, Scope, and Importance for Nurses, Psychology of human behavior: Emotions, Attitudes, Frustration and Defense mechanisms, Personality, Intelligence, and Related Factors, Learning and Observation. Sociology: Importance of Sociology in Nursing. The Socio-cultural and Economic aspects of the community and their effects on health and illness. The Family: Family as a social institution and basic unit for health service, Basic needs of the family, Advantages of Planned parenthood.

Importance of Sociology in Nursing. The Socio-cultural and Economic aspects of the community and their effects on health and illness. The Family: Family as a social institution and basic unit for health service, Basic needs of the family, Advantages of Planned parenthood. The Family: Family as a social institution and basic unit for health service, Basic needs of the family, Advantages of Planned parenthood.

Family as a social institution and basic unit for health service, Basic needs of the family, Advantages of Planned parenthood. Economy: Resources of the country – Natural, occupational, agricultural, industrial, etc.

Resources of the country – Natural, occupational, agricultural, industrial, etc. Personal Hygiene: Maintenance of Health, Physical Health, and Mental Health.

Maintenance of Health, Physical Health, and Mental Health. Social Security: Population explosion – its effect on the economy and the need for population control, Budgeting for a family, per capita income, and its impact on health and illness.

Population explosion – its effect on the economy and the need for population control, Budgeting for a family, per capita income, and its impact on health and illness. The Society: Concept of society, Rural and Urban Society, Social Problems, unmarried mothers, dowry System, drug addiction, alcoholism, delinquency, handicapped, child abuse, domestic violence, women abuse, Social agencies, and remedial measures.

Concept of society, Rural and Urban Society, Social Problems, unmarried mothers, dowry System, drug addiction, alcoholism, delinquency, handicapped, child abuse, domestic violence, women abuse, Social agencies, and remedial measures. Computer in Nursing: Disk operating systems, Use of computer in Nursing, Internet & Email in Nursing.

Disk operating systems, Use of computer in Nursing, Internet & Email in Nursing. Environmental Hygiene: Water: Safe & wholesome water, Uses of Water, Water pollution, Waterborne disease, and water purification. Air: Air pollution, prevention & Control of Air pollution. Waste: Refuse, Excrete, Sewage, Health hazards of these wastes Collection, removal, and disposal of the wastes, Housing, Noise

UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Syllabus

Aspirants shortlisted in the Prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam. The UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains examination comprises two parts, each requiring a comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the Nursing subject. Through this section, candidates' knowledge about their main subject will be tested.

As per the UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Syllabus, the applicants will have to attempt 9 descriptive questions in 3 hours. Part A comprises 5 questions of 25 marks, while part B consists of 6 questions, of which candidates need to attempt any 4.

Tips to Prepare Staff Nurse Syllabus 2023

It is pivotal for the candidates to prepare for the exam in the right manner. They need to formulate an accurate plan for completing the UPPSC Staff Nurse Syllabus within the stipulated time. Listed below are a few tips that every aspirant must follow to prepare UPPSC Syllabus for Staff Nurse exam.