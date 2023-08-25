SSC MTS Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Link to Download Region-wise Tier 1 Hall Ticket

SSC MTS Admit Card is released by the Staff Selection Commission on August 24, 2023 at the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. The exam is slated to be held from 1 to 14 September 2023. Get the direct link to download SSC MTS Admit Card 2023 region-wise here.

Get the region wise direct link to download SSC MTS Tier 1 Admit Card here.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2023 Out: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC MTS Admit Card 2023 on August 24, 2023 at the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit card from the official website of SSC. Till now, the officials have issued the SSC MTS Tier 1 Admit Card for MPR, CR, NER, NWR and WR regions. To access it, aspirants have to enter their registration & password.

Admit Card acts as an entry pass to the examination hall. Candidates without carrying the hall ticket will be prohibited from entering the examination hall. Scroll on to know everything about the MTS Havaldar admit card. Also, find the direct SSC MTS admit card 2023 download link for all regions.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2023

The Staff Selection Commission releases SSC MTS Admit Card for all 9 regions separately. These are Eastern Region (ER), Karnataka Kerala Region (KKR), Southern Region (SR), North Eastern Region (NER), Western Region (WR), Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR), Central Region (CR), and North Western Region (NWR), and Northern Region (NR). Till now, the commission issued the SSC MTS admit card for MPR, CR, NER, NWR and WR regions. All those candidates who are planning to appear for the exam, scheduled to be held from 1 to 14 September 2023, can download their hall ticket now.

SSC MTS Tier 1 Admit Card 2023

SSC MTS is divided into 3 stages - CBT, PET/PST, and Document Verification. Those candidates who will qualify the Tier 1 exam (CBT) will be eligible to appear for the next recruitment process. The hall ticket for tier 1 is released.

SSC MTS Havaldar Admit Card 2023 - Overview Exam Conducting Authority Staff Selection Commission Post Name Multitasking Staff and Havaldar Exam Name SSC MTS Vacancy 1588 SSC MTS Application Status 2023 Release Date August 24 SSC MTS Admit Card Release Date August 24 (For MPR, CR, NER, NWR and WR regions) SSC MTS 2023 Exam Date September 1 to 14, 2023 Official Website ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS Admit Card Download 2023 Links

SSC MTS Admit Card 2023 Download Link for the Tier 1 exam has been released for MPR, CR, NER, NWR and WR regions on August 24, 2023. The officials will soon activate the admit card links for the remaining regions as well.

The region-wise SSC MTS Admit Card download links for SSC MTS 2023 Tier 1 Exam for all regions has been tabulated below.

Download SSC MTS Admit Card 2023 Region Wise

There are 9 SSC regions, of which, admit card for 5 regions have been released. The direct link to download the SSC MTS admit card is shared below.

SSC MTS 2023 Admit Card Links Regions Admit Card Link SSC North Eastern Region (NER) Download here SSC Western Region (WR) Download here SSC North Western Region (NWR) Download here SSC Central Region (CR) Download here SSC Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR) Download here SSC Southern Region (SR) To be released SSC Eastern Region (ER) To be released SSC North Region (NR) To be released SSC Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR) To be released

SSC MTS Application Status

The commission has released the application status for all 9 regions on its official regional website. All candidates who have successfully submitted their application form can check their SSC MTS application status by clicking on the direct link provided below.

The Staff Selection Commission releases SSC MTS Application Status 10 days prior to the exam date to inform candidates about their examination venue, date, and time.

How to Download SSC MTS Admit Card

The process of downloading SSC MTS Tier 1 Admit Card is very simple. You just have to go the official website and click on the admit card link. If you are still facing any problem, here's a handy guide for you.

Steps to Download SSC MTS Admit Card Tier 1

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in or click on the direct link mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Admit Card tab.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage. Click on the link that reads 'SSC MTS Tier 1 Admit Card 2023 Download Link'.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password to procure the hall ticket.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your SSC MTS 2023 Admit Card for future references.

Steps to Recover Password for SSC MTS Admit Card

In case you forgot your registration number or password, you can follow the below mentioned steps to download SSC MTS Admit Card.

Enter your name as mentioned at the time of applying online Next, enter your date of birth and father’s name Select your preferred exam center before submitting it You will receive a link on your registered email ID or phone number. Click on it A new web page will appear where you will be asked to enter the new password.

SSC MTS is conducted by the Staff Selection Commission every year to recruit thousands of the candidates for the Multitasking Staff and Havaldar position. This year, the commission released the notification on June 30 along with the apply online link. The exam will commence from 01 to 14 September 2023.