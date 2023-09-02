SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023: Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked

SSC MTS 2023 Exam Analysis: The Staff Selection Commission has begun conducting the SSC MTS Tier 1 exam from 01 to 14 September 2023. Check the detailed SSC MTS analysis here to know the exam pattern, difficulty level and important topics. Get to know the subject-wise SSC MTS Exam Analysis here for all days and shifts here.

SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct the SSC MTS Tier 1 exam from 01 to 14 September 2023. It is going to be held in 4 shifts. Once the examination is successfully conducted, aspirants can check the subject-wise SSC MTS exam analysis here for all days and shifts. Going through the MTS paper analysis will acquaint them with the difficulty level of the exam, types of questions asked, important topics etc. Scroll through the article to find SSC MTS Today exam analysis for all subjects here.

SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023

Shift 1 of SSC MTS exam has been successfully conducted. The commission has begun conducting the Tier 1 exam from 01 September and it will conclude on 14 September 2023. Those candidates who are gearing up for the exam must go through the SSC MTS exam analysis to get an insight into the difficulty level of the paper, the types of questions and the exam pattern, the number of good attempts, etc.

In this article, we will be mentioning the SSC MTS exam analysis subject-wise to give you an idea about the types of questions being asked, thus improving your chances of clearing it.

SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam Analysis: Good Attempts

SSC MTS Tier 1 exam is conducted in three shifts. Check out the section-wise good attempts as per SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023 in the below table.

Sections Good Attempts (Shift 1) Good Attempts (Shift 2) English 22-23 20-22 Quantitative Aptitude 16-18 18-20 General Awareness 22-24 17-19 General Intelligence & Reasoning 17-19 19-21 Overall Good Attempt 74-78 74-82

SSC MTS 2023 Paper Analysis: Difficulty Level

Usually, the overall difficulty level is Easy to Moderate. Those who have performed well can easily crack the exam. Below, you can assess the assigned difficulty levels for all sections.

SSC MTS Difficulty Level 2023 Sections Difficulty Level (Shift 1) Difficulty Level (Shift 2) English Easy Easy Quantitative Aptitude Easy Easy to Moderate General Awareness Easy Easy General Intelligence & Reasoning Easy to moderate Easy Overall difficulty level Easy to moderate Easy to Moderate

SSC MTS Exam Analysis 02 September 2023

The second day of SSC MTS 2023 has came to an end. As per the feedback received from the aspirants, the overall difficulty level of the exam was easy-to-moderate. Those who have prepared well could have easily attempted the maximum questions. Having a thorough knowledge of SSC MTS exam analysis of all shifts is very important for the candidates. It familiarize them with the type of questions being asked in the exam and gives them an idea of what to expect in the next shifts.

SSC MTS Exam Analysis 01 September 2023: Reasoning

Based on our comprehensive SSC MTS exam analysis for shift 1, the reasoning section exhibited an easy to moderate level. A total of 20 questions were asked from this section. Check the number of questions asked from each topic.

Topics Number of Questions Asked Odd one out 1 Direction & Distance 1 Analogy 2 Syllogism 2 Paper Cutting 2 Image based series 2 Alphanumeric Series 1 Classification 1 Coding-Decoding 3 Rank and Order 1 Dictionary 3 Mirror Image and Water Image 3 Venn Diagram 1 Number Series 2 Miscellaneous 4

SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023 Quantitative Aptitude

As per the feedback received from the aspirants the difficult level of the Quantitative Aptitude section has been easy. For a better understanding go through the table below to know SSC MTS Exam Analysis 01 September 2023.

Name of the Topic Number of Questions Asked Number Systems 2 Simplification 2 Profit & Loss 1 Mathematical Operations 3 Time and Work 2 CI & SI 2 Algebra 2 Percentage 3 Mensuration 1 Miscellaneous 2

SSC MTS English Exam Analysis 2023

English is one of the easiest sections of the exam. As per candidates' feedback, the majority number of questions were asked from topics like Error Spotting, Fill in the blanks, Direct Indirect Speech etc. Check out topic-wise SSC MTS Analysis for English below.

Name of the Topic Number of Questions Asked Synonyms/ Antonyms 4 Idiom & Phrases 2 Para jumbles 1 Error Spotting 5 Sentence Improvement 2 Fill in the Blanks 2 One Word Substitution 2 Correct Spelling 2 Cloze Test 5

SSC MTS Paper Analysis 2023 General Awareness

General Awareness is the easiest and less time-consuming section for individuals who excel in it. It comprises straightforward questions and candidates can easily attempt them. Take a look at the SSC MTS Exam Analysis for General Awareness.

Topics Number of questions asked History 2-3 Geography 1-2 Polity 7-8 Economy 1 General Science 3-4 Current Affairs 2-3

SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023 Questions Asked

The first day of SSC MTS has came to an end. Check out the SSC MTS Memory Based Questions General Awareness in exam conducted on 01 September 2023.

Which singer received the Bharat Ratna?

Which dance form is related to Shovana Narayan?

How many runs were scored by Virat Kohli in T20 till October 2022?

Where is Bhitargaon mandir located?

In which country is the Mandarin language spoken?

Where is Char Minar situated?

Previous Year SSC MTS Paper Analysis

SSC MTS exam analysis for the year 2022 is available here to assist your preparations. Last year, SSC MTS exam conducted from May 2 to May 19, 2023, and June 13 to 20, 2023. As per the feedback of the students, the exam was moderate in difficulty level. Check the detailed SSC MTS Previous Year Exam Analysis here.

SSC MTS Exam Timings

Candidates need to be well-informed about is the SSC MTS shift timings to reach the exam venue on time. Check the reporting and shift timinig of SSC MTS exam below.