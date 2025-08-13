National Flag of India: Symbol of Pride and Unity

In the world, there are 195 countries, and almost all hold their national flag, but for India, the National Flag—or the “tricolour”—holds a special place as a symbol of freedom, unity, and the nation’s ideals. In India, the National Flag was adopted on 22 July 1947, just weeks before India’s independence on 15 August 1947. The flag became a national emblem for the Dominion of India and, after 26 January 1950, for the Republic of India. The tricolour of the Indian Flag, which is in saffron, white, and green colours with the navy-blue Ashoka Chakra at the centre, reflects India’s values, history, and aspirations. In this article, we will explore the design and specification of Indian flag, its meaning of symbolism and the rules & regulations on how to fly the flag in India. Design and Specifications

Source: knowindia.india.gov The Indian flag is a horizontal tricolour with equal bands of saffron, white, and green, featuring a navy blue wheel (the Ashoka Chakra) at the centre. Its width-to-length ratio is 2:3. Feature Description Colors Top: Saffron, Middle: White, Bottom: Green Proportion Width:Length = 2:3 Chakra Navy blue, 24 spokes, inspired by the Ashoka Lion Capital Chakra Position Centre of the white band Meaning of Chakra Dharma, motion, and peaceful progress What is the symbolism behind the tricolour and the chakra? Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, who was the first Vice-President of India (1952-1962) and the second President of India (1962-1967). During the Constituent Assembly, Dr. Radhakrishnan explained the meaning of symbolism behind the tricolour Indian Flag and the Chakra:

Saffron (Bhagwa) : Denotes renunciation and selfless dedication; leaders must work without selfish motives.

White : Represents truth, honesty, and light, guiding moral conduct.

Green : Symbolises our connection with the land, nature, and all living beings.

Ashoka Chakra: Represents dharma (righteousness), motion, and progress; stagnation brings death, while movement brings life. What are the legal guidelines and Flag Etiquette? Despite having a huge and widespread respect of National Flag of India, still many people are unaware of the rules governing its use: Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950

Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971

Flag Code of India, 2002 Flag Code of India, 2002 On 26th January 2002, there was a significant change was made to India’s Flag Code. For the first time, Indian citizens were granted the freedom to hoist the national flag at their homes, workplaces, and factories on any day, not just on national holidays. This amendment allows people to express their patriotism openly, while still respecting the dignity of the tricolour.

To make it easier to follow, the Flag Code of India, 2002, is divided into three parts: Part Focus Area Key Points Part I General Description Details the design, colours, and proportions of the National Flag. Part II Public Display Guidelines for citizens, private organisations, and educational institutions to hoist the flag respectfully. Part III Government Display Rules for displaying the flag by the Central and State governments, including their departments and agencies. What are the rules and regulations on how to fly the flag for Citizens? There are some rules and regulations on how to fly the flag, based on the 26 January 2002 legislation. These include the following: Do’s: Hoist the flag in schools, colleges, sports, or scout camps to inspire respect.

Citizens and organisations may display the flag on any day or occasion, ceremonial or otherwise.

Don’ts: The flag must not be used for commercial, religious, or communal purposes.

Avoid letting it touch the ground, floor, or water; do not drape it over vehicles or objects.

No other flag, emblem, or decoration should be placed above it. Check here the complete details about the Do’s and Don’ts given below in the table: Do’s Don’ts It can be display in schools, colleges, and camps Do not use for clothing, commercial purposes, or decoration Can be hoist on homes, offices, and factories Do not let it touch the ground, floor, or water It can also be use on ceremonial and special occasions Do not place objects above the flag There should be follow dignity and respect at all times Do not use as festoons or buntings The National Flag: A Symbol of Sacrifice and Unity