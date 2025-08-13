BBOSE Class 12 December 2024 Exam Dates Announced, Check Datesheet Here

BBOSE Class 12 Exam Datesheet: Bihar School Examination Committee has announced the BBOSE class 12 December 2024 exam dates. Students preparing to appear for the BBOSE class 12 exams can check the schedule online.

The schedule has been issued on the official Twitter account of the Bihar Board. The BBOSE class 12 exams for December 2024 are scheduled to begin on August 25, 2025. The exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 p,m while the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Students appearing for the exams must check the exam dates and shifts carefully.

