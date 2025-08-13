Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

BBOSE Class 12 December 2024 Exam Dates Announced, Check Datesheet Here

Bihar School Examination Committee has issued the datesheet for BBOSE class 12 December 2024 exams. Students appearing for the exams can check the complete schedule here.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 13, 2025, 14:59 IST
BBOSE Class 12 December 2024 Exam Dates Announced
BBOSE Class 12 December 2024 Exam Dates Announced
Register for Result Updates

BBOSE Class 12 Exam Datesheet: Bihar School Examination Committee has announced the BBOSE class 12 December 2024 exam dates. Students preparing to appear for the BBOSE class 12 exams can check the schedule online.

The schedule has been issued on the official Twitter account of the Bihar Board. The BBOSE class 12 exams for December 2024 are scheduled to begin on August 25, 2025. The exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 p,m while the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Students appearing for the exams must check the exam dates and shifts carefully. 

Bihar Open School Class 12 December 2024 exams will begin on August 25, 2025. The exams are scheduled to be held in two shifts. Shift 1 of the exams will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and shift 2 will be held from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. 

BBOSE Class 12 Exam Schedule

Check below the datesgeer for the December 2024 class 12 exams.

Date

Shift 1

9:30 AM to 12:45 PM

Shift 2

2 PM to 5:15 PM

August 25, 2026

Hindi

English

August 26, 2025

Mathematics

Chemistry

August 27, 2025

Biology

Physics

August 28, 2025

Geography

History

August 29, 2025

Maithili

Accounting

Bangla

Bhojpuri

August 30, 2025

Sanskrit

Psychology

Arabic

---

September 1, 2025

Economics

Home Science

September 2, 2025

Political Science

Sociology

Sptember 3, 2025

Yoga and Physical Education

Computer Science

September 4, 2025

Music

Drawing

September 6, 2025

Business Studies

Pedagogy

----

Philosophy

September 8, 2025

Urdu

Maghi

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News