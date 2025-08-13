IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025 : UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card Releasing Today at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in, Check Steps and Link Here

UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025 Download: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to release the admit card for the Civil Service 2025 mains exam on its official website. The UPSC Mains 2025 is scheduled to be conducted from 22nd August 2025 onwards.

ByManish Kumar
Aug 13, 2025, 11:26 IST

UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to release the admit card for the Civil Service 2025 mains exam. The UPSC Mains 2025 is scheduled to be conducted from 22nd August 2025 onwards across the country. The admit card will be released on the official website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who cleared the prelims exam can download the UPSC Mains CSE Admit Card after using their login credentials to the link.

The exam will be conducted from 20 to 29 September in two shifts for all nine subjects. The admit card is released one week before the exam. The direct link to download the call letter is given below:

UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025 Download Link

UPSC Mains Exam 2025 Time Table

Candidates can check the UPSC Mains exam time table in the table given below:

Exam Date

9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

22 August, 2025

Paper-I – Essay

 

23 August, 2025

General Studies Paper I

General Studies Paper II

24 August, 2025

General Studies Paper III

General Studies Paper IV

30 August, 2025

Paper-A - Indian Language

Paper-B – English

31 August, 2025

Paper-VI 

Paper-VII


How to Download UPSC Mains Hall Ticket 2025?

The admit card can be accessed using the application number on the official website i.e. upsconline.nic.in

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC.
Step 2: Click on the admit card link available under the 'Admit Card' Section.
Step 3: Enter the required credentials such as registration ID and roll number
Step 4: Take the printout of the hall ticket

Items Banned at Exam Centers

Candidates qualified in prelims exam should be aware of the prohibited items at exam centers as it can create troubles for them. Candidates are advised to go through the details of the banned items to the exam hall as carrying any restricted item will be treated as a serious violation of the exam guidelines issued by the Commission. Violation of any norms released by the Commission may lead to disciplinary measures, including disqualification from the examination or cancellation of candidature. You are advised to avoid these items to the exam centre given below-

  • Mobile Phones
  • Electronic Equipment/Programmable device 
  • Storage media 
  • Communication device 
  • Any Valuable/Costly items

Manish Kumar

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media.

