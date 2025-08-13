UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025 : UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card Releasing Today at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in, Check Steps and Link Here

UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to release the admit card for the Civil Service 2025 mains exam. The UPSC Mains 2025 is scheduled to be conducted from 22nd August 2025 onwards across the country. The admit card will be released on the official website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who cleared the prelims exam can download the UPSC Mains CSE Admit Card after using their login credentials to the link.

UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025 Download Link

The exam will be conducted from 20 to 29 September in two shifts for all nine subjects. The admit card is released one week before the exam. The direct link to download the call letter is given below:

UPSC Mains Exam 2025 Time Table

Candidates can check the UPSC Mains exam time table in the table given below: