UPSC CDS Exam Analysis 2023: Subject Wise Difficulty Level Question Asked and Expected Cut Off

UPSC CDS Exam Analysis 2023: UPSC CDS II was conducted on September 03, 2023. Get here the insights of topics, sub-topics asked, difficulty level, and the weightage of each subject asked in the written examination

SC CDS Exam Analysis 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has conducted the UPSC CDS 2 2023 exam today September 03, 2023. The UPSC CDS 2023 prelims exam has been conducted at 75+ exam centres across the country. As per the reports, more than 5 lakh candidates have appeared in the exam for 349 posts.

Various sources have said that the UPSC CDS 2023 exam is comparatively tough compared to the previous year. Overall, the written exam of UPSC CDS was moderate to difficult regarding difficulty level. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the UPSC CDS Analysis 2023 to get an insight into the exam trend like difficulty level topics, subtopics, good attempts, and many more.

UPSC CDS Exam Analysis 2023

In this article, we have shared today’s UPSC CDS exam analysis to provide detailed insights into the reasonable attempts, difficulty levels of topics, and subtopics.

The UPSC CDS exam 2023 was conducted with an exam duration of 2 hours in pen and paper mode. The previous 5-year analysis shows that the overall difficulty level has been reported to be moderate to difficult.

The UPSC CDS 2 2023 Paper had 100 Objective Multiple-Choice Questions each from English, GK and Elementary Mathematics. Candidates will be selected for admission to IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA through the CDS exam. The time for the CDS exam of English is from 9 am to 11 am, GK is from 12 pm to 2 pm, and Elementary Mathematics is from 3 pm to 5 pm.

UPSC CDS Exam Analysis 2023: Subject Wise Difficulty Level

As per the reports, the difficulty level of the exam varies from subject to subject.  Difficulty also varies from student to student. Below we have tabulated the difficulty level and number of questions asked from each subject

Subject

Number of Questions Asked

Difficulty Level

English

To be Updated Soon

To be Updated Soon

General Knowledge

To be Updated Soon

To be Updated Soon

Elementary Mathematics

To be Updated Soon

To be Updated Soon

 

Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary analysis we do not claim that this is the actual number of questions asked and difficulty level.

UPSC CDS Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

Below on the basis of feedback received from students we have tabulated the good attempts from each paper

Subject

Good Attempts

English

To be Updated Soon

General Knowledge

To be Updated Soon

Elementary Mathematics

To be Updated Soon

UPSC CDS Exam Analysis 2023: Question Paper

UPSC CDS Question Paper 2023 has been released, we have uploaded the UPSC CDS paper you can check here the question paper PDF of all sets

UPSC CDS Question Paper

PDF Download

SET A

Download Here

SET B

Download Here

SET C

Download Here

SET D

Download Here

UPSC CDS Exam Analysis 2023: Previous Year Question Paper 

Previous year papers greatly help when preparing for any competitive examination. For UPSC CDS, students must check UPSC CDS Previous Year Question Papers to identify the weightage and level of topics coming in previous years. Download the previous question paper pdf from the link given below and solve them in the environment as if you were taking the actual test. UPSC CDS Notification 2023 has been issued in order to select qualified applicants for 349 positions. Read the article here to get insight into previous years' questions and download UPSC CDS previous question papers - UPSC CDS Previous Year Question paper

UPSC CDS Exam Analysis 2023: Expected Cut off

UPSC CDS Written Paper 2023 was on a moderate difficulty level as per the experience shared by candidates. Based on exam analysis a team of experts have prepared the expected cut-off for UPSC CDS 2023 for each category

 

Category

Expected Cut-Off Marks

General

To be updated soon

OBC

To be updated soon

SC

To be updated soon

ST

To be updated soon

EWS

To be updated soon

 

Check the previous year cut off marks as released by UPSC - UPSC CDS Cut Off Marks

UPSC CDS 2 Exam Analysis 2023

The UPSC CDS 2 examination which was conducted on April 16, 2023 was easy to moderate in nature. The English were easy to moderate in nature whereas General Knowledge and Mathematics were moderate in nature and the good attempts for English were 72 -78, General Knowledge was 78- 83 and for Elementary Mathematics was 63- 68 questions.

FAQ

What is the UPSC CDS II examination?

UPSC conducts the UPSC CDS examination twice a year to recruit for the posts of IMA (Indian Military Academy), INA (Indian Naval Academy) and AFA (Air Force Academy).

How many candidates filled out a form for UPSC CDS II 2023?

As per the reports, almost 5 Lakh candidates filled out forms for UPSC CDS II 2023.

What is UPSC CDS II Exam Analysis?

UPSC CDS Exam Analysis is the experience shared by candidates on difficulty level, topic sub topics asked who attempted the paper.
