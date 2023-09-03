UPSC CDS Exam Analysis 2023: Subject Wise Difficulty Level Question Asked and Expected Cut Off

UPSC CDS Exam Analysis 2023: UPSC CDS II was conducted on September 03, 2023. Get here the insights of topics, sub-topics asked, difficulty level, and the weightage of each subject asked in the written examination

SC CDS Exam Analysis 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has conducted the UPSC CDS 2 2023 exam today September 03, 2023. The UPSC CDS 2023 prelims exam has been conducted at 75+ exam centres across the country. As per the reports, more than 5 lakh candidates have appeared in the exam for 349 posts.

Various sources have said that the UPSC CDS 2023 exam is comparatively tough compared to the previous year. Overall, the written exam of UPSC CDS was moderate to difficult regarding difficulty level. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the UPSC CDS Analysis 2023 to get an insight into the exam trend like difficulty level topics, subtopics, good attempts, and many more.

UPSC CDS Exam Analysis 2023

In this article, we have shared today’s UPSC CDS exam analysis to provide detailed insights into the reasonable attempts, difficulty levels of topics, and subtopics.

The UPSC CDS exam 2023 was conducted with an exam duration of 2 hours in pen and paper mode. The previous 5-year analysis shows that the overall difficulty level has been reported to be moderate to difficult.

The UPSC CDS 2 2023 Paper had 100 Objective Multiple-Choice Questions each from English, GK and Elementary Mathematics. Candidates will be selected for admission to IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA through the CDS exam. The time for the CDS exam of English is from 9 am to 11 am, GK is from 12 pm to 2 pm, and Elementary Mathematics is from 3 pm to 5 pm.

UPSC CDS Exam Analysis 2023: Subject Wise Difficulty Level

As per the reports, the difficulty level of the exam varies from subject to subject. Difficulty also varies from student to student. Below we have tabulated the difficulty level and number of questions asked from each subject

Subject Number of Questions Asked Difficulty Level English To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon General Knowledge To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon Elementary Mathematics To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon

Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary analysis we do not claim that this is the actual number of questions asked and difficulty level.

UPSC CDS Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

Below on the basis of feedback received from students we have tabulated the good attempts from each paper

Subject Good Attempts English To be Updated Soon General Knowledge To be Updated Soon Elementary Mathematics To be Updated Soon

UPSC CDS Exam Analysis 2023: Question Paper

UPSC CDS Question Paper 2023 has been released, we have uploaded the UPSC CDS paper you can check here the question paper PDF of all sets

UPSC CDS Question Paper PDF Download SET A Download Here SET B Download Here SET C Download Here SET D Download Here

UPSC CDS Exam Analysis 2023: Previous Year Question Paper

Previous year papers greatly help when preparing for any competitive examination. For UPSC CDS, students must check UPSC CDS Previous Year Question Papers to identify the weightage and level of topics coming in previous years. Download the previous question paper pdf from the link given below and solve them in the environment as if you were taking the actual test. UPSC CDS Notification 2023 has been issued in order to select qualified applicants for 349 positions. Read the article here to get insight into previous years' questions and download UPSC CDS previous question papers - UPSC CDS Previous Year Question paper

UPSC CDS Exam Analysis 2023: Expected Cut off

UPSC CDS Written Paper 2023 was on a moderate difficulty level as per the experience shared by candidates. Based on exam analysis a team of experts have prepared the expected cut-off for UPSC CDS 2023 for each category

Category Expected Cut-Off Marks General To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon

Check the previous year cut off marks as released by UPSC - UPSC CDS Cut Off Marks

UPSC CDS 2 Exam Analysis 2023

The UPSC CDS 2 examination which was conducted on April 16, 2023 was easy to moderate in nature. The English were easy to moderate in nature whereas General Knowledge and Mathematics were moderate in nature and the good attempts for English were 72 -78, General Knowledge was 78- 83 and for Elementary Mathematics was 63- 68 questions.