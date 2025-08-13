Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

MAH CET 2025: CAP 2 Round Cut Off Out; Download Merit list, JBIMS Highest Merit 99.99

The MAH MBA CET 2025 CAP Round 2 cut-offs have been released. JBIMS leads with 99.99 percentile, followed by SIMSREE and Welingkar. Several colleges saw a slight drop in scores compared to Round 1. The provisional allotment list was out on August 11, and selected candidates must confirm admissions between August 12–14, 2025.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Aug 13, 2025, 15:45 IST
MAH CET 2025: CAP 2 Round Cut Off Out
MAH CET 2025: CAP 2 Round Cut Off Out
Register for Result Updates

The MAH MBA CET 2025 CAP Round 2 cut-off scores are now out for all participating colleges. These scores decide who gets a seat in which college. Just like in Round 1, JBIMS has the highest cut-off at 99.99 percentile. Some colleges like COEP, Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management, and Rizvi Institute of Management have slightly lower cut-offs in Round 2. 

The provisional seat allotment list for MBA CAP Round 2 was released on August 11, 2025. From August 12 to 14, 2025, students who got seats must accept the offer, visit their college, and complete admission formalities.

Click here: Cut Off List for All India Seats of CAP Round-II for Admission

MAH CET 2025 Cut Offs CAP Round 2

Students can check the table below for the MAH CET 2025 CAP Round 2 Cut Off:

MBA college

MAH CET percentile

Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai

99.99

SIMSREE, Mumbai

99.97

Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research, Mumbai

99.92

S.I.E.S. College of Management Studies, Mumbai

99.80

Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), University of Pune

99.88

Xavier Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai

99.88

COEP Technological University

99.80 and 99.78

Chetana's Ramprasad Khandelwal Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai

99.54

MET's Institute of Management, Mumbai

99.24

Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management, Mumbai

98.76

Thakur Institute of Management Studies & Research, Mumbai

95.21

Rizvi Institute of Management Studies & Research, Mumbai

97.65

Indira College of Engineering & Management, Pune

98.39

Vivekanand Education Society's Institute of Management Studies & Research, Mumbai

97.85

Alkesh Dinesh Modi Institute for Financial & Management Studies, Mumbai

95.18

Indira Global School of Business

94.80

St. Francis Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai

94.16

Also read: TS PGECET 2025: TSCHE Revised Phase 1 Counselling Dates, Registration Extended till Aug 18

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

Related Stories

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News