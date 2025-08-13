MAH CET 2025: CAP 2 Round Cut Off Out; Download Merit list, JBIMS Highest Merit 99.99

The MAH MBA CET 2025 CAP Round 2 cut-off scores are now out for all participating colleges. These scores decide who gets a seat in which college. Just like in Round 1, JBIMS has the highest cut-off at 99.99 percentile. Some colleges like COEP, Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management, and Rizvi Institute of Management have slightly lower cut-offs in Round 2.
The provisional seat allotment list for MBA CAP Round 2 was released on August 11, 2025. From August 12 to 14, 2025, students who got seats must accept the offer, visit their college, and complete admission formalities.
MAH CET 2025 Cut Offs CAP Round 2
Students can check the table below for the MAH CET 2025 CAP Round 2 Cut Off:
|
MBA college
|
MAH CET percentile
|
Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai
|
99.99
|
SIMSREE, Mumbai
|
99.97
|
Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research, Mumbai
|
99.92
|
S.I.E.S. College of Management Studies, Mumbai
|
99.80
|
Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), University of Pune
|
99.88
|
Xavier Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai
|
99.88
|
COEP Technological University
|
99.80 and 99.78
|
Chetana's Ramprasad Khandelwal Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai
|
99.54
|
MET's Institute of Management, Mumbai
|
99.24
|
Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management, Mumbai
|
98.76
|
Thakur Institute of Management Studies & Research, Mumbai
|
95.21
|
Rizvi Institute of Management Studies & Research, Mumbai
|
97.65
|
Indira College of Engineering & Management, Pune
|
98.39
|
Vivekanand Education Society's Institute of Management Studies & Research, Mumbai
|
97.85
|
Alkesh Dinesh Modi Institute for Financial & Management Studies, Mumbai
|
95.18
|
Indira Global School of Business
|
94.80
|
St. Francis Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai
|
94.16
