MAH CET 2025: CAP 2 Round Cut Off Out; Download Merit list, JBIMS Highest Merit 99.99

The MAH MBA CET 2025 CAP Round 2 cut-off scores are now out for all participating colleges. These scores decide who gets a seat in which college. Just like in Round 1, JBIMS has the highest cut-off at 99.99 percentile. Some colleges like COEP, Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management, and Rizvi Institute of Management have slightly lower cut-offs in Round 2.

The provisional seat allotment list for MBA CAP Round 2 was released on August 11, 2025. From August 12 to 14, 2025, students who got seats must accept the offer, visit their college, and complete admission formalities.

Click here: Cut Off List for All India Seats of CAP Round-II for Admission

MAH CET 2025 Cut Offs CAP Round 2

Students can check the table below for the MAH CET 2025 CAP Round 2 Cut Off: