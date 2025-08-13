IQ Test: Solve This Viral Puzzle In 10 Seconds! Which Tap Is Filling The Bucket?

Do you like solving brain riddles and puzzles? Then this puzzle is for you! Visual puzzles are the best way to spend time constructively and also train your brain. These puzzles require a genius approach. If you try and use traditional modes of thought, you will most likely fail.
Puzzles are a great brain game that challenge you to think outside the box. These present you with tasks to find hidden objects, spot the difference, or figure out something like which tap is filling the bucket. You are required to use creativity and logical reasoning to solve these visual riddles.
Why kids and adults both should solve puzzles? Solving puzzles is not just a fun pastime. These often need you to look at problems from different angles and make logical decisions to answer correctly. Solving puzzles strengthens your analytical thinking skills. With so many benefits, it is only wise you solve one puzzle daily.
Here is a fun puzzle for you. Take this IQ test to assess how good you are at solving complex visual puzzles. You have to find the path of the pipe connected to the tap that is filling up the bucket. Do you think you have what it takes to find the answer within the given time limit? Most people failed to find the right answer. Let's see if you answer correctly!
IQ Test: Which Tap Is Filling The Bucket? 99% Failed To Answer!
This picture puzzle IQ test is not just about speed. It will reveal your brainpower.
The question is tough. The pressure is high. Do you have the nerve to solve this tricky puzzle?
Set a timer of 10 seconds. The time limit is making this puzzle more challenging. You need to think quick. No distractions.
Analyse each pipe. There are four pipes in the image. But only one of them is filling the bucket. Which one?
Trace the path of each pipe. Identify if any pipe is blocked or running open but not in the bucket.
You might notice that three pipes are running but not placed in the bucket. Use elimination method. Eliminate those three pipes by tracing their path to their respective tap numbers.
Now you are left with one pipe. Good job! You were able to narrow down the options. It was tricky. Many people gave up distinguishing the paths of each pipe. It is a maze out there.
So did you figure out finally which pipe is filling the bucket?
Answer revealed!
Pipe number 2 is filling the bucket. If you spotted the answer correctly, you are really gifted with high IQ and the ability solve complex problems.
