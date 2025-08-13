IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
Trivia Questions With Answers: Can You Score A Perfect 10/10 On This General Knowledge Quiz?

How good is your general knowledge? This 10-question trivia quiz will reveal the truth! Test your trivia knowledge with questions from different general knowledge topics. See how many questions you can answer correctly. There are 10 multiple-choice questions on the most interesting and popular topics. Let's begin.

ByRoopashree Sharma
Aug 13, 2025, 13:45 IST
Trivia questions with answers is a game to test your general knowledge. These trivia quizzes ask you questions on various subjects, such as history, geography, entertainment, science, sports, culture, and many other popular segments. The aim of a trivia game is to get as many answers correct as possible. 

The origins of trivia trace back to ancient Greece and Rome when scholars would gather to test their general awareness on various subjects. The word 'trivia' comes from the Latin word 'trivium'. It was during the 1960s onwards that trivia games became popular in the United States with the rise of TV game shows. 

Q1. Who was the first country to successfully land a spacecraft near the Moon's South Pole?

A. India

B. Australia

C. Japan

Answer: A. India

Explanation: India was the first country to successfully land a spacecraft near the Moon's South Pole with its Chandrayaan-3 misison. 

Q2. Which animal hibernates the longest?

A. Polar Bear

B. Snail

C. Snakes

Answer: B. Snail

Explanation: Snails can hibernate the longest, potentially up to three years.

Q3. How is the speed of a computer mouse measured?

A. Centimeters

B. Inches

C. Mickeys

Answer: C. Mickeys

Explanation: The speed of a computer mouse is measured in mickeys per second. A mickey equals to 1/200th of an inch, or 0.1 millimeter. 

Q4. Which of the following acids is commonly called battery acid?

A. Hydrochloric Acid

B. Lactic Acid

C. Sulfuric Acid

Answer: C. Sulfuric Acid

Explanation: Sulfuric Acid is commonly known as batter acid. The chemical formula is H2SO4. It is one of the best conductors of electricity. 

Q5. In the US, how many dimes are there in a dollar?

A. Ten

B. Five

C. Four

Answer: A. Ten

Explanation: There are ten dimes in one dollar. A dime is worth 10 cents. There are 100 cents in a dollar. 

Trivia Questions With Answers: Are You An Einstein? Pass This General Knowledge Quiz!

Q6. What does the 'Q' stand for in NASDAQ?

A. Quality

B. Quotations

C. Quantitative

Answer: B. Quotations

Explanation: The Q in NASDAQ stands for Quotations. NASDAQ full form is the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations.

Q7. Where is the headquarters of the World Bank?

A. Zurich

B. The Hague

C. Washington, D.C.

Answer: C. Washington, D.C.

Explanation: The headquarters of the World Bank is Washington, D.C. in the United States.

Q8. In which US city will you find the Space Needle?

A. Seattle

B. Chicago

C. Augusta

Answer: A. Seattle

Explanation: The Space Needle is located in Seattle, Washington. It is an observer tower and is considered to be icon of the city. It has been designated as a Seattle landmark.

Q9. What does the 'E' stand for in the E. coli bacteria?

A. Escherichia

B. Eikenella

C. Enteric

Answer: A. Escherichia

Explanation: The 'E' in E.coli stands for Escherichia. It is the genus name of the bacteria. It is commonly found the intestines of humans and animals, as per WHO.

Q10. Which country is called 'The Land of the Rising Sun'?

A. Japan

B. China

C. North Korea

Answer: A. Japan

Explanation: Japan is known as the 'Land of the Rising Sun'. It got this nickname due to its location on the eastern edge of Asia, where the Sun rises first.

