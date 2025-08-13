Trivia questions with answers is a game to test your general knowledge. These trivia quizzes ask you questions on various subjects, such as history, geography, entertainment, science, sports, culture, and many other popular segments. The aim of a trivia game is to get as many answers correct as possible. The origins of trivia trace back to ancient Greece and Rome when scholars would gather to test their general awareness on various subjects. The word 'trivia' comes from the Latin word 'trivium'. It was during the 1960s onwards that trivia games became popular in the United States with the rise of TV game shows. How good is your general knowledge? This 10-question trivia quiz will reveal the truth! Test your trivia knowledge with questions from different general knowledge topics. See how many questions you can answer correctly. There are 10 multiple-choice questions on the most interesting and popular topics. Let's begin.

Trivia Questions With Answers: Can You Score A Perfect 10/10 On This General Knowledge Quiz? Q1. Who was the first country to successfully land a spacecraft near the Moon's South Pole? A. India B. Australia C. Japan Answer: A. India Explanation: India was the first country to successfully land a spacecraft near the Moon's South Pole with its Chandrayaan-3 misison. Q2. Which animal hibernates the longest? A. Polar Bear B. Snail C. Snakes Answer: B. Snail Explanation: Snails can hibernate the longest, potentially up to three years. Q3. How is the speed of a computer mouse measured? A. Centimeters B. Inches C. Mickeys Answer: C. Mickeys Explanation: The speed of a computer mouse is measured in mickeys per second. A mickey equals to 1/200th of an inch, or 0.1 millimeter. Q4. Which of the following acids is commonly called battery acid?

A. Hydrochloric Acid B. Lactic Acid C. Sulfuric Acid Answer: C. Sulfuric Acid Explanation: Sulfuric Acid is commonly known as batter acid. The chemical formula is H2SO4. It is one of the best conductors of electricity. Q5. In the US, how many dimes are there in a dollar? A. Ten B. Five C. Four Answer: A. Ten Explanation: There are ten dimes in one dollar. A dime is worth 10 cents. There are 100 cents in a dollar. Trivia Questions With Answers: Are You An Einstein? Pass This General Knowledge Quiz! Q6. What does the 'Q' stand for in NASDAQ? A. Quality B. Quotations C. Quantitative Answer: B. Quotations Explanation: The Q in NASDAQ stands for Quotations. NASDAQ full form is the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Q7. Where is the headquarters of the World Bank? A. Zurich B. The Hague