TS PGECET 2025: TSCHE Revised Phase 1 Counselling Dates, Registration Extended till Aug 18

TS PGECET 2025 Phase 1 counselling dates have been revised. Candidates can now register online at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in till August 18, 2025. After logging in with hall ticket number and PGECET rank or GATE score, they must fill the form, pay the fee, and take a printout. This registration is required for admission to PG courses in Telangana.

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma
Aug 13, 2025, 12:49 IST
TSCHE Revised Phase 1 Counselling Dates
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has changed the TS PGECET 2025 Phase 1 counselling dates. Now, students can complete their registration online till August 18, 2025, at the official website at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

The list of verified candidates will be released on August 25, 2025. On the same day, an email-based correction window will open for students to make changes if needed.

Students who finish their registration can choose their course and college from August 26 to 27, 2025.

This counselling is for admission into ME, MTech, MPharma, MArch, and graduate-level DPharma (Post-Baccalaureate) courses in Telangana.

Click here: TS PGECET Counselling 2025 Revised Admission Schedule

TS PGECET Counselling 2025 Revised Dates

Students can check the table below for the TS PGECET Counselling 2025 admission schedule:

S.No.

Event

Schedule

1

Issue of Notification

26.07.2025

2

Online registration, payment & uploading certificates

01.08.2025 – 18.08.2025

3

Physical verification of special category certificates (NCC/CAP/PH/Sports)

06.08.2025 – 11.08.2025

4

Display of verified candidates list & email corrections

25.08.2025

5

Exercising web options – Phase I

26.08.2025 – 27.08.2025

6

Edit of web options – Phase I

28.08.2025

7

College-wise provisional selection list (Phase I)

01.09.2025

8

Reporting at colleges for original certificate verification

02.09.2025 – 06.09.2025

Steps to Complete TS PGECET 2025 Counselling Registration for Phase I

Students can follow the given steps to complete TS PGECET Registration 2025 online: 

Step 1: Go to the official website at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for TS PGECET Phase 1 Counselling Registration.

Step 3: Log in using your hall ticket number and rank (PGECET) or score (GATE).

Step 4: Fill out the TS PGECET registration form and pay the counselling fee online.

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout for future use.

