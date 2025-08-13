TS PGECET 2025: TSCHE Revised Phase 1 Counselling Dates, Registration Extended till Aug 18

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has changed the TS PGECET 2025 Phase 1 counselling dates. Now, students can complete their registration online till August 18, 2025, at the official website at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

The list of verified candidates will be released on August 25, 2025. On the same day, an email-based correction window will open for students to make changes if needed.

Students who finish their registration can choose their course and college from August 26 to 27, 2025.

This counselling is for admission into ME, MTech, MPharma, MArch, and graduate-level DPharma (Post-Baccalaureate) courses in Telangana.

TS PGECET Counselling 2025 Revised Dates

