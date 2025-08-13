TS PGECET 2025: TSCHE Revised Phase 1 Counselling Dates, Registration Extended till Aug 18

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has changed the TS PGECET 2025 Phase 1 counselling dates. Now, students can complete their registration online till August 18, 2025, at the official website at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.
The list of verified candidates will be released on August 25, 2025. On the same day, an email-based correction window will open for students to make changes if needed.
Students who finish their registration can choose their course and college from August 26 to 27, 2025.
This counselling is for admission into ME, MTech, MPharma, MArch, and graduate-level DPharma (Post-Baccalaureate) courses in Telangana.
Click here: TS PGECET Counselling 2025 Revised Admission Schedule
TS PGECET Counselling 2025 Revised Dates
Students can check the table below for the TS PGECET Counselling 2025 admission schedule:
|
S.No.
|
Event
|
Schedule
|
1
|
Issue of Notification
|
26.07.2025
|
2
|
Online registration, payment & uploading certificates
|
01.08.2025 – 18.08.2025
|
3
|
Physical verification of special category certificates (NCC/CAP/PH/Sports)
|
06.08.2025 – 11.08.2025
|
4
|
Display of verified candidates list & email corrections
|
25.08.2025
|
5
|
Exercising web options – Phase I
|
26.08.2025 – 27.08.2025
|
6
|
Edit of web options – Phase I
|
28.08.2025
|
7
|
College-wise provisional selection list (Phase I)
|
01.09.2025
|
8
|
Reporting at colleges for original certificate verification
|
02.09.2025 – 06.09.2025
Steps to Complete TS PGECET 2025 Counselling Registration for Phase I
Students can follow the given steps to complete TS PGECET Registration 2025 online:
Step 1: Go to the official website at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.
Related Stories
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for TS PGECET Phase 1 Counselling Registration.
Step 3: Log in using your hall ticket number and rank (PGECET) or score (GATE).
Step 4: Fill out the TS PGECET registration form and pay the counselling fee online.
Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout for future use.
Also read: BHU UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 OUT at bhu.ac.in; Download Cut Off Here
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation