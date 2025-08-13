Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Haryana NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling and Registration Last Date Extended; Details Here

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: DMER Haryana has extended the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling deadline to August 13, 2025 till 10 AM, earlier which was August 12, 2025. Candidates can view the revised schedule on the official website at dmer.haryana.gov.in. The seat matrix for Round 1 has also been released, and candidates must now fill and lock their choices.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 13, 2025, 15:46 IST
Haryana NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling and Registration deadline extended.
Haryana NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling and Registration deadline extended.
Register for Result Updates

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Haryana has extended the Haryana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling last date. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website at dmer.haryana.gov.in. The Last date to register online has been revised to August 13, 2025 till 10 AM. 

Candidates do not need their log in credentials to get the revised schedule. The Haryana NEET 2025 Counselling Round 1 seat matrix has also been released, candidates will now need to fill in and lock their choices for further processes of counseling.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)

Board name 

Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Haryana

Official website 

dmer.haryana.gov.in

Counselling website 

uhsrugcounselling.com

Academic year 

2025-26

State 

Haryana 

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Programmes 

MBBS

BDS

Level 

Undergraduate 

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Release Final Merit List Likely Soon; Check Details Here

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Haryana has released the Haryana NEET UG Counselling Revised Schedule on the official website. Candidates can check the following table carrying the important dates of the counselling process: 

Related Stories

Sr. No.

Announcement

Date

1.

Fresh Registration on the online web portal, Editing, and Submission of choices and choice locking

August 8 - 13, 2025 till 10 AM

2.

Provisional Allocation of seats

August 14, 2025

3.

Grievances, if any on the provisional allocation list

August 14, 2025

4.

Display of allocation list after redressal of grievances

August 14, 2025

5.

Online deposition of tuition fee only through admission web portal

August 14 - 19, 2025 till 8 PM

6.

Document verification of candidates 

August 20 - 22, 2025

7.

Downloading of Provisional admission letter after verification

August 20 - 23, 2025

8.

Last Date for joining in the allotted institute

August 23, 2025 till 4 PM

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News