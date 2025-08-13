Haryana NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling and Registration Last Date Extended; Details Here

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Haryana has extended the Haryana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling last date. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website at dmer.haryana.gov.in. The Last date to register online has been revised to August 13, 2025 till 10 AM.

Candidates do not need their log in credentials to get the revised schedule. The Haryana NEET 2025 Counselling Round 1 seat matrix has also been released, candidates will now need to fill in and lock their choices for further processes of counseling.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: