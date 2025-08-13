Haryana NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling and Registration Last Date Extended; Details Here

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Haryana has extended the Haryana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling last date. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website at dmer.haryana.gov.in. The Last date to register online has been revised to August 13, 2025 till 10 AM.
Candidates do not need their log in credentials to get the revised schedule. The Haryana NEET 2025 Counselling Round 1 seat matrix has also been released, candidates will now need to fill in and lock their choices for further processes of counseling.
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details of Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)
|
Board name
|
Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Haryana
|
Official website
|
dmer.haryana.gov.in
|
Counselling website
|
uhsrugcounselling.com
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
State
|
Haryana
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
BDS
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Release Final Merit List Likely Soon; Check Details Here
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule
The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Haryana has released the Haryana NEET UG Counselling Revised Schedule on the official website. Candidates can check the following table carrying the important dates of the counselling process:
Related Stories
|
Sr. No.
|
Announcement
|
Date
|
1.
|
Fresh Registration on the online web portal, Editing, and Submission of choices and choice locking
|
August 8 - 13, 2025 till 10 AM
|
2.
|
Provisional Allocation of seats
|
August 14, 2025
|
3.
|
Grievances, if any on the provisional allocation list
|
August 14, 2025
|
4.
|
Display of allocation list after redressal of grievances
|
August 14, 2025
|
5.
|
Online deposition of tuition fee only through admission web portal
|
August 14 - 19, 2025 till 8 PM
|
6.
|
Document verification of candidates
|
August 20 - 22, 2025
|
7.
|
Downloading of Provisional admission letter after verification
|
August 20 - 23, 2025
|
8.
|
Last Date for joining in the allotted institute
|
August 23, 2025 till 4 PM
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation