Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Check Allotment Status at cetcell.mahacet.org

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will be announcing the Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result today, August 13, 2025. The allotment list will be available on the official counselling website. Students who have applied for the Maharashtra NEET UG round 1 counselling can check the allotment result and download the allotment status through the link on the official website.
Once announced the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling are required to download their allotment letter and report to the allotted colleges for admission with all necessary documents. Students must report to the colleges from tomorrow, August 14 to August 22, 2025.
How to Download Maharashtra NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result
The Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be available in the medical section of Maharashtra Counselling. Follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of CET Cell Maharashtra
Step 2: Click on the NEET UG section
Step 3: Click on the Round 1 allotment result link
Step 4: The First round seat allotment result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the seat allotment result for further reference
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 - Documents Required
When reporting to the colleges for admissions, students must carry originals and photocopies of all relevant documents. The documents will be verified, following which students will be required to submit the fee and confirm their admission. The list of documents required is given below
-
NEET UG Rank Card
-
NEET UG Admit Card
-
Maharashtra NEET Counselling Application
-
Class 10, 12 Marksheet and certificate
-
Category Certificate
-
Valid ID proof
-
Birth Certificate
-
Domicile certificate
