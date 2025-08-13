Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Check Allotment Status at cetcell.mahacet.org

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
Maharashtra CET Cell will be releasing the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment results. Students can download the allotment result using their login id and password at cetcell.mahacet.org

Aug 13, 2025, 08:48 IST
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will be announcing the Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result today, August 13, 2025. The allotment list will be available on the official counselling website. Students who have applied for the Maharashtra NEET UG round 1 counselling can check the allotment result and download the allotment status through the link on the official website.

Once announced the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling are required to download their allotment letter and report to the allotted colleges for admission with all necessary documents. Students must report to the colleges from tomorrow, August 14 to August 22, 2025. 

How to Download Maharashtra NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result

The Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be available in the medical section of Maharashtra Counselling. Follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of CET Cell Maharashtra

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG section

Step 3: Click on the Round 1 allotment result link

Step 4: The First round seat allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the seat allotment result for further reference

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 - Documents Required

When reporting to the colleges for admissions, students must carry originals and photocopies of all relevant documents. The documents will be verified, following which students will be required to submit the fee and confirm their admission. The list of documents required is given below

  • NEET UG Rank Card

  • NEET UG Admit Card

  • Maharashtra NEET Counselling Application

  • Class 10, 12 Marksheet and certificate

  • Category Certificate

  • Valid ID proof

  • Birth Certificate

  • Domicile certificate

