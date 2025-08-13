Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Check Allotment Status at cetcell.mahacet.org

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will be announcing the Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result today, August 13, 2025. The allotment list will be available on the official counselling website. Students who have applied for the Maharashtra NEET UG round 1 counselling can check the allotment result and download the allotment status through the link on the official website.

Once announced the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling are required to download their allotment letter and report to the allotted colleges for admission with all necessary documents. Students must report to the colleges from tomorrow, August 14 to August 22, 2025.