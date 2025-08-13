Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2025: UG Registration Last Date Deadline Extended till Aug 16; Details here

Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2025: DMER Chennai has extended the Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration deadline to August 16, 2025. Candidates must submit the form online at tnmedicalselection.net.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 13, 2025, 16:06 IST
TN NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 registration deadline extended till August 16, 2025.
Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Chennai has extended the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration last date. The revised deadline has been extended till August 16, 2025. Candidates will need to fill and submit the TN NEET Counselling 2025 form online at tnmedicalselection.net

Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the important details of Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2025

Board name 

Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Chennai

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

tnmedicalselection.net

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Programmes 

MBBS 

BDS 

State 

Tamil Nadu

Level 

Undergraduate 

Quota 

State: 85%

Tamil Nadu UG Medical Counselling Round 1 Registration deadline extended OFFICIAL NOTICE

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration DIRECT LINK

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling Revised Dates 2025 

Interested candidates can check the Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling revised schedule here: 

Event 

Date 

Revised Registration last date 

August 16, 2025

Revised Choice filling last date

August 16, 2025

Result Release date

August 18, 2025

Seat Allotment List availability dates

August 18 - 24, 2025

Institute Reporting date

August 24, 2025 till 5 PM

