Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2025: UG Registration Last Date Deadline Extended till Aug 16; Details here

Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Chennai has extended the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration last date. The revised deadline has been extended till August 16, 2025. Candidates will need to fill and submit the TN NEET Counselling 2025 form online at tnmedicalselection.net.
Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the important details of Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2025
|
Board name
|
Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Chennai
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
tnmedicalselection.net
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
BDS
|
State
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Quota
|
State: 85%
Tamil Nadu UG Medical Counselling Round 1 Registration deadline extended OFFICIAL NOTICE
Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration DIRECT LINK
Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling Revised Dates 2025
Interested candidates can check the Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling revised schedule here:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Revised Registration last date
|
August 16, 2025
|
Revised Choice filling last date
|
August 16, 2025
|
Result Release date
|
August 18, 2025
|
Seat Allotment List availability dates
|
August 18 - 24, 2025
|
Institute Reporting date
|
August 24, 2025 till 5 PM
