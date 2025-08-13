Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2025: UG Registration Last Date Deadline Extended till Aug 16; Details here

Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Chennai has extended the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration last date. The revised deadline has been extended till August 16, 2025. Candidates will need to fill and submit the TN NEET Counselling 2025 form online at tnmedicalselection.net.

Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important details of Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2025 here: