UP BEd JEE 2025: Download Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Direct link here

UP BEd JEE 2025: The results of the UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Round 1 seat allocation are now available. The official website allows applicants to view their college assignments. The next steps are to confirm the seat by downloading the allotment letter and paying the costs between August 14 and 25, 2025.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Aug 13, 2025, 15:44 IST
UP BEd JEE 2025
UP BEd JEE 2025
UP BEd JEE 2025: The Round 1 seat allotment results for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP B.Ed JEE) 2025 have been announced today, August 13, 2025. By visiting the official counseling portal, candidates who participated in the initial counseling session can now verify the college and course they were assigned.

The candidates' category, entrance exam rank, and college choices entered during the choice-filling process are the basis for the allocation. To confirm their admission after the results, candidates must download their allotment letter and pay the required price between August 14 and August 25, 2025. To guarantee a spot in their desired B.Ed. program, this is an essential step.

How To Download The UP BEd JEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the UP BEd JEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result:

  • Go to the official website: Go to bujhansi.ac.in, the official UP B.Ed JEE 2025 counseling portal.

  • Locate the link to the results: Find and click the "UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result" link on the homepage.

  • Open your account and log in: To access the candidate dashboard, enter your password and unique user ID.

  • See the letter of allocation: You can view your assigned college and course details after logging in.

  • The preliminary allotment letter must be downloaded in order to proceed to the following procedures.

  • Pay the necessary fees: To guarantee your seat during the designated dates, pay the required price.

  • Print and report to college: Report to the college to which you have been assigned after printing the allotment letter and other necessary paperwork.

UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Round 1 seat allotment: Important Dates

These are the key dates and next steps for the UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Round 1 seat allotment.

Event

Date

Seat Allotment Result Declaration

August 13, 2025

Seat Confirmation & Fee Payment

August 14–25, 2025

Seat Release & Matrix Updation

August 26, 2025

UP BEd JEE 2025: Key Highlights

Candidates can check the table given below to check the important dates:

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP B.Ed JEE) 2025

Conducting Body

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi

Exam Level

State

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen and Paper-Based)

Exam Frequency

Once a year

Exam Date

June 1, 2025

Total Marks

400 (200 per paper)

Duration

3 hours per paper

Marking Scheme

+2 marks for each correct answer; -1/3 for each incorrect answer

Official Website

bujhansi.ac.in

