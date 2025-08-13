UP BEd JEE 2025: Download Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Direct link here

UP BEd JEE 2025: The Round 1 seat allotment results for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP B.Ed JEE) 2025 have been announced today, August 13, 2025. By visiting the official counseling portal, candidates who participated in the initial counseling session can now verify the college and course they were assigned.

The candidates' category, entrance exam rank, and college choices entered during the choice-filling process are the basis for the allocation. To confirm their admission after the results, candidates must download their allotment letter and pay the required price between August 14 and August 25, 2025. To guarantee a spot in their desired B.Ed. program, this is an essential step.

How To Download The UP BEd JEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the UP BEd JEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: