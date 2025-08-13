WBJEE Result 2025: Check Expected Date, Official Link, and Scorecard Release Details

WBJEE Result 2025: The release of the WBJEE 2025 result has been delayed following an order from the Calcutta High Court. A new merit list with a 7% reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category is to be prepared by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB).
The previously planned result date has been postponed due to this court ruling, dated August 7, 2025. The new merit list must now be finalized and published by the WBJEEB within 15 days after the High Court's decision. For the official release of the revised result date, candidates can keep checking the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
How To Download The WBJEE Result 2025?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the WBJEE Result 2025:
Visit the official website: Go to the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board's official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
Locate the link to the results: Click on the "WBJEE 2025 Rank Card" or "WBJEE 2025 Result" link on the webpage.
Enter your login information to log in: To access the login portal, enter your date of birth, application number, and security pin.
Check out your scorecard: The screen will show your WBJEE 2025 rank card with your scores and rankings.
Get the PDF here: For later use and reference, save the rank card to your device as a PDF file.
Make a physical copy: The rank card is a required document for the counseling procedure; take a printout of it.
Check all details: Verify all personal and score-related details on the rank card to ensure accuracy before counseling.
When will the WBJEE 2025 result be released?
The new official result date for WBJEE 2025 has not been announced yet. The original release was postponed due to a Calcutta High Court order issued on August 7, 2025. This order directed the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) to prepare a new merit list within 15 days, incorporating a 7% reservation for the OBC category.
The new merit list, which will reflect the court's directive, is expected to be finalized soon. Once the WBJEEB completes this process, the result date will be officially declared. Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, for the final announcement of the results and the WBJEE 2025 rank card.
Legal Controversy Delays WBJEE 2025 Result
The WBJEE 2025 result has been repeatedly delayed due to a legal battle surrounding the state's OBC reservation policy. The Calcutta High Court stepped in even though the exam was scheduled for April 27, 2025, and the results were scheduled for August 7. In contrast to a more recent, now-contested policy, the court directed the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) to create a fresh merit list that adheres to a 7% OBC reservation policy for particular communities. The board's conduct might have been in violation of an earlier ruling, the court concluded.
The updated list must be prepared by the WBJEEB within 15 days of August 7. As thousands of students await their final scores and rankings—which are crucial for the forthcoming counseling and admissions process—this legal fight has placed them in a state of anxiety.
