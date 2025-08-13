WBJEE Result 2025: Check Expected Date, Official Link, and Scorecard Release Details

WBJEE Result 2025: The release of the WBJEE 2025 result has been delayed following an order from the Calcutta High Court. A new merit list with a 7% reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category is to be prepared by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB).

The previously planned result date has been postponed due to this court ruling, dated August 7, 2025. The new merit list must now be finalized and published by the WBJEEB within 15 days after the High Court's decision. For the official release of the revised result date, candidates can keep checking the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

How To Download The WBJEE Result 2025?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the WBJEE Result 2025: