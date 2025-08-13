ICAR AIEEA Result 2025: Download PG Scorecard at icar.nta.ac.in; Steps to Download here

ICAR AIEEA Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the results for the ICAR AIEEA PG 2025 and ICAR AICE JRF/SRF 2025 tests. On the official NTA website, candidates can now view and download their scorecards. Students must use their application number, birthdate, and the supplied security pin to log in and view their results.

The findings were made public when the preliminary answer key was published on July 18, 2025. Candidates can evaluate their eligibility for admission to the postgraduate programs offered through the ICAR AIEEA 2025 examination using the scorecard, which is crucial for future reference. These results will be used to create the final merit list, which will make admission to other agricultural universities easier.

How To Check the ICAR AIEEA Result 2025?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the ICAR AIEEA Result 2025: