ICAR AIEEA Result 2025: Download PG Scorecard at icar.nta.ac.in; Steps to Download here

ICAR AIEEA Result 2025: The ICAR AIEEA PG and ICAR AICE JRF/SRF 2025 exam results have been formally distributed by the National Testing Agency. Scorecards are now available for download on the official NTA website for candidates who took the tests on July 3, 2025. Admission to numerous postgraduate and doctoral programs at agricultural universities throughout India depends on these outcomes.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Aug 13, 2025, 11:45 IST
ICAR AIEEA Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the results for the ICAR AIEEA PG 2025 and ICAR AICE JRF/SRF 2025 tests. On the official NTA website, candidates can now view and download their scorecards. Students must use their application number, birthdate, and the supplied security pin to log in and view their results.

The findings were made public when the preliminary answer key was published on July 18, 2025. Candidates can evaluate their eligibility for admission to the postgraduate programs offered through the ICAR AIEEA 2025 examination using the scorecard, which is crucial for future reference. These results will be used to create the final merit list, which will make admission to other agricultural universities easier.

How To Check the ICAR AIEEA Result 2025?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the ICAR AIEEA Result 2025:

  • Go to the NTA's official website: To take the ICAR tests, visit the official NTA website. Exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ is the URL.

  • Locate the link to the results: Find and click the "ICAR AIEEA PG 2025 Score Card" link on the homepage.

  • Put in your application number here: Enter your registration form's unique application number in the appropriate field.

  • Give your birthdate: Enter your birthdate in the format provided. This is an important security credential.

  • Enter the security pin: To continue, enter the security pin that appears on the screen in the corresponding box.

  • Get your scorecard here: Your scorecard will show up once you've successfully logged in. 

  • Print for future use: It is recommended to print a hard copy of your scorecard for all future admission procedures. Save it after downloading it.

ICAR AIEEA Result 2025: Key Highlights

Candidates can check the table given below to see about ICAR AIEEA important details:

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA)

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Level

National (UG, PG, and Ph.D. entrance)

Exam Mode

Online (Computer-Based Test)

Exam Frequency

Once a year

Courses Offered

B.Sc., M.Sc., and Ph.D. in various agricultural and allied science fields.

UG Exam Date

May 8 to June 1, 2025 (tentative, as part of CUET-UG)

PG Exam Date

July 3, 2025

Marking Scheme

+4 for each correct answer; -1 for each incorrect answer

Official Website

exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/

