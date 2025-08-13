NIRF 2025: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for 2025 are expected to be released this month. This year, there will be major modifications to the rankings, which are supervised by the Ministry of Education. For the first time, a negative grading system for research article retraction will be employed, and a new category centered on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has been added.

Overall, engineering, pharmacy, management, architecture and planning, agriculture and related fields, law, medicine, dentistry, innovation, skill universities, open universities, state public universities, colleges, research institutions, and universities were among the 16 categories in which HEIs were ranked last year.

NIRF Ranking 2025: Last Year’s Top Institutions

Based on the 2024 rankings, these are the top three institutions in several key categories mentioned below: