Manipur NEET UG 2025 Counselling Result Out for MBBS, BDS; Download Merit List Here

Manipur NEET UG 2025: The Manipur NEET UG 2025 merit list for management quota, state government, and NRI seats has been formally announced by the Directorate of Health Services (DHS). The list is currently available for download on the official website, manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in, for candidates who registered for MBBS, BDS, and other courses.

Important information about each candidate, including their NEET roll number, score, category, state rank, and All India Rank (AIR), is included in the merit list. For individuals who will now take part in the Manipur NEET UG 2025 seat allocation procedure, it is an essential document. According to the list, Janakkumar Tekcham topped the government quota with a score of 561 and an AIR of 7864. In the management quota, Taanvi Borodoloi Deka scored 477 with an AIR of 81777. Only one candidate, Raeboun Ngasseppam, is on the NRI list, with a score of 154 and an AIR of 1039201.