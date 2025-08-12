Manipur NEET UG 2025 Counselling Result Out for MBBS, BDS; Download Merit List Here

Manipur NEET UG 2025: The Manipur NEET UG 2025 merit list for management quota, state government, and NRI seats has been formally announced by the Directorate of Health Services (DHS). The list is currently available for download on the official website, manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in, for candidates who registered for MBBS, BDS, and other courses.
Important information about each candidate, including their NEET roll number, score, category, state rank, and All India Rank (AIR), is included in the merit list. For individuals who will now take part in the Manipur NEET UG 2025 seat allocation procedure, it is an essential document. According to the list, Janakkumar Tekcham topped the government quota with a score of 561 and an AIR of 7864. In the management quota, Taanvi Borodoloi Deka scored 477 with an AIR of 81777. Only one candidate, Raeboun Ngasseppam, is on the NRI list, with a score of 154 and an AIR of 1039201.
How to Check the Manipur NEET UG 2025 Counselling Result for MBBS, BDS?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the Manipur NEET UG 2025 Counselling Result for MBBS, BDS:
-
Go to the official website: Visit the Directorate of Health Services' official website at manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in.
-
Locate the 'Notifications' or 'News and Notifications' area on the site to access the Notifications section.
-
Locate the Link to the Merit List: For your particular quota, look for the "Manipur NEET UG 2025 Merit List" link.
-
Select and launch the PDF: The merit list, which is often offered as a downloadable PDF file, can be accessed by clicking the link.
-
Look Up Your Information: To locate your information in the extensive list, use your NEET roll number or name.
-
Verify Every Detail: Check all of your information against your records, including your rank, category, and NEET scores.
-
Download and Print: Download the merit list and print a copy for your records and future reference during counselling.
Manipur NEET UG 2025 Counselling: What after rank list?
Suitable candidates must take part in the Directorate of Health Services' (DHS) seat allocation procedure following the publication of the Manipur NEET UG 2025 merit list. Verification of documents and option filling, in which applicants choose their preferred medical and dentistry schools, constitute the next critical step.
On August 14, 2025, the DHS will then make public the results of the first round of seat allocation. Between August 14 and August 24, 2025, candidates who are given a seat must download the allotment letter and provide all of their original documentation to the allocated college. They risk losing their seat if they don't report by this deadline. Any remaining open seats will be the subject of further counseling sessions.
