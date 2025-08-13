BHU UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 OUT at bhu.ac.in; Download Cut Off Here

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has announced the round 2 seat allotment result for UG admission 2025 on August 12. Students can check their allotment letter and seat status on the official website at bhucuet.samarth.edu.in.

Students who got a seat must pay the admission fee by August 14 to confirm admission. The fee can be paid online using the link on the Samarth dashboard. If the fee is not paid on time, the seat will be cancelled, and the student will not get a chance in future rounds.

If a student has upgraded from the previous round and the new course fee is higher, they must pay the extra amount. If the fee is less, it will be adjusted automatically.

Students have two options after getting their seat in the BHU UG Round 2 allotment.

If they choose the FREEZE option, it means they are happy with the current seat and want to keep it. Once frozen, they will not take part in the next round of seat allotment.