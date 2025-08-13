Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
BHU UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 OUT at bhu.ac.in; Download Cut Off Here

BHU has released the UG Round 2 seat allotment result 2025 on August 12 at bhucuet.samarth.edu.in. Students must pay the admission fee by August 14 to confirm seats. Options include FREEZE to keep the seat or UPGRADE for a better one. BHU has also published the Round 2 cut-off list for various colleges and programmes.

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma
Aug 13, 2025, 11:54 IST
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has announced the round 2 seat allotment result for UG admission 2025 on August 12. Students can check their allotment letter and seat status on the official website at bhucuet.samarth.edu.in.

Students who got a seat must pay the admission fee by August 14 to confirm admission. The fee can be paid online using the link on the Samarth dashboard. If the fee is not paid on time, the seat will be cancelled, and the student will not get a chance in future rounds.

If a student has upgraded from the previous round and the new course fee is higher, they must pay the extra amount. If the fee is less, it will be adjusted automatically.

Students have two options after getting their seat in the BHU UG Round 2 allotment.

If they choose the FREEZE option, it means they are happy with the current seat and want to keep it. Once frozen, they will not take part in the next round of seat allotment.

If they select the UPGRADE option, they can try for a better seat in the next round. However, they must first pay the admission fee for the current seat. If they get an upgraded seat, the new course fee will be adjusted accordingly.

How to Check BHU UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025?

Students can follow the given steps below to check the BHU UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025:

  • Go to the official website at bhu.ac.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the link "Admission to Undergraduate Programmes (CUET-2025-26)".

  • Click on the link for the Round 2 Seat Allotment List.

  • Check your result and download it for future use.

BHU UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Cut Off 2025

Check the table below for the BHU UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Cut Off 2025:

College

Programme

Cut-off

Arya Mahila PG College

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with History

251.3531069

Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)

469.5893599

D.A.V Post Graduate College

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with History

290.5274887

Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)

497.3544675

Faculty of Commerce

Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)

542.9209726

Faculty of Science

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Chemistry with Botany

576.3666175

Faculty of Social Sciences

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with History

332.2295213

Mahila Maha Vidyalaya (Maintained by BHU)

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with History

303.7751361

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Education with English

299.3856581

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with Economics

352.2206969

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Chemistry with Botany

554.161552

Rajiv Gandhi South Campus

Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)

484.1451903

Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with History

256.6514503

Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)

461.733281

Vasanta College for Women

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with History

258.7842952

Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)

472.4318532

