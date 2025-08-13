BHU UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 OUT at bhu.ac.in; Download Cut Off Here

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has announced the round 2 seat allotment result for UG admission 2025 on August 12. Students can check their allotment letter and seat status on the official website at bhucuet.samarth.edu.in.
Students who got a seat must pay the admission fee by August 14 to confirm admission. The fee can be paid online using the link on the Samarth dashboard. If the fee is not paid on time, the seat will be cancelled, and the student will not get a chance in future rounds.
If a student has upgraded from the previous round and the new course fee is higher, they must pay the extra amount. If the fee is less, it will be adjusted automatically.
Students have two options after getting their seat in the BHU UG Round 2 allotment.
If they choose the FREEZE option, it means they are happy with the current seat and want to keep it. Once frozen, they will not take part in the next round of seat allotment.
If they select the UPGRADE option, they can try for a better seat in the next round. However, they must first pay the admission fee for the current seat. If they get an upgraded seat, the new course fee will be adjusted accordingly.
How to Check BHU UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025?
Students can follow the given steps below to check the BHU UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025:
Go to the official website at bhu.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the link "Admission to Undergraduate Programmes (CUET-2025-26)".
Click on the link for the Round 2 Seat Allotment List.
Check your result and download it for future use.
BHU UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Cut Off 2025
Check the table below for the BHU UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Cut Off 2025:
|
College
|
Programme
|
Cut-off
|
Arya Mahila PG College
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with History
|
251.3531069
|
Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)
|
469.5893599
|
D.A.V Post Graduate College
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with History
|
290.5274887
|
Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)
|
497.3544675
|
Faculty of Commerce
|
Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)
|
542.9209726
|
Faculty of Science
|
Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Chemistry with Botany
|
576.3666175
|
Faculty of Social Sciences
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with History
|
332.2295213
|
Mahila Maha Vidyalaya (Maintained by BHU)
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with History
|
303.7751361
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Education with English
|
299.3856581
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with Economics
|
352.2206969
|
Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Chemistry with Botany
|
554.161552
|
Rajiv Gandhi South Campus
|
Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)
|
484.1451903
|
Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with History
|
256.6514503
|
Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)
|
461.733281
|
Vasanta College for Women
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with History
|
258.7842952
|
Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)
|
472.4318532
