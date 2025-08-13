IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
Heavy Rainfall: Hyderabad Schools to Observe Half-Day Holiday on August 13th and 14th; Details Here

Hyderabad schools will have half-day classes on August 13 and 14 due to heavy rains, with August 15 as a national holiday. Authorities issued red and orange alerts for several districts, warning of 100–150 mm rainfall and flash-flood risk. Residents in low-lying areas are advised to move to safer locations for the next 72 hours.

Aug 13, 2025, 10:51 IST
Hyderabad is having very heavy rains for the next three days. Because of this, the education department has said that all schools will have half-day classes on August 13 and August 14. On August 15, schools will be closed for Independence Day.

The city is on high alert for 72 hours. The disaster relief team has been told to control travel and keep people safe. People living in low areas should move to safer places.

Weather Alerts and Safety Warnings

HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath said that 100 to 150 mm of rain may fall in many places, especially in Medchal and Cyberabad.
 The IMD Hyderabad team gave an orange alert for the city, warning of very heavy rain, strong winds, and chances of flash floods.

Some districts like Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri are on red alert today. On August 14, Medak, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad will also be on red alert.
 For the next two days, districts like Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hyderabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Mulugu, Peddapalli, Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda, and Khammam will be on orange alert.

