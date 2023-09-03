UPSC NDA Exam Analysis 2023: Subject Wise Difficulty Level, Good Attempts and Expected Cut Off

UPSC NDA Exam Analysis 2023: NDA 2 was conducted on September 03, 2023. Get here the topic insights, good attempts, difficulty level, and the weightage of each subject asked in the written examination

UPSC NDA Exam Analysis 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has conducted the NDA 2 2023 exam today September 03, 2023. The NDA 2 2023 exam has been conducted at 75+ exam centres across the country. As per the reports, more than 6 lakh candidates have appeared in the exam for 395 posts.

Various sources have said that the UPSC NDA 2023 exam is comparatively tough compared to the previous year. Overall, the written exam of UPSC NDA was moderate regarding difficulty level. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the UPSC NDA Analysis 2023 to get an insight into the exam trend like difficulty level topics, subtopics, good attempts, and many more.

UPSC NDA Exam Analysis 2023

In this article, we have shared today’s UPSC NDA exam analysis to provide detailed insights into the reasonable attempts, difficulty levels of topics, and subtopics.

The NDA 2 exam 2023 was conducted with an exam duration of 2.5 hours in pen and paper mode. The previous 5-year analysis shows that the overall difficulty level has been reported to be moderate.

The UPSC NDA 2 2023 Paper had Objective Multiple-Choice Questions each from the Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT). The Mathematics paper carries 120 questions for 300 marks and GAT carries 150 questions for 600 marks. The time for the NDA 2 exam of Mathematics is from 10 am to 12:30 pm, GAT is from 2 pm to 4:30 pm

UPSC NDA Exam Analysis 2023: Subject Wise Difficulty Level

As per the reports, the difficulty level of the exam varies from subject to subject. Difficulty also varies from student to student. Below we have tabulated the difficulty level and number of questions asked from each subject

Subject Number of Questions Asked Difficulty Level Mathematics To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon GAT To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon

Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary analysis we do not claim that this is the actual number of questions asked and difficulty level.

UPSC NDA Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

Below on the basis of feedback received from students we have tabulated the good attempts from each paper

Subject Good Attempts Mathematics To be Updated Soon GAT To be Updated Soon

UPSC NDA Exam Analysis 2023: Question Paper

UPSC NDA Question Paper 2023 has been released, we have uploaded the UPSC NDA paper you can check here the question paper PDF of all sets

UPSC NDA Question Paper PDF Download SET A Download Here SET B Download Here SET C Download Here SET D Download Here

UPSC NDA Exam Analysis 2023: Previous Year Question Paper

Previous year papers greatly help when preparing for any competitive examination. For UPSC NDA, students must check UPSC NDA Previous Year Question Papers to identify the weightage and level of topics coming in previous years. Download the previous question paper pdf from the link given below and solve them in the environment as if you were taking the actual test. UPSC NDA Notification 2023 has been issued in order to select qualified applicants for 577 positions. Read the article here to get insight into previous years' questions and download UPSC NDA previous question papers - UPSC NDA Previous Year Question paper

UPSC NDA Exam Analysis 2023: Expected Cut off

UPSC NDA Written Paper 2023 was on a moderate difficulty level as per the experience shared by candidates. Based on exam analysis a team of experts have prepared the expected cut-off for UPSC NDA II 2023 for each category

Category Expected Cut-Off Marks General To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon

Check the previous year cut off marks as released by UPSC - UPSC NDA Cut Off Marks

UPSC NDA I Exam Analysis 2023

The UPSC NDA I examination which was conducted on April 16, 2023 was easy to moderate in nature. The English were easy to moderate in nature whereas General Knowledge and Mathematics were moderate in nature and the good attempts for Mathematics were 47-51, and for GAT were 89- 97 questions.